I’m a Shopping Expert: 4 Top Items People Are Likely To Return

Igor-Kardasov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

According to the National Retail Federation’s 2023 Consumer Returns in the Retail Industry report, customers returned $743 billion worth of merchandise last year. That massive dollar amount represents 14.5% of sales.

Check Out: 6 Things Minimalists Never Buy — and You Shouldn’t Either

Read Next: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

The study found that the average retailer incurs $145 million in returns for every $1 billion in sales. Online retailers fare the worst, with 17.6% of their merchandise making its way back to their warehouses — that’s $247 billion worth of merchandise in 2023, compared to 10.02% for brick-and-mortar returns, or $371 billion in refunds last year. (Those stats don’t include merchandise purchased online but returned in-store.)

Either way, some kinds of merchandise are much more likely to leave customers seeking a refund than others. GOBankingRates spoke with an expert who crunches market data to help companies reduce their rate of returns for a living. Here’s a look at the items that his research says people are most likely to take back to the store.

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Meet the Expert

Mahesh Patel is the founder of Report Prime, a market research firm with a presence in both the United States and India that provides customized data and research for businesses of all sizes, including Fortune 500 companies like Amazon, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Epson and Apple.

The reports they create provide the businesses they serve with actionable intelligence for growing their customer base, increasing their market share, expanding their operations, publicizing their brand, improving customer service and reducing their rates of returned merchandise.

“Return trends vary across different product categories, but we’ve identified several common items that are frequently returned by consumers,” said Patel. “Understanding these return trends can provide valuable insights for businesses looking to optimize their operations and enhance customer satisfaction. By addressing common issues leading to returns in these product categories, businesses can work toward minimizing return rates and improving overall customer experience.”

Story continues

Here are the items that people return the most.

See More: These Are the 9 Best Spring Items To Buy at Costco, According To Superfans

Electronics

Global retail support services firm ESW reports that electronics had a rate of return as high as 15% in 2023, with televisions leading the way.

“Electronics, including smartphones, laptops and tablets, often experience high return rates,” said Patel. “This can be attributed to various factors such as technical issues, buyer’s remorse or dissatisfaction with the device’s performance. In many cases, customers may encounter unexpected technical glitches or find that the product does not meet their specific needs or expectations.”

The ESW report said online buyers return electronics more frequently, probably because in-store employees provide hands-on support in physical stores and guide buyers through their purchasing decisions while online buyers leave more to chance.

Clothing and Apparel

According to the Online Fashion Retailers’ Guide to Reducing Returns in 2024 from the multinational e-commerce fulfillment firm Radial, apparel has the highest rate of return among all merchandise categories. Buyers return 26% of clothing and 19% of bags and accessories for a whopping 23% combined online return rate.

“Apparel items, especially those purchased online, are prone to returns due to a variety of reasons,” said Patel. “Sizing discrepancies, color variations and style or quality concerns are among the primary factors contributing to returns in this category. Customers may find it challenging to accurately gauge the fit or appearance of clothing items when shopping online, leading to a higher likelihood of returns.”

Footwear

The Radial report found that customers return footwear nearly as frequently as clothing and accessories, with 18% of shoes sold online finding their way back to the seller.

“Similar to clothing, shoes and footwear items are commonly returned due to sizing issues or discomfort upon wearing,” said Patel. “Finding the perfect fit can be particularly challenging when purchasing footwear online, as customers may not have the opportunity to try on the shoes before making a purchase. As a result, returns due to sizing discrepancies or discomfort are prevalent in this category.”

Large Home Appliances

The final category on Patel’s list is appliances — but not the kind you put on your kitchen counter. The kind of appliances that many families have to finance and hope will last for a decade or more are those with the highest return rates.

“Large home appliances, such as refrigerators, washing machines or air conditioners, also witness a significant number of returns,” said Patel. “There are various reasons why customers may choose to return these items, including technical malfunctions, damages incurred during delivery or discrepancies in features or specifications. Additionally, some customers may experience buyer’s remorse or decide that the appliance does not meet their specific needs after making the purchase.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Shopping Expert: 4 Top Items People Are Likely To Return