I’m a Shopping Expert: 4 Top Purchases I Make Every March

skynesher / iStock.com

What purchases can shoppers find the best possible deals on in March? As it turns out, some of the best deals tend to have a tie-in with the spring season and monthly holidays, including niche celebrations like Pi Day.

GOBankingRates spoke to Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, to learn more about the items she recommends buying in March. Add these purchases to your March shopping list for big savings.

Read More: Stock Up on These 6 Sam’s Club Items Before Winter Ends

Find Out: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Winter Apparel

Any leftover winter apparel retailers still have in stock will be hitting its peak discount prices this month. According to Ramhold, if you spot boots, sweaters and coats on clearance racks, their discounts will likely be upward of 70% or more.

Keep in mind, however, it may be much harder to find your sizes since clothing and accessories will be heavily picked over. But it’s still worth combing through a clearance rack to see whatever winter apparel you can find that fits you.

If you find something you love that fits, Ramhold recommends buying it. The next time you’ll see winter apparel in retailers won’t be until October or even later.

Trending Now: 10 Things You Should Always Buy at Trader Joe’s

Luggage

Spring break and summer vacations are right around the corner which means shoppers can anticipate a drop in luggage prices this month. Keep an eye out for sales on checked and carry-on luggage as well as nontraditional travel gear.

What do we mean by travel gear? Think tote bags, backpacks, toiletry bags and travel-sized umbrellas. If you’re shopping for these items in March, Ramhold said you could receive savings of 50% or more depending on the travel gear you’re shopping for.

Cleaning Supplies

The first day of spring falls on March 19 and many households have spring cleaning plans top of mind. Throughout March, retailers will lean into this train of thought by offering big discounts on cleaning supplies. Costco, for example, is currently running sales through March 31 on Febreze air freshener, Tide liquid laundry detergent and Windex glass cleaner, among more cleaning essentials.

Story continues

If you’re running low on cleaning supplies and need to stock up, now’s the time to do so. “The $1 to $2 off discounts add up when those are applied on multiple items from one trip,” said Ramhold.

Pi Day Pizza Deals

Pi Day, 3.14 or March 14, celebrates the mathematical constant Pi and has been cheekily spun off by pizza places to also celebrate another pie: pizza pie.

Keep an eye out in the days leading up to March 14 for Pi Day deals at your favorite pizza spot. Often, Ramhold said chains will run promotions like “buy a large pizza at regular menu price and get a small one-topping pizza for just $3.14.”

Can we still expect the same kinds of discounts considering current record food inflation levels? While nobody knows for sure what Pi Day deals look like yet in 2024, Ramhold said it’s more likely pizza chains will offer add-ons, like breadsticks or a dessert, for $3.14 instead of full pizza.

“The savings won’t be huge, but they can still be nice,” said Ramhold. “Think roughly $5 to $6 depending on the add-on and where you’re ordering from.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Shopping Expert: 4 Top Purchases I Make Every March