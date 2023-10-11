I’m a Shopping Expert: 7 Things Budget-Minded People Are Surprised They’re Doing Wrong

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’re a cost-conscious deals hunter who thinks you know all the best ways to save, it’s time to set aside your ego and consider the things you may be doing wrong. You could be leaving free money on the table without even realizing it.

GOBankingRates consulted with a few shopping experts to learn the seven things that even budget-minded people do wrong — much to their surprise — when it comes to scoring the best deals and making the best choices.

Not Checking for Deals Linked to Their Debit and Credit Cards

In the expert opinion of Mark Jackson, managing director of product at ValueDynamx, the top thing shoppers are doing wrong is not checking for deals linked to their debit and credit cards before they shop.

“For instance, card-linked offers (CLOs) and potentially even cardholder-specific offers that give people the ability to earn rewards when shopping with select retailers in-store or online using a preferred credit card,” Jackson said. “Shoppers may not realize that they can look for CLOs before they shop as part of a more strategic spending plan.”

Not Taking Advantage of Free Pickup Options

When buying online from retailers with brick-and-mortar locations, you may forget — or don’t even know — to consider local pickup options ahead of placing an order. Checking for free local pickup is especially important to do if the order has a shipping or delivery fee. Plus, you’ll most likely get your items quicker — and on your own schedule.

“If a retailer has a store location nearby, you could avoid shipping costs by picking up the items in-store or curbside for free instead,” said Katie Roberts, consumer analyst with DealNews. “You may even be able to get your items sooner than you would by waiting for them to be shipped to you.”

Not Joining Free Store Membership Programs

Next time the cashier asks you if you’d like to sign up for their free loyalty program, don’t say “No thanks, next time.” If the program is free and doesn’t come with, say, the onus of having to open a store credit card, you should act on the offer.

“Free store membership programs often provide more than rewards points — they can get you free shipping you may not have scored otherwise,” Roberts said. “For example, Adidas’ adiClub offers free shipping even at its lowest benefit level, and Columbia’s Greater Rewards program gives members free ground shipping on every order. Even Best Buy’s free membership level gets you free standard shipping without requiring a minimum purchase.”

Not Comparing Prices Before You Buy

Doing a price comparison on items of interest before buying may seem like a hassle, but it usually requires no more than a quick Google search.

“You can type in the name of the item to see which other stores are selling it and at what prices,” Roberts said. “Obviously, shipping fees and available deals/coupons make a difference, too, so make sure to factor those in before deciding where to buy, so you can make your decision based on the total cost instead of just the listed product price.”

Focusing on Just the Price

While a low price is an important aspect for budget shoppers, you shouldn’t overlook the quality of what you’re buying.

“Yes, getting a good price is important but not if it means sacrificing on quality,” said budgeting expert Andrea Woroch. “In some cases, it’s better to spend more to get a quality product that will last longer to avoid future replacement costs. The same goes with services. A low price on a lousy service could hurt your budget more in the long run if you have to pay more to redo or fix it.”

Buying Everything From Amazon or Walmart

It can be tempting to buy everything you can from Amazon or Walmart because they seem to have just about all you could ever need. While it’s true that these rival megaretailers have good deals and often the best prices — this isn’t always the case, so you should check what prices other retailers are offering.

“In fact, some products are more expensive on Amazon and Walmart especially in categories they’re less known for,” Woroch said. “Here’s a quick example: Goodyear Assurance All Season tire in Size: 205/55R16 is $119.20 at Walmart; however, you can get this tire for a better deal at Speedy Tire on sale for $83.63. Shopping around can help you uncover better deals so don’t assume Walmart or Amazon always has the best prices.”

Assuming Everything From the Dollar Store Is a Good Buy

Dollar stores have no shortage of perfectly good and impressively low-priced items, but a discriminating eye is essential when shopping at these discount havens. Don’t assume everything is worth that $1.25. “There are plenty of good deals to be had at the dollar store such as party favors, greeting cards, gift wrap and even crafting supplies,” Woroch said. “However, there are some items you want to avoid.”

“A good example is back-to-school and office supplies which are dramatically reduced during the back-to-school season when stores like Office Depot, Staples and Target run specials on basic supplies for as little as 10-cents for folders, 25-cent for a pack of markers and crayons and 50-cent notebooks,” she continued. “In comparison, this is much cheaper than the $1.25 per item you pay at a dollar store.”

