I’m a Shopping Expert: 8 Surprising Stores I Score Big Deals At

There are those who shop for pleasure and those who shop with a passion. You might have your favorite retailer that you go to for the perfect birthday gifts or an outlet store that you know has the best discounts on all the latest fashion.

However, there are shopping experts out there who shop with a passion. Even with such vigor behind their expertise, these aficionados can still get surprised every once in a while by cashing in on deals they didn’t expect, at stores that were not always on their radar.

A few of these shopping experts gave GOBankingRates their firsthand testimonials about surprising stores they scored big deals at — and where you can get in on all the savings yourself.

Nordstrom Rack

“Nordstrom Rack is an off-price retail division of Nordstrom, offering discounted prices on popular brands,” explained Samantha Landau, a consumer expert at TopCashback. “Shoppers have scored deals on designer clothing, shoes and accessories for up to 70% off regular prices. Brands such as Ugg, Free People and The North Face are often spotted here.”

High-end fashion doesn’t have to be so expensive that it’s out of reach — especially if you watch for sales at Nordstrom Rack on top of the already-discounted prices.

Dollar General

Dollar General is a retailer that always seems to surprise shoppers, including Trae Bodge, the smart shopping expert at True Trae.

“You may be making broad assumptions about dollar stores, or discount stores in general, but Dollar General is no typical dollar store,” Bodge told GOBankingRates. “Not only do they carry many of your go-to brands at lower prices, but they have high-quality and affordable store brands.”

“It’s a great place to stock up on healthy snacks, and some locations have budget-friendly fresh produce, as well,” Bodge continued. “You can save even more by using the myDG app for cash-back offers to earn savings for future in-store purchases, digital coupons and personalized deals. It’s a good place to add to your shopping mix.”

Best Buy

There’s a reason why this big box electronics store is called Best Buy. Sure, it sells computers, televisions and other devices that can be pricey — however, it does have lots of hidden gems and unique savings opportunities.

“While their prices are comparable to other big box stores, you can sometimes score cheaper prices by checking out their ‘open box’ section,” said consumer and money saving expert Andrea Woroch.

“For an undercover shopping segment with the Today show, I was able to get a cheap TV deal because the box was open and missing a remote, but also, I negotiated a free remote to go with my purchase, so check these options,” Woroch said.

Costco

You might think you know the offers Costco has on its shelves and through its website — bulk grocery items, super-sized bundles of everyday items and even some luxury goods that are more affordable at the mega-giant store. But you might be surprised to learn there is even more you can get from Costco.

“Costco’s membership prices may seem daunting, but this purchase has many benefits,” Landau shared. “While Costco is typically associated with bulk purchases, it also offers great deals on individual items. Examples include discounted electronics, appliances and even high-quality food items. Brands featured at Costco include Apple, Nike and Sony.”

CVS

That’s right — those three letters together might seem like your typical pharmacy with some general items on the surface. When you take a closer look, you’ll find that CVS has so much to offer shoppers, with deals and discounts all over the place.

“Yes, they are a pharmacy, but you can get beauty products, groceries, supplements and holiday gifts, all in one place,” Bodge said, explaining how CVS has many sales, including member-exclusive sales like the Save Extra Event through Feb. 10, “making it so easy to save there.”

Bodge broke down its newly revamped loyalty program by two tiers: “ExtraCare, which is free and has benefits like 2% in ExtraBucks with many purchases and pharmacy rewards, and ExtraCare Plus for only $5 a month with free same-day shipping on most orders and a $10 monthly credit. It’s a great store to pop in and get a bunch of what you need in one shot.”

Lululemon

Are you looking for discounts on some sleek and stylish workout or lounging clothes? One place that comes to mind for shopping expert Marlene Srdic, the digital publisher at Life with Mar, is Lululemon.

“Yes, the initial thought is $100 yoga pants, but you can actually find some pretty good deals from time to time,” shared Srdic. “Even right now, I spotted these $98 yoga pants marked down to under $40!”

“Right before the holidays, I was able to get two pairs of Lululemon yoga pants, in cute and trendy colors, for under $100 total,” Srdic said.

While the major gift buying season might be over, you can still get discounts galore from Lululemon all year long and even stock up for stocking stuffers later this year.

Whole Foods

It’s hard to think of saying “Whole Foods” and “great deals” in the same sentence. After all, it wasn’t that long ago that Whole Foods was sometimes jokingly referred to as “Whole Paycheck.” Those days are long gone. With the upscale, yet surprisingly affordable Whole Foods of today — now backed by Amazon — you can get high quality groceries at great prices.

Prime members, especially, can save at Whole Foods with rotating discounts and exclusive deals.

Apple

To think that Apple would have some of the best deals to score for shoppers feels like a dream in the iCloud. But Woroch clues buyers in to the way to spot the best offers from Apple.

“Apple rarely discounts their merchandise, and even if you get it on sale, it’s at most around 10% to 20% off during those big holiday sales events like Black Friday,” Woroch said. “However, you can score even bigger savings by scoping out their certified refurbished category. These gadgets are promised to work and look like new for a considerable savings.”

Woroch offered a super shopper tip when it comes to Apple: “Better yet, check out certified refurbished gadgets at other stores to compare prices and conditions, such as Amazon Renewed, eBay, Walmart and Best Buy.”

