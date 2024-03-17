I’m a Shopping Expert: 9 Items I’d Never Buy for My Home

FG Trade Latin / iStock/Getty Images

Everyone has been there. Wandering the aisles of a home goods store or scrolling through pages of household items online, utterly bewitched by shiny new gadgets and trendy must-haves. But before you go filling up those virtual carts, it’s worth taking a step back and considering which purchases are actually worth the splurge.

Enter Andrew Latham, a certified financial planner with SuperMoney, who’s dishing out some much-needed tough love on the home items to avoid. He shared that when looking at potential purchases, you’ve got to really assess the value and how it’ll impact your daily life. So many things just end up as clutter and money down the drain.

Here are nine items this shopping expert would never buy for his home.

JodiJacobson / iStock.com

Specialty Kitchen Gadgets

You know the ones — avocado slicers, banana hangers, strawberry stem removers… The list goes on.

“They take up valuable kitchen space and are often not used frequently enough to justify their purchase,” Latham said.

They’ll likely spend more time collecting dust than actually being used.

PixelCatchers / Getty Images

Cheap, Flat-Pack Furniture

Sure, that particleboard media stand from the big-box store is easy on the wallet. But according to Latham, it’s also a risk: “It often lacks durability and may need replacing much sooner than more solidly constructed pieces.”

An initial bigger investment tends to pay off long-term.

andresr / Getty Images

Extended Warranties

Everyone has had that retail clerk persistently peddling extended coverage at checkout. But Latham warned it’s often money down the drain, sharing that most items come with solid manufacturer’s warranties to start.

The cost of repairs later rarely justifies the premium you’ll pay upfront for more coverage. Stashing that cash in a repair fund makes more sense.

Klubovy / Getty Images

Novelty Cleaning Supplies

From all-purpose granite cleaner to heavy-duty grout scrubbers, the home cleaning aisle is a maze of specialized — and pricey — product promises.

Latham’s advice? “In many cases, multipurpose cleaners or simple homemade solutions, like vinegar and baking soda, can do the job just as well, for a fraction of the cost.”

Bill Oxford / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overpriced HDMI Cables

Unless you’re decking out a professional home theater, springing for those $100 HDMI cables is an unnecessary indulgence.

“Digital signals transmit clearly or not at all, so unless you’re a professional requiring high-specification equipment, there’s no need to overspend,” Latham said.

apomares / Getty Images

One-Task Cleaning Tools

Why buy a ceiling fan duster when an extendable microfiber duster can cover that and more?

Latham’s take: “Investing in versatile cleaning tools is usually more economical and space-efficient.”

Smikey26 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Expensive Air Fresheners

Fancy home fragrance systems and aerosol sprays can put a big dent in your wallet — not to mention your respiratory health.

Latham’s low-cost alternatives? “Essential oil diffusers, beeswax candles or simply opening windows for fresh air are healthier and more cost-effective options.”

Job Garcia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Single-Use Plastics

From plastic wrap to freezer bags, disposable plastics generate considerable waste — and expense.

“Reusable containers, beeswax wraps and silicone bags are the more sustainable solution,” Latham shared.

artisteer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bargain Bin Tools

When tackling home repairs or projects, quality tools are well worth the added upfront cost, according to Latham. Cheap options may save you initially, but they’ll likely break or underwhelm quickly, creating more headaches and expenses down the road.

The bottom line? Making smart, discerning choices with your home purchases requires bucking enticing marketing and resisting flashy trends. As Latham advised, a little restraint, research and big-picture thinking can save you from cash-draining clutter.

