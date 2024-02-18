I’m a Shopping Expert: Always Buy These 3 Things Right After President’s Day

BraunS / Getty Images

Once Presidents Day sales wrap up, what else should shoppers prioritize purchasing before February comes to a close? You might be surprised to hear about other great deals you can snag.

GOBankingRates spoke to Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com, to find out what else needs to be added to your post-Presidents Day shopping list.

Winter Clothing

It’s now or never if you still need to shop for affordable winter apparel. While Presidents Day sales heavily discount these items, Ramhold said they won’t be replenished once the holiday sales are over.

Shoppers who decide to wait until March may potentially find even lower prices on winter clothing than in February. However, Ramhold said the selection by then will likely be quite limited with many popular sizes in coats, jackets and boots selling out quickly.

“If you need winter clothing of any kind it’s definitely worth finding the bargains right after Presidents Day to ensure you have better luck picking up what you need,” Ramhold said.

Prom Dresses

This purchase won’t apply to everyone, but households with teenagers planning to attend their prom this year should start shopping for prom dresses in February.

Why so early to go prom dress shopping? In a blog post written by the stylists at Signature Dresses in Washington D.C., most dress stores begin dropping their prom collections in February. Some collections even arrive as soon as January.

Not only is February a good month to start shopping for your desired dress style, but the post adds it’s an ideal time to create a prom dress budget.

This budget factors in the cost of the dress along with any necessary alterations you may need to make for your gown and accessories you’d like to include. All of which you would have plenty of time to complete before prom night arrives in spring.

Cruises

Have you book your summer cruise yet? If not, right after Presidents Day is an excellent time to go ahead and do it.

According to Ramhold, wave season for cruises runs from January through March each year which makes it a good time in general to book a cruise.

“Be sure to check both online travel agencies as well as cruise lines directly to take advantage of any extra perks that they might be offering as incentives,” she recommends.

