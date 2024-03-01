I’m a Shopping Expert: This Is the Best $20 I’ve Spent in 2024 So Far

Nikola Stojadinovic / Getty Images

Rising costs due to inflation have been hitting Americans’ wallets for many months. With high grocery prices and increased rent costs, many financial experts have recommended that consumers focus on “needs, not wants.”

Yet, while it can be difficult to stretch your dollars at the store, there are still items worth spending an extra $20 on. Here are some items, deemed “the best $20 spent so far in 2024” according to experts.

DIY Vase

Sarah Jankowski, director of user growth and integrated marketing at Shopkick, a shopping rewards app, said she was looking for a new vase for her mantle, but most of the ones she had been eyeing from various home stores were priced at more than $50 for the specific style she was looking for.

“Instead, I spent $1.99 at a thrift store on a glass vase, $6 on acrylic paint from Michael’s (they were also running a 20% off promotion), and $1.49 on Arm & Hammer Baking Soda from Walgreens for a fun DIY project (that didn’t take any art skills!),” she said.

In the end, for $9.50, she said she recreated an “artisan vase.”

“And I had another $10 I could spend on faux flowers to fill it with during a President’s Day sale at Target!,” she added.

Soap Dispensers

Additional items Jankowski spent $20 on this year include soap dispensers — something she said will save her money rapidly.

“I’ll never go back to buying normal soap bottles,” she added.” Not only were they a great glow-up for my home, but they are a more sustainable option and cost-effective!”

For instance, she recommended the Emerson glass soap dispenser, which costs $19.95 on Amazon, or small modern farmhouse bathroom dispensers, at $9.95 also on Amazon.

She also recommended buying liquid hand soap refills at Costco or Sam’s Club.

Scrub Daddy Sponges

Melissa Cid, consumer savings expert for My Savings, said that the best product she purchased so far this year is a pack of Scrub Daddy Sponges.

“I had to see what the hype was all about and let me tell you, I am impressed,” she said, adding that this is no normal sponge. She finds it cleans effortlessly with barely any scrubbing needed.

“I was cooking pasta sauce on my stove top and the sauce bubbled over and made a mess,” she said. “The Scrub Daddy wiped it away with very little effort. Best part too is that it actually dries between uses and doesn’t stay wet and have a smell.”

And, she added, it lasts much longer than a regular sponge which will save her money in the long term.

“You can score a 3-pack of original Scrub Daddy Sponges for under $15 on Amazon and Walmart,” she said.

Things That Focus on Self-Care and Productivity

For Scott Lieberman, founder of Touchdown Money, the best things he’s bought for $20 so far this year focus on self-care and productivity.

“Starting the day with hot coffee is one of life’s simple pleasures,” he said. “An electric coffee warmer from Amazon keeps your mug at the right temperature when you don’t have time to take a sip right away.”

For instance, the Oracer coffee mug warmer with auto shut-off for desk costs $19.95 on Amazon.

Additional items he bought are candles, as “there’s also nothing like a good candle from Target for atmosphere and ambiance.”

“If you’re working from home, a scent you find pleasant can help you stay calm and productive,” he said.

For instance, $20 will get you a Threshold 3-Wick 18oz ceramic green flame candle with knob lid at Target.

Reusable Bottles

A good quality reusable drinks bottle is a great item — it’s also easy to clean and keeps the drink nice and cool or warm when needed, said James Rodgers, editor at jamestrodgers.com.

For instance, he purchased the CIVAGO 32 oz insulated water bottle with straw and three lids- on sale now on Amazon for $16.99.

“Not only is having a reusable bottle more environmentally friendly, but you can also take advantage of the bonus of saving money, as some places offer a discount if you have your own container for coffee,” said Rodgers.

Phone Case

“Many people may relate to the fact that their mobile phone tends to undergo wear and tear over time due to being knocked or dropped,” said Rodgers.

In turn, he said that to ensure his phone stays in good condition for several years, it is important for him to have a durable phone case. He recently purchased a new phone case that has “so far worked well,” the FNTCASE for Samsung-Galaxy S24.

This military-grade drop-proof cover has a kickstand and is now on sale on Amazon for $16.19.

Moisturizer

GQ also listed a slew of items for under $20 that are currently great buys. These include a limited-edition set from Jack Black with a 3-oz moisturizing hand cream and a 0.25-oz lip balm, SPF 25, which you buy at Nordstrom.

Universal Phone Stand

Moft’s origami-like phone stand can be attached to any type of phone, and it even has a slot for your card, according to GQ.

The stand works for Android, iPhone and most smartphones, and costs $19.99 on Amazon.

