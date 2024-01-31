I’m a Shopping Expert: Never Buy the Cheapest Brands of These 10 Items

gorodenkoff / Getty Images

Price doesn’t always align with quality, but sometimes the cheapest version of an item is a result of cutting corners. If you want high-quality ingredients and reliable manufacturing, it can be worth spending more on name brands within certain categories.

Check Out: I Stopped Shopping at Walmart: Here’s Why It Was a Good Money Move

More: How To Get $340 a Year in Cash Back – for Things You Already Buy

Spending a little more on certain items with trusted brands can also save money in the long run, as you might not have to replace those items as frequently, or you can get better results from using those products.

Here, three shopping experts share 10 types of items that are worth splurging on to get the quality you’re looking for.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

1. Electronics

If you’re making a big-ticket purchase on electronics, you want to make sure it will last.

“Off-brand gadgets don’t hold up as well as popular name brands like Samsung or Apple when it comes to TVs, tablets and headphones. The quality, style and longevity are often far superior, so it pays to spend more upfront to save more over time, rather than constantly replacing the generic versions,” said consumer and money-saving expert Andrea Woroch.

Look: 10 Expenses Most Likely To Drain Your Checking Account Each Month

2. Diapers

New parents know that if you have the flexibility in your budget to spend more on high-quality items that make life a little easier, it can be worth it during this stressful period. Diapers are one category where the cheapest version can be more of a hassle than it’s worth, though keep in mind that every baby is different.

“In my personal experience, I found that generic diapers didn’t work as well as the name-brand options in terms of absorption and preventing leaks. This leads to fussy babies, more nighttime waking and more laundry,” said Woroch.

3. Fitness Apparel

Investing in your health can include spending more on name-brand fitness apparel that’s comfortable and built to last.

Story continues

“Occasionally you can find good quality leggings or sports bras from a no-name brand on Amazon, but splurging on high-end options may be a better use of your money,” said Woroch.

Not only do some of these options feel better, but they can be more affordable in the long run by lasting for years, rather than months like some cheap versions, she added.

4. Athletic Shoes

Related to fitness apparel, consider splurging on sneakers that are durable and help you accomplish your fitness goals.

“Established brands in the athletic footwear industry, such as Nike, Adidas or New Balance, have a proven track record of designing shoes that prioritize performance, comfort and durability. You’re not just buying shoes; you’re investing in a better running experience. They might be expensive, but the quality pays off in the long run,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.

5. Dish Soap

Spending a little bit more on a bottle of dish soap can actually be more cost-effective overall.

“Grabbing the name-brand dish soap is a smart move. Brands such as Dawn have built a stellar reputation for their exceptional grease-cutting power. Dawn has a concentrated formula which means you’ll use less per wash, making it cost-effective in the long run. Sure, it might cost a bit more upfront, but the product quality is worth the extra pennies,” said Landau.

6. Tires

Another item where you probably don’t want to cut corners is tires.

“Considering that tires are the foundation of your ride, affecting everything from safety to performance, you’ll want to invest in good quality name-brand tires. Reputable tire brands, such as Michelin, Bridgestone or Goodyear, are a great choice as they are known for high-quality performance,” said Landau.

Going with a trusted tire brand can also pay off by way of better warranties and customer support, she added.

7. Pet Food

Being a pet parent can be expensive, but food might not be the area you want to cut back on. Here, too, spending more upfront can lower your long-term costs if you’re buying from brands that use high-quality ingredients.



“Purchasing quality pet food is very important for the health and well-being of your dog and cat. Cheaper brands can cause health and skincare issues for your pets that can lead to long-term health issues,” said Melissa Cid, consumer savings expert at MySavings.com. “The higher price may be hard to swallow, but the money you’ll save in vet bills will always justify paying more.”

8. Ice Cream

If you’re treating yourself to something like ice cream, you might as well indulge in your favorite brand if you can afford it. All versions might taste good to some extent, but some of the more expensive brands justify the cost based on premium ingredients and better flavor.

“I always go for name-brand ice cream like Tillamook, Häagen-Dazs or Blue Bell. Spend a little extra for ice cream with high-quality cream and ingredients for the best taste,” said Cid.

9. Hair Care Products

Spending extra on hair care products might seem overly indulgent, but even this can be worth it in the long run.



“Quality hair care products will lead to healthier, shinier, more manageable hair. While cheap hair products do save you money in the short term, you’ll likely be visiting the hair salon more often for split ends and hair treatments, as they take a toll on the health of your hair and scalp,” said Cid.

10. Toilet Paper

Lastly, you might be better off avoiding the cheapest version of toilet paper if it means finding a higher-quality one that’s more comfortable and durable.

“Good quality toilet paper is something worth spending more on,” said Cid. Cheap generic brands can be “thin and rough and won’t save you money in the long run since you’ll need more of it.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Shopping Expert: Never Buy the Cheapest Brands of These 10 Items