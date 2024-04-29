I’m a Shopping Expert: How To Overcome the ‘Target Effect’ To Save Money

hapabapa / Getty Images

Target has a lot to offer when it comes to everyday goods and home supplies, but it’s also a place where people tend to spend more money than they intended. In fact, people are so prone to overspending at Target that psychologists have even studied how the layout and design of Target stores create a “Target effect” that lulls people into overspending.

This phenomenon doesn’t just happen at Target, though. Many other stores use clever marketing strategies and product placement to encourage people to part with their money.

If you’ve experienced the “Target effect,” you’re certainly not alone. But knowing that you spend more than you wanted to — or even should — is one thing. Figuring out how to overcome is another.

Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews, and Sal Raichbach, Psy.D. and the chief clinical officer at Haven Health Management, shared their thoughts on how to overcome or avoid the Target effect to save money. Here’s what they said.

Understand Why the Target Effect Works

Sometimes, the first step to solving a problem is knowing how and why it works.

“A lot of stores utilize specific methods proven by psychology to increase your time in-store and therefore increase the likelihood of spending more money,” said Ramhold. “It may be a meme because of Target, but the truth is it happens at grocery stores too — they’re laid out in such a way that you have to go to the back to pick up certain staples and you’ll likely have to traverse the entire store for a regular shopping trip in order to get everything you need.”

The lack of windows and clocks helps keep people shopping for longer, too.

“When was the last time you shopped a big store with windows? These kinds of things are left out of retailers not just because they can be costly to clean or present security risks, but because if shoppers can’t track how much time is passing, they’re more likely to stay in-store and continue to shop longer than originally planned,” said Ramhold. “That said, the reason why it works so well at Target is again probably because of the aesthetic that Target has going for it.”

In addition to layout, Target — and other stores — focus on making customers feel good while shopping, thus encouraging them to spend more time in the aisles and add more items to their carts.

“Target has generally good vibes, the stores can feel chill even if they’re busy, and they offer a ton of home goods and clothing too, so it’s easy to get lost looking for the perfect throw pillow or the latest round of comfy pajamas,” said Ramhold.

Raichbach also pointed out that Target and other big chains use things like colorful displays, attractive packaging, and even scents to get and keep your attention — and encourage you to buy things not originally on your list.

The scarcity factor doesn’t hurt either.

“Stores like Target also use sales and discounts to create a sense of urgency and scarcity, encouraging shoppers to buy now and not miss out on a good deal,” said Raichbach. “Limited-time offers, or limited stock of an item can push people to make impulsive purchases in fear of missing out.”

By being aware of these strategies and tricks, you might be able to stop yourself from making too many unnecessary purchases.

Create and Stick to a List

If you want to save money, have a shopping list whenever you go to Target. This will help you avoid those visual or sensory cues and get you in and out of the store more quickly — and limit those impulse purchases.

“Have a list,” said Raichbach. “Your mind will be more focused on getting the items you need, and you’ll be less likely to make unnecessary purchases.”

Use the Curbside Pickup Service

Many Target stores have reserved parking spaces where you can park and wait for an employee to deliver your things directly to you. This is convenient if you don’t want to get out of the car, but it’s also a good way of avoiding overspending.

“This might be the easiest way to combat impulse shopping since you can literally place your order online and then have Target associates bring it out to your car at a participating store,” said Ramhold. “As long as you have the discipline to not add a lot of random things to your cart in-app, this can be a great way to cut down on being susceptible to the ‘Target effect.'”

Make a Budget

Before making a list or heading to the store, create a realistic budget based on how much you’re willing to spend. This can cut down on excessive purchases since you’ll know your own limits upfront.

“Set a limit for how much you will spend and stick to it,” said Raichbach. “This will prevent you from making impulse purchases or buying more than what was initially planned. Maybe even consider leaving your credit or debit card at home and only bringing the exact amount of cash you plan to spend.”

Skip the Cafe

Many Target stores also have a Target inside. Skip it and you’ll not only save money on potentially pricey foods or drinks, but you’ll also limit how long you’re in the store.

“If you have a drink while you shop you may feel like you can just amble along and take your time, instead of shopping with a purpose. And that can lead to looking at things you may not need or really be interested in, but are just checking out because you’re bored,” said Ramhold.

“And if you find something that seems like an okay deal while doing this, it’s a lot easier to say ‘why not,’ whereas if you shop with a purpose, you may stop to look at some things very quickly,” she continued. “But if you’re on a mission, you may not be as tempted to buy those random items — especially if you’re trying to be efficient in your trip and make it a quick one.”

Don’t Shop Hungry

If you shop while you’re hungry, you’re more likely to stop in at Starbucks for a pick-me-up or add extra snacks to your shopping cart. If possible, eat before you go.

“It may seem unrelated, but going to the store on an empty stomach can also contribute to impulsive purchases,” said Raichbach. “You may end up grabbing more snacks or treats than planned because your hunger and cravings take over. Eating a meal before going to the store can help you stick to your list and avoid making unnecessary purchases.”

Shop On a Schedule

The longer you’re in the store, the more likely you are to spend money you don’t have or should have kept safely tucked away for another purchase. By keeping to a strict schedule, you should be able to avoid this issue.

“Stick to a timeframe,” said Raichbach. “Set a specific amount of time for your shopping trip and stick to it. This will prevent you from lingering and being tempted to buy items you don’t need.”

While you’re at it, map out your route so that you know exactly where you need to go for the items on your list. You might still walk by a few things that tempt you to buy them, but this shopping method can help you keep on track with your budget.

