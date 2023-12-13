I’m a Side Hustle Millionaire: How I Made 7 Figures as a Freelancer

©Anthony Agreste

Anthony Agreste, owner and creative director at Mediaperk, has made over $1 million on Upwork through his creative and design work. He began freelancing right out of college to earn side money and has been using Upwork to find freelance work for the past 14 years. His side hustle eventually turned into his full-time career.

“My freelancing design business took off and grew exponentially year over year while I continued down the path of a corporate career,” he said. “My freelancing work was earning much more than my full-time job, and I felt it was time to venture out on my own.”

Here’s how Agreste turned his side hustle into a seven-figure income stream.

Presentation Is Key

To attract clients, it’s important to showcase your skills in the best way possible.

“I ensure I have an attractive portfolio of my work and a well-constructed pitch,” Agreste said. “Presentation is key, and I go into detail on how I will help on my customer’s project.”

Make Sure the Client Is Happy Every Step of the Way

When clients are happy with your work, they are more likely to hire you again when they have new projects.

“Great work creates opportunities,” Agreste said. “I pride myself on keeping in touch with all of my clients and keeping them up to date on every step of their project. I frequently check in on my clients and form a great business/personal relationship with each one of them.

“In doing so, my name will get passed around and business begins to grow organically via word of mouth,” he continued. “If one’s level of customer service is high along with high-quality work, business will follow, and you will maintain, and also gain, high-paying clients organically and by referral.”

Choose Projects That Pay Well

The projects you take on and how much you can charge will depend on your skills and experience level. Agreste has been paid the most for web design projects, corporate presentations and branding projects.

Overcommunicate and Overdeliver

To become a seven-figure freelancer, you will likely have to go the extra mile.

“Be consistent and always overdeliver for your clients,” Agreste said. “Form great relationships with them and always have patience. Never burn bridges, and always be flexible and extremely communicative with your clients. Even the most difficult ones can turn into a great business relationship, and you have to set aside differences and focus on the end goal.”

I'm a Side Hustle Millionaire: How I Made 7 Figures as a Freelancer