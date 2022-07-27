U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,030.89
    +109.84 (+2.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,284.41
    +522.87 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,041.21
    +478.63 (+4.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,843.54
    +38.29 (+2.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.72
    +2.74 (+2.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.10
    +20.40 (+1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.08
    +0.55 (+2.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0207
    +0.0087 (+0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7340
    -0.0530 (-1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2169
    +0.0137 (+1.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5790
    -0.3280 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,846.47
    +1,951.86 (+9.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.91
    +43.25 (+9.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,348.23
    +41.95 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

M Split Corp. Financial Results to May 31, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
M Split Corp.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • XMF-A.TO
  • XMF-PB.TO
  • XMF-PC.TO
M Split Corp.
M Split Corp.

TORONTO, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("the Company") announces that its semiannual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the six months ended May 31, 2022 are now available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.m-split.com.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.m-split.com.


Recommended Stories