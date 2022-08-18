U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,281.00
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,978.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,506.50
    +13.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.70
    +4.60 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.62
    +1.51 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.80
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.76
    +0.03 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0158
    -0.0022 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8820
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • Vix

    20.10
    +0.41 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2037
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9410
    -0.1490 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,518.46
    -95.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    560.88
    -11.94 (-2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.28
    +13.53 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
M Split Corp.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • XMF-A.TO
  • XMF-PB.TO
  • XMF-PC.TO
M Split Corp.
M Split Corp.

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable September 9, 2022 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2022.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

     Distribution Details

 

 

 

Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B)

$0.03125

Record Date:

August 31, 2022

Payable Date:

September 9, 2022

 

 

 

 

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.m-split.com
info@quadravest.com

 


 






Recommended Stories