M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- XMF-A.TO
- XMF-PB.TO
- XMF-PC.TO
TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable September 9, 2022 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2022.
M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.
Distribution Details
Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B)
$0.03125
Record Date:
August 31, 2022
Payable Date:
September 9, 2022
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.m-split.com
info@quadravest.com