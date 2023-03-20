U.S. markets closed

M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

M Split Corp.
·1 min read
M Split Corp.
M Split Corp.

TORONTO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable April 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2023.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details

 

 

 

Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B)

$0.03125

Record Date:

March 31, 2023

Payable Date:

April 10, 2023

 

 

 

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.m-split.com

info@quadravest.com



