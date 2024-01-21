I’m a Stay-at-Home Mom Who Works 1 Hour a Day: How I Made $500K in 2 Years

InspirationGP / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado-based mother and wife Gina Van De Voorde was a stay-at-home mom who returned to work to help with her family’s finances. While working a 9-to-5 remote job, Van De Voorde began looking into potential side hustles. She discovered print-on-demand (POD), and eventually opened her own Etsy store utilizing the the POD service Printify.

Check Out: The Best Banks of 2024

More: Use This Checklist To See Whether Your Bank Is Costing You a Lot of Money

Although she had no e-commerce experience or graphic design skills, Van De Voorde continued investing time and effort into her store, sometimes working up to eight hours a day on top of her full-time job, with the goal of eventually being able to quit her day job. The hard work and dedication paid off — Van De Voorde has made $500,000 in two years from her POD shop, enabling her to quit her 9-to-5 and focus more on her kids and family. She now works as little as one hour per day.

Here’s how Van De Voorde was able to scale her business while working fewer hours.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Looking for a Way Out

Van De Voorde was driven to find a lucrative side hustle because she was unhappy at her day job.

“Like many people, I was looking for a way out of my 9-to-5 because I dreaded it every single day and was not happy,” she said. “I would scour YouTube daily looking for ‘side hustles’ or different business ideas. Finally, a tutorial for POD popped up and I opened my store that day, without really having a clue what it was. I just knew I could make it work somehow, especially since there were hardly any startup costs associated with this particular business model.”

For the first three months, Van De Voorde worked full-time at both her day job and her POD shop.

“I did quit my 9-to-5 before I was making steady, daily sales — however, once I quit, I was able to focus full-time on my shop,” she said.

Story continues

Gina Van De Voorde

Scaling Her Business While Scaling Back on Hours

Although Van De Voorde has been able to scale back on her hours drastically, it took a long time to get to that phase.

“Once I quit my 9-to-5, I still was working daily on my Etsy shop numerous hours a day,” she said. “It took me a good year to get to the point where I could scale back, and now I work a few hours a week. With POD, you have to front load and put in a lot of work upfront in order to build your shop and scale. Once you get it to a point where you’re making consistent daily sales, you can scale back and do what works for you.”

Grant Cardone: Here’s How To Become Rich If You’re Earning an Average Salary

An Ideal Side Hustle for Moms

Now that her shop is making consistent sales, Van De Voorde has much more time to spend with her family and even homeschools her kids.

“I think POD is an excellent option for moms who want to stay at home with their kids, but still want to make an income,” she said. “Yes, it does require some research and time in the beginning, but it can be done around nap times and once the kids are asleep. YouTube and TikTok are great resources for learning this business as well.”

Her Best Advice

While Van De Voorde has achieved great success through her POD shop, she notes that it requires dedication and patience to get to that point.

“It’s important to manage your expectations, especially in the beginning,” she said. “There are a lot of videos that portray POD as a ‘get rich quick’ scheme, which it is not. It takes a lot of time and research to build a successful shop and [find] designs that people are actively searching for and buying.

“It is very possible to have a six-figure shop relatively quickly, but again, it does not happen overnight in most cases,” Van De Voorde continued. “The ones that have success are consistent in uploading and researching, and simply don’t give up. There were many times I wanted to quit because sales weren’t happening quickly enough, but you have to stick with it and keep learning every single day.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Stay-at-Home Mom Who Works 1 Hour a Day: How I Made $500K in 2 Years