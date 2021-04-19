M&T Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter Results

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

GAAP Results of Operations. Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $3.33 in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $1.93 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.52 in the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP-basis net income was $447 million in the recent quarter, $269 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $471 million in the final 2020 quarter. GAAP-basis net income in the initial 2021 quarter expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was 1.22% and 11.57%, respectively, compared with .90% and 7.00%, respectively, in the corresponding 2020 period and 1.30% and 12.07%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Included in noninterest expenses in the recent quarter were merger-related expenses associated with M&T's proposed acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. of $10 million ($8 million after tax-effect, or $.06 of diluted earnings per common share).

Commenting on M&T's results for the recent quarter, Darren J. King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, stated, "We are pleased with our results for the first three months of the year. The residential mortgage banking and trust businesses had strong revenue growth and expense levels were well-contained after considering the usual seasonal increase in salaries and employee benefits expenses. Our outlook on forecasted credit losses improved considerably. M&T's capital position remains solid, with the Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio growing to 10.4% at March 31, 2021 from 10.0% at the end of 2020."

Earnings Highlights





































Change 1Q21 vs.


($ in millions, except per share data)


1Q21



1Q20



4Q20



1Q20



4Q20























Net income


$

447



$

269



$

471




66

%



-5

%

Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted


$

428



$

251



$

452




71

%



-5

%

Diluted earnings per common share


$

3.33



$

1.93



$

3.52




73

%



-5

%

Annualized return on average assets



1.22

%



.90

%



1.30

%









Annualized return on average common equity



11.57

%



7.00

%



12.07

%









Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations. M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $3.41 in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $1.95 and $3.54 in the first and fourth quarters of 2020, respectively. Net operating income aggregated $457 million in the recent quarter, $272 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $473 million in 2020's final quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the recent quarter was 1.29% and 17.05%, respectively, .94% and 10.39%, respectively, in the similar quarter of 2020 and 1.35% and 17.53%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income. Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $985 million in the recent quarter, up from $982 million in the first quarter of 2020. The impact of a $26.1 billion or 24% increase in average earning assets to $134.4 billion in the recent quarter from $108.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020 was substantially offset by a 68 basis point narrowing of the net interest margin to 2.97% in the first quarter of 2021 from 3.65% in the year-earlier quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2020, taxable-equivalent net interest income was $993 million, the net interest margin was 3.00% and average earning assets were $131.9 billion. The lower net interest income in the recent quarter as compared with 2020's fourth quarter reflects the fewer number of days in the first quarter of 2021, while the decline in the net interest margin was attributable to higher balances held in low yielding accounts at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.






















Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income





































Change 1Q21 vs.


($ in millions)


1Q21



1Q20



4Q20



1Q20



4Q20























Average earning assets


$

134,355



$

108,226



$

131,916




24

%



2

%

Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent


$

985



$

982



$

993






-1

%

Net interest margin



2.97

%



3.65

%



3.00

%









Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses recapture of $25 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared with provisions of $250 million in the year-earlier quarter and $75 million in 2020's fourth quarter. The provision recapture reflects improvements in macroeconomic forecasts at March 31, 2021 as compared with previous forecasts. Nevertheless, the impact of those improvements was cautiously evaluated given the somewhat uneven and incomplete recovery evident in the economy through the recent quarter-end. The level of the provisions in the 2020 quarters reflected then projections of expected credit losses that were based on economic forecasts at those times. Net loan charge-offs were $75 million during the recent quarter, compared with $49 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $97 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .31% and .22% in the first quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively, and .39% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $1.96 billion or 1.97% of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2021, compared with $1.89 billion or 1.92% of total loans at December 31, 2020 and $1.06 billion or 1.13% at March 31, 2020. The increase in nonaccrual loans from March 31, 2020 to the two most recent quarter-ends reflects the continuing impact of the pandemic on borrowers' ability to make contractual payments on their loans, most notably loans in the hospitality sector. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $30 million at March 31, 2021, $84 million a year earlier and $35 million at December 31, 2020.

Allowance for Credit Losses. M&T regularly performs detailed analyses of individual borrowers and portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.64 billion or 1.65% of loans outstanding at March 31, 2021, compared with $1.38 billion or 1.47% at March 31, 2020 and $1.74 billion or 1.76% at December 31, 2020. The allowance at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 represented 1.75% and 1.86%, respectively, of total loans on those dates, excluding outstanding balances of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans.

Asset Quality Metrics
















Change 1Q21 vs.


($ in millions)


1Q21



1Q20



4Q20



1Q20



4Q20























At end of quarter





















Nonaccrual loans


$

1,957



$

1,062



$

1,893




84

%



3

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets


$

30



$

84



$

35




-64

%



-14

%

Total nonperforming assets


$

1,987



$

1,146



$

1,928




73

%



3

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)


$

1,085



$

530



$

859




105

%



26

%

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



1.97

%



1.13

%



1.92

%






























Allowance for credit losses


$

1,636



$

1,384



$

1,736




18

%



-6

%

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.65

%



1.47

%



1.76

%






























For the period





















Provision for credit losses


$

(25)



$

250



$

75








Net charge-offs


$

75



$

49



$

97




53

%



-23

%

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)



.31

%



.22

%



.39

%









__________________

(1)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense. Noninterest income was $506 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $529 million in the year-earlier quarter and $551 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The lower level of noninterest income when compared with the first 2020 quarter resulted largely from declines in service charges on deposit accounts, trading account and foreign exchange gains and a $23 million distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG") in the initial 2020 quarter. Partially offsetting those factors were increased mortgage banking revenues and trust income, as well as lower unrealized losses on investment securities. The decreased income in the recent quarter as compared with the final quarter of 2020 predominantly reflects a fourth quarter 2020 distribution of $30 million from BLG that was made in lieu of a first quarter 2021 distribution and unrealized losses on investment securities.

Noninterest Income





































Change 1Q21 vs.


($ in millions)


1Q21



1Q20



4Q20



1Q20



4Q20























Mortgage banking revenues


$

139



$

128



$

140




8

%



-1

%

Service charges on deposit accounts



93




106




96




-13

%



-3

%

Trust income



156




149




151




5

%



3

%

Brokerage services income



13




13




12






7

%

Trading account and foreign exchange gains



6




21




7




-70

%



-13

%

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(12)




(21)




2






Other revenues from operations



111




133




143




-17

%



-22

%

Total


$

506



$

529



$

551




-4

%



-8

%

Noninterest expense totaled $919 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $906 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020 and $845 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $907 million in the recent quarter, $903 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $842 million in 2020's final quarter. Factors contributing to the modest increase in noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter were higher costs for salaries and employee benefits and professional services. Partially offsetting those factors were a recent quarter reduction of the valuation allowance for capitalized residential mortgage servicing rights of $9 million. When compared with the fourth quarter of 2020, the recent quarter increase in noninterest operating expenses resulted from higher costs for salaries and employee benefits, reflecting seasonally higher stock-based compensation and employee benefits expenses during the recent quarter that totaled $69 million, and increased professional services expenses, partially offset by the recent quarter reduction of the valuation allowance for capitalized residential mortgage servicing rights.

Noninterest Expense





































Change 1Q21 vs.


($ in millions)


1Q21



1Q20



4Q20



1Q20



4Q20























Salaries and employee benefits


$

541



$

537



$

476




1

%



14

%

Equipment and net occupancy



82




80




84




4

%



-2

%

Outside data processing and software



66




64




68




2

%



-3

%

FDIC assessments



14




12




15




16

%



-7

%

Advertising and marketing



15




22




18




-35

%



-18

%

Printing, postage and supplies



9




11




9




-14

%



12

%

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



...

3




4




3




-30

%



-12

%

Other costs of operations



189




176




172




7

%



10

%

Total


$

919



$

906



$

845




1

%



9

%






















The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 60.3% in the first quarter of 2021, 58.9% in the year-earlier quarter and 54.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet. M&T had total assets of $150.5 billion at March 31, 2021, compared with $124.6 billion and $142.6 billion at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $99.3 billion at March 31, 2021, up from $94.1 billion at March 31, 2020 and $98.5 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with the first quarter of 2020 was driven largely by growth in commercial loans of $1.6 billion, residential real estate loans of $1.7 billion and consumer loans of $1.1 billion. The commercial loan growth reflects loans originated as part of the PPP which totaled $6.2 billion at March 31, 2021, as compared with $5.4 billion at December 31, 2020. The PPP was initiated during the second quarter of 2020. The rise in residential real estate loans was attributable to purchased government-guaranteed loans and the consumer loan increase reflects higher balances of recreational finance and automobile loans. Total deposits rose to $128.5 billion at the recent quarter-end, compared with $100.2 billion at March 31, 2020 and $119.8 billion at December 31, 2020. The increased levels of deposits at the two most recent quarter-ends as compared with March 31, 2020 reflect higher levels of liquidity being maintained by many commercial and consumer customers.

Total shareholders' equity was $16.4 billion, or 10.93% of total assets at March 31, 2021, $15.8 billion, or 12.70% at March 31, 2020 and $16.2 billion, or 11.35% at December 31, 2020. Common shareholders' equity was $15.2 billion, or $118.12 per share, at March 31, 2021, compared with $14.6 billion, or $113.54 per share, a year-earlier and $14.9 billion, or $116.39 per share, at December 31, 2020. Tangible equity per common share was $82.35 at March 31, 2021, $77.60 at March 31, 2020 and $80.52 at December 31, 2020. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.4% at March 31, 2021, up from 10.0% three months earlier.

Conference Call. Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss first quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (877) 780-2276. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (973) 582-2700. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #1019927. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Monday, April 26, 2021 by calling (800) 585-8367, or (404) 537-3406 for international participants, and by making reference to the ID #1019927. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Forward-Looking Statements. This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement.

Statements regarding the potential effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on customers, clients, third parties and M&T.

Also as described further below, statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the proposed transaction between M&T and People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected timing, completion and effects of the proposed transaction as well as M&T's and People's United's expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Future Factors include changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; risks, predictions and uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the People's United transaction; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation or regulations affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax legislation or regulation; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price and product/service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products/services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

In addition, Future Factors related to the proposed transaction between M&T and People's United, include, among others: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between M&T and People's United; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T or People's United; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed combination could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of either or both parties to the combination; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where M&T and People's United do business; certain restrictions during the pendency of the merger that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; M&T's and People's United's success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T and People's United; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the parties operate; the risk that the proposed combination and its announcement could have an adverse effect on either or both parties' ability to retain customers and retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; the risk that the proposed combination may be more difficult or time-consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as sales force, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; revenues following the proposed combination may be lower than expected, including for possible reasons such as unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transactions; the unforeseen risks relating to liabilities of M&T or People's United that may exist; and uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope, and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on People's United, M&T and the proposed combination.

These are representative of the Future Factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other Future Factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its 2020 Form 10-K, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in certain other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Additional Information and Where to Find It. In connection with the proposed transaction with People's United, M&T filed with the SEC a registration statement (Registration No. 333-254962) on Form S-4 to register the shares of M&T's capital stock to be issued in connection with the proposed transaction. The registration statement includes a joint proxy statement of M&T and People's United which will be sent to the shareholders of M&T and People's United seeking their approval of the proposed transaction.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF M&T AND PEOPLE'S UNITED AND THEIR RESPECTIVE AFFILIATES ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS TO BE INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT M&T, PEOPLE'S UNITED AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors will be able to obtain a free copy of the registration statement, including the joint proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other relevant documents filed with the SEC containing information about M&T and People's United, without charge, at the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). Copies of the registration statement, including the joint proxy statement/prospectus, and the filings with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference in the joint proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, without charge, by directing a request to Investor Relations, M&T Bank Corporation, One M&T Plaza, Buffalo, New York 14203, telephone (716) 635-4000, or Steven Bodakowski, People's United Financial, Inc., 850 Main Street, Bridgeport, Connecticut 06604, telephone (203) 338-4202.

Participants in the Solicitation of Proxies in Connection with Proposed Transaction. M&T, People's United and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information regarding M&T's directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and certain of its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Information regarding People's United's directors and executive officers is available in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021, as amended by an amendment to the Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 30, 2021, and certain of its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Other information regarding the participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC. Free copies of these documents, when available, may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

Financial Highlights










Three months ended








March 31






Amounts in thousands, except per share


2021



2020



Change


Performance













Net income


$

447,249




268,822




66

%

Net income available to common shareholders



428,093




250,701




71

%

Per common share:













Basic earnings


$

3.33




1.93




73

%

Diluted earnings



3.33




1.93




73

%

Cash dividends


$

1.10




1.10





Common shares outstanding:













Average - diluted (1)



128,669




129,755




-1

%

Period end (2)



128,658




128,282




Return on (annualized):













Average total assets



1.22

%



.90

%





Average common shareholders' equity



11.57

%



7.00

%





Taxable-equivalent net interest income


$

985,128




981,868




Yield on average earning assets



3.08

%



4.18

%





Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.18

%



.83

%





Net interest spread



2.90

%



3.35

%





Contribution of interest-free funds



.07

%



.30

%





Net interest margin



2.97

%



3.65

%





Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.31

%



.22

%





Net operating results (3)













Net operating income


$

457,372




271,705




68

%

Diluted net operating earnings per common share



3.41




1.95




75

%

Return on (annualized):













Average tangible assets



1.29

%



.94

%





Average tangible common equity



17.05

%



10.39

%





Efficiency ratio



60.3

%



58.9

%




















At March 31




Loan quality


2021



2020



Change


Nonaccrual loans


$

1,957,106




1,061,748




84

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets



29,797




83,605




-64

%

Total nonperforming assets


$

1,986,903




1,145,353




73

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)


$

1,084,553




530,317




105

%

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:













Nonaccrual loans


$

51,668




50,561




2

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



1,044,599




464,243




125

%

Renegotiated loans


$

242,121




232,439




4

%

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



1.97

%



1.13

%





Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.65

%



1.47

%





__________________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend




Three months ended




March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,


Amounts in thousands, except per share


2021



2020



2020



2020



2020


Performance





















Net income


$

447,249




471,140




372,136




241,054




268,822


Net income available to common shareholders



428,093




451,869




353,400




223,099




250,701


Per common share:





















Basic earnings


$

3.33




3.52




2.75




1.74




1.93


Diluted earnings



3.33




3.52




2.75




1.74




1.93


Cash dividends


$

1.10




1.10




1.10




1.10




1.10


Common shares outstanding:





















Average - diluted (1)



128,669




128,379




128,355




128,333




129,755


Period end (2)



128,658




128,333




128,303




128,294




128,282


Return on (annualized):





















Average total assets



1.22

%



1.30

%



1.06

%



.71

%



.90

%

Average common shareholders' equity



11.57

%



12.07

%



9.53

%



6.13

%



7.00

%

Taxable-equivalent net interest income


$

985,128




993,252




947,114




961,371




981,868


Yield on average earning assets



3.08

%



3.15

%



3.13

%



3.38

%



4.18

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.18

%



.25

%



.30

%



.40

%



.83

%

Net interest spread



2.90

%



2.90

%



2.83

%



2.98

%



3.35

%

Contribution of interest-free funds



.07

%



.10

%



.12

%



.15

%



.30

%

Net interest margin



2.97

%



3.00

%



2.95

%



3.13

%



3.65

%

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.31

%



.39

%



.12

%



.29

%



.22

%

Net operating results (3)





















Net operating income


$

457,372




473,453




375,029




243,958




271,705


Diluted net operating earnings per common share



3.41




3.54




2.77




1.76




1.95


Return on (annualized):





















Average tangible assets



1.29

%



1.35

%



1.10

%



.74

%



.94

%

Average tangible common equity



17.05

%



17.53

%



13.94

%



9.04

%



10.39

%

Efficiency ratio



60.3

%



54.6

%



56.2

%



55.7

%



58.9

%
























March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,


Loan quality


2021



2020



2020



2020



2020


Nonaccrual loans


$

1,957,106




1,893,299




1,239,972




1,156,650




1,061,748


Real estate and other foreclosed assets



29,797




34,668




49,872




66,763




83,605


Total nonperforming assets


$

1,986,903




1,927,967




1,289,844




1,223,413




1,145,353


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)


$

1,084,553




859,208




527,258




535,755




530,317


Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:





















Nonaccrual loans


$

51,668




48,820




45,975




51,165




50,561


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



1,044,599




798,121




505,446




454,269




464,243


Renegotiated loans


$

242,121




238,994




242,581




234,768




232,439


Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



1.97

%



1.92

%



1.26

%



1.18

%



1.13

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.65

%



1.76

%



1.79

%



1.68

%



1.47

%

__________________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income


















Three months ended








March 31






Dollars in thousands


2021



2020



Change


Interest income


$

1,016,962




1,120,419




-9

%

Interest expense



35,567




143,614




-75


Net interest income



981,395




976,805




Provision for credit losses



(25,000)




250,000




Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,006,395




726,805




38


Other income













Mortgage banking revenues



138,754




127,909




8


Service charges on deposit accounts



92,777




106,161




-13


Trust income



156,022




148,751




5


Brokerage services income



13,113




13,129




Trading account and foreign exchange gains



6,284




21,016




-70


Loss on bank investment securities



(12,282)




(20,782)





Other revenues from operations



110,930




133,176




-17


Total other income



505,598




529,360




-4


Other expense













Salaries and employee benefits



541,078




536,843




1


Equipment and net occupancy



82,471




79,640




4


Outside data processing and software



65,751




64,410




2


FDIC assessments



14,188




12,271




16


Advertising and marketing



14,628




22,375




-35


Printing, postage and supplies



9,317




10,852




-14


Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets



2,738




3,913




-30


Other costs of operations



189,273




176,112




7


Total other expense



919,444




906,416




1


Income before income taxes



592,549




349,749




69


Applicable income taxes



145,300




80,927




80


Net income


$

447,249




268,822




66

%

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend




Three months ended




March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,


Dollars in thousands


2021



2020



2020



2020



2020


Interest income


$

1,016,962




1,038,890




1,001,161




1,032,242




1,120,419


Interest expense



35,567




49,610




58,066




75,105




143,614


Net interest income



981,395




989,280




943,095




957,137




976,805


Provision for credit losses



(25,000)




75,000




150,000




325,000




250,000


Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,006,395




914,280




793,095




632,137




726,805


Other income





















Mortgage banking revenues



138,754




140,441




153,267




145,024




127,909


Service charges on deposit accounts



92,777




95,817




91,355




77,455




106,161


Trust income



156,022




151,314




149,937




151,882




148,751


Brokerage services income



13,113




12,234




11,602




10,463




13,129


Trading account and foreign exchange gains



6,284




7,204




4,026




8,290




21,016


Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(12,282)




1,619




2,773




6,969




(20,782)


Other revenues from operations



110,930




142,621




107,601




87,190




133,176


Total other income



505,598




551,250




520,561




487,273




529,360


Other expense





















Salaries and employee benefits



541,078




476,110




478,897




458,842




536,843


Equipment and net occupancy



82,471




84,228




81,080




77,089




79,640


Outside data processing and software



65,751




68,034




64,660




61,376




64,410


FDIC assessments



14,188




15,204




12,121




14,207




12,271


Advertising and marketing



14,628




17,832




11,855




9,842




22,375


Printing, postage and supplies



9,317




8,335




9,422




11,260




10,852


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



2,738




3,129




3,914




3,913




3,913


Other costs of operations



189,273




172,136




164,825




170,513




176,112


Total other expense



919,444




845,008




826,774




807,042




906,416


Income before income taxes



592,549




620,522




486,882




312,368




349,749


Applicable income taxes



145,300




149,382




114,746




71,314




80,927


Net income


$

447,249




471,140




372,136




241,054




268,822


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet












March 31







Dollars in thousands


2021



2020



Change



ASSETS














Cash and due from banks


$

1,258,989




1,298,192




-3


%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks



31,407,227




8,896,307




253



Federal funds sold



1,000









Trading account



687,359




1,224,291




-44



Investment securities



6,610,667




8,956,590




-26



Loans and leases:














Commercial, financial, etc.



27,811,190




26,243,648




6



Real estate - commercial



37,425,974




36,684,106




2



Real estate - consumer



17,349,683




15,643,014




11



Consumer



16,712,233




15,571,507




7



Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



99,299,080




94,142,275




5



Less: allowance for credit losses



1,636,206




1,384,366




18



Net loans and leases



97,662,874




92,757,909




5



Goodwill



4,593,112




4,593,112






Core deposit and other intangible assets



11,427




25,121




-55



Other assets



8,248,405




6,826,311




21



Total assets


$

150,481,060




124,577,833




21


%















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

53,641,419




35,554,715




51


%

Interest-bearing deposits



74,193,255




63,410,672




17



Deposits at Cayman Islands office



641,691




1,217,921




-47



Total deposits



128,476,365




100,183,308




28



Short-term borrowings



58,957




59,180





Accrued interest and other liabilities



2,000,727




2,198,116




-9



Long-term borrowings



3,498,503




6,321,435




-45



Total liabilities



134,034,552




108,762,039




23



Shareholders' equity:














Preferred



1,250,000




1,250,000






Common



15,196,508




14,565,794




4



Total shareholders' equity



16,446,508




15,815,794




4



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

150,481,060




124,577,833




21


%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend












March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,


Dollars in thousands


2021



2020



2020



2020



2020


ASSETS





















Cash and due from banks


$

1,258,989




1,552,743




1,489,232




1,354,815




1,298,192


Interest-bearing deposits at banks



31,407,227