M&T Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

GAAP Results of Operations. Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $3.69 in the third quarter of 2021, up from $2.75 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.41 in the second quarter of 2021. GAAP-basis net income was $495 million in the recent quarter, $372 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $458 million in the second 2021 quarter. GAAP-basis net income for the third quarter of 2021 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was 1.28% and 12.16%, respectively, improved from 1.06% and 9.53%, respectively, in the similar 2020 period and 1.22% and 11.55%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expenses in the recent quarter were merger-related expenses associated with M&T's proposed acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. of $9 million ($7 million after tax-effect, or $.05 of diluted earnings per common share), compared with $4 million ($3 million after tax-effect, or $.02 of diluted earnings per common share) in the second quarter of 2021. There were no merger-related expenses in the third quarter of 2020.

Darren J. King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented on M&T's third quarter results, "Results in the recent quarter reflect the strength of M&T's diversified business model. Fee income was robust, driven by strong mortgage banking, trust and brokerage, and other payments revenue relative to the year-earlier and immediately preceding quarters. Higher expense levels, notably incentive compensation and other professional services costs, were largely associated with the increased revenue but also reflect a reversion to more normal levels. Our balance sheet remains strong, as evidenced by a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.1% at September 30, 2021, improved from 10.7% at the end of the second quarter."

Earnings Highlights





































Change 3Q21 vs.


($ in millions, except per share data)


3Q21



3Q20



2Q21



3Q20



2Q21























Net income


$

495



$

372



$

458




33

%



8

%

Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted


$

476



$

353



$

439




35

%



8

%

Diluted earnings per common share


$

3.69



$

2.75



$

3.41




34

%



8

%

Annualized return on average assets



1.28

%



1.06

%



1.22

%









Annualized return on average common equity



12.16

%



9.53

%



11.55

%









For the first nine-months of 2021, diluted earnings per common share rose 62% to $10.43 from $6.42 in the year-earlier period. GAAP-basis net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 increased to $1.40 billion from $882 million in the corresponding 2020 period. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 was 1.24% and 11.76%, respectively, improved from .89% and 7.57%, respectively, in the corresponding 2020 period. Merger-related expenses for the first nine months of 2021 were $23 million ($17 million after tax-effect, or $.13 of diluted earnings per common share). There were no merger-related expenses in the similar period of 2020.

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations. M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $3.76 in the recent quarter, up from $2.77 and $3.45 in the third quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021, respectively. Net operating income totaled $504 million in 2021's third quarter, $375 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $463 million in the second quarter of 2021. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the recent quarter was 1.34% and 17.54%, respectively, 1.10% and 13.94%, respectively, in the year-earlier quarter and 1.27% and 16.68%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share during the first nine months of 2021 increased to $10.61 from $6.49 in the similar 2020 period. Net operating income during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was $1.42 billion and $891 million, respectively. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.30% and 17.10%, respectively, in the first nine months of 2021 and was .93% and 11.15%, respectively, in the corresponding 2020 period.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income. Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $971 million in the recent quarter, up from $947 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $946 million in the second 2021 quarter. The recent quarter improvement as compared with the year-earlier quarter was largely due to lower rates paid on deposit accounts offset, in part, by the impact of lower average outstanding loan balances. As compared with the second quarter of 2021, the higher net interest income in the recent quarter was predominantly the result of increased yields on loans, reflecting fees received from payoffs of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans. The net interest margin in the third quarter of 2021, the third quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021 was 2.74%, 2.95% and 2.77%, respectively. The lower net interest margin in the two most recent quarters reflects higher amounts of low-yielding balances at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Those balances add to net interest income, but lower the reported net interest margin. Interest income from PPP loans, including recognition of fees associated with repaid loans, was $71 million in the recent quarter, compared with $39 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $51 million in the second quarter of 2021.






















Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income





































Change 3Q21 vs.


($ in millions)


3Q21



3Q20



2Q21



3Q20



2Q21























Average earning assets


$

140,420



$

127,689



$

136,951




10

%



3

%

Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent


$

971



$

947



$

946




3

%



3

%

Net interest margin



2.74

%



2.95

%



2.77

%









Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality. Recaptures of the provision for credit losses of $20 million and $15 million were recorded in the third and second quarters of 2021, respectively. The provision for credit losses totaled $150 million in the third quarter of 2020. The provision in each quarter adjusts the allowance for credit losses to reflect expected losses that are based on economic forecasts as of each quarter-end date. Net loan charge-offs were $40 million during the recent quarter, compared with $30 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $46 million in the second quarter of 2021. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .17% and .12% in the third quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively, and .19% in the second quarter of 2021.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $2.24 billion at each of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, compared with $1.24 billion at September 30, 2020. As a percentage of loans outstanding, nonaccrual loans were 2.40%, 2.31% and 1.26% at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The increase in nonaccrual loans from September 30, 2020 to the two most recent quarter-ends reflects the continuing impact of the pandemic on borrowers' ability to make contractual payments on their loans, most notably loans in the hospitality sector. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $25 million at September 30, 2021, $50 million a year earlier and $28 million at June 30, 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses. M&T regularly performs detailed analyses of individual borrowers and portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.52 billion or 1.62% of loans outstanding at September 30, 2021, compared with $1.76 billion or 1.79% at September 30, 2020 and $1.58 billion or 1.62% at June 30, 2021. The allowance at September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2021 represented 1.66%, 1.91%, and 1.69%, respectively, of total loans on those dates, excluding outstanding balances of PPP loans.

Asset Quality Metrics
















Change 3Q21 vs.


($ in millions)


3Q21



3Q20



2Q21



3Q20



2Q21























At end of quarter





















Nonaccrual loans


$

2,242



$

1,240



$

2,242




81

%




Real estate and other foreclosed assets


$

25



$

50



$

28




-50

%



-11

%

Total nonperforming assets


$

2,267



$

1,290



$

2,270




76

%




Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)


$

1,026



$

527



$

1,077




95

%



-5

%

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



2.40

%



1.26

%



2.31

%






























Allowance for credit losses


$

1,515



$

1,759



$

1,575




-14

%



-4

%

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.62

%



1.79

%



1.62

%






























For the period





















Provision for credit losses


$

(20)



$

150



$

(15)








Net charge-offs


$

40



$

30



$

46




35

%



-13

%

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)



.17

%



.12

%



.19

%









____________

(1)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense. Noninterest income was $569 million in the third quarter of 2021, up from $521 million in the year-earlier quarter and $514 million in the second quarter of 2021. As compared with the third quarter of 2020, the higher level of noninterest income in the recent quarter resulted largely from higher service charges on deposit accounts, merchant discount and credit card fees, mortgage banking revenues and income from M&T's trust and brokerage services businesses. The recent quarter's improvement as compared with the second quarter of 2021 reflects increases in mortgage banking revenues, service charges on deposit accounts, brokerage services income, credit-related fees, and lower unrealized losses on investment securities. Brokerage services income in the recent quarter included approximately $10 million of revenues associated with the sale of select investment products of LPL Financial, an independent financial services broker. Prior to the transition of M&T's retail brokerage and certain trust customer business to LPL Financial in mid-June 2021, those customers were provided proprietary trust products managed by M&T and revenues related thereto were reported as trust income.

Noninterest Income





































Change 3Q21 vs.


($ in millions)


3Q21



3Q20



2Q21



3Q20



2Q21























Mortgage banking revenues


$

160



$

153



$

133




4

%



20

%

Service charges on deposit accounts



105




91




99




15

%



7

%

Trust income



157




150




163




5

%



-4

%

Brokerage services income



20




12




10




77

%



100

%

Trading account and foreign exchange gains



6




4




7




38

%



-14

%

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities





3




(11)






Other revenues from operations



121




108




113




12

%



7

%

Total


$

569



$

521



$

514




9

%



11

%

Noninterest expense totaled $899 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $827 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020 and $865 million in the second quarter of 2021. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $888 million in the recent quarter, $823 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $859 million in 2021's second quarter. Factors contributing to the increase in noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter were higher costs for salaries and employee benefits (reflecting increased incentive compensation expenses), outside data processing and software, and professional services. As compared with the second quarter of 2021, the higher level of noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter resulted largely from higher incentive compensation.

Noninterest Expense





































Change 3Q21 vs.


($ in millions)


3Q21



3Q20



2Q21



3Q20



2Q21























Salaries and employee benefits


$

510



$

479



$

479




7

%



7

%

Equipment and net occupancy



81




81




81






Outside data processing and software



73




65




74




13

%



-2

%

FDIC assessments



19




12




18




55

%



5

%

Advertising and marketing



15




12




13




28

%



14

%

Printing, postage and supplies



8




9




11




-16

%



-29

%

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



3




4




3




-30

%



Other costs of operations



190




165




186




16

%



3

%

Total


$

899



$

827



$

865




9

%



4

%






















The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 57.7% in the third quarter of 2021, 56.2% in the year-earlier quarter and 58.4% in the second quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet. M&T had total assets of $151.9 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $138.6 billion and $150.6 billion at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $93.6 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $98.4 billion at September 30, 2020 and $97.1 billion at June 30, 2021. The lower level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with September 30, 2020 reflects a $5.4 billion decline in commercial loans, partially offset by growth in consumer loans of $1.5 billion. The lower commercial loan balances reflect declines in PPP and dealer floor plan loans. The rise in consumer loans resulted from higher balances of recreational finance and automobile loans. The decline in total loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with June 30, 2021 resulted largely from lower commercial loans of $2.9 billion. The decrease in commercial loans reflects lower balances of PPP loans. Those loans totaled $2.2 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $6.5 billion at September 30, 2020 and $4.3 billion at June 30, 2021. Total deposits were $128.7 billion at the recent quarter-end, $115.2 billion at September 30, 2020 and $128.3 billion at June 30, 2021. The increased levels of deposits at the two most recent quarter-ends as compared with September 30, 2020 reflect higher levels of liquidity being maintained by many commercial and consumer customers.

Total shareholders' equity was $17.5 billion, or 11.54% of total assets at September 30, 2021, $16.1 billion, or 11.61% at September 30, 2020 and $16.7 billion, or 11.10% at June 30, 2021. Common shareholders' equity was $...

