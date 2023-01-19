M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the full year and quarter ended December 31, 2022.

GAAP Results of Operations . Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $4.29 in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from $3.37 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.53 in the third quarter of 2022. GAAP-basis net income was $765 million in the recent quarter, $458 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $647 million in the third 2022 quarter. GAAP-basis net income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets was 1.53% in the fourth quarter of 2022, improved from 1.15% in the corresponding 2021 period and 1.28% in the third quarter of 2022. That net income produced a return on average common shareholders' equity of 12.59% in the recent quarter, 10.91% in the similar 2021 period and 10.43% in the third quarter of 2022. The results reflect non-operating merger-related expenses associated with the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") of $45 million ($33 million after-tax effect, or $.20 of diluted earnings per common share) in the recent quarter, compared with $21 million ($16 million after-tax effect, or $.12 of diluted earnings per common share) in the year-earlier quarter and $53 million ($39 million after-tax effect, or $.22 of diluted earnings per share) in the third quarter of 2022.

The recent quarter's results reflect two noteworthy items. In the fourth quarter of 2022, M&T sold its retail insurance subsidiary, M&T Insurance Agency, Inc. ("MTIA"), to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale resulted in a gain of $136 million. Also during the fourth quarter of 2022, M&T made a $135 million tax-deductible contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation.

Darren J. King, Chief Financial Officer, commenting on M&T's results noted, "We are extremely pleased with our results, both in the fourth quarter as well as full year 2022. Diluted net operating earnings per share increased in each quarter following our acquisition of People's United, including by 19% in the fourth quarter. The integration of the acquired franchise, expansion of the net interest margin and solid growth in commercial loan balances position M&T to continue its strong performance into 2023."

Story continues

Earnings Highlights























































Change 4Q22 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

4Q22



4Q21



3Q22



4Q21



3Q22

































Net income

$ 765



$ 458



$ 647





67 %



18 % Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted

$ 739



$ 434



$ 621





70 %



19 % Diluted earnings per common share

$ 4.29



$ 3.37



$ 3.53





27 %



22 % Annualized return on average assets



1.53 %



1.15 %



1.28 %











Annualized return on average common equity



12.59 %



10.91 %



10.43 %













For the year ended December 31, 2022, diluted earnings per common share were $11.53, compared with $13.80 in 2021. GAAP-basis net income was $1.99 billion and $1.86 billion in 2022 and 2021, respectively. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in 2022 was 1.05% and 8.67%, respectively, compared with 1.22% and 11.54%, respectively, in 2021. Merger-related expenses in 2022 were $580 million ($432 million after tax-effect, or $2.63 of diluted earnings per common share), compared with $44 million ($34 million after-tax effect, or $.25 of diluted earnings per common share) in the prior year.

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations . M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release.

Merger-related expenses generally consist of professional services, temporary help fees and other costs associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations and the introduction of M&T to its new customers, costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance, travel costs and, in the second quarter of 2022, an initial provision for credit losses of $242 million on loans not deemed to be purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") on the April 1, 2022 acquisition date of People's United. GAAP requires that acquired loans be recorded at estimated fair value, which includes the use of interest rate and expected credit loss assumptions to forecast estimated cash flows. GAAP also provides that an allowance for credit losses on loans acquired, but not classified as PCD also be recognized. Given the requirement to recognize such losses above and beyond the impact of forecasted losses used in determining the fair value of acquired loans, M&T considers that initial provision to be a merger-related expense. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results. The amounts of merger-related expenses in 2022 and 2021 are presented in the tables that accompany this release.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $4.57 in the fourth quarter of 2022, improved from $3.50 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.83 in the third quarter of 2022. Net operating income aggregated $812 million in the recent quarter, $475 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $700 million in 2022's third quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 1.70% and 21.29%, respectively, 1.23% and 15.98%, respectively, in the similar quarter of 2021 and 1.44% and 17.89%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $14.42, compared with $14.11 in 2021. Net operating income in 2022 was $2.47 billion, up from $1.90 billion in 2021. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.35% and 16.70%, respectively, in 2022, compared with 1.28% and 16.80%, respectively, in 2021.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income . Taxable-equivalent net interest income totaled $1.84 billion in the recent quarter, up from $937 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $1.69 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The increase compared with the earlier quarters reflects a higher net interest margin and, additionally, when compared with the 2021's fourth quarter, the impact of earning assets associated with the acquisition of People's United. Average earning assets totaled $179.9 billion in the recent quarter, compared with $144.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $182.4 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Average loans outstanding were $129.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from $93.3 billion in the year earlier quarter and $127.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Reflecting the impact of rising interest rates, the net interest margin increased to 4.06% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 2.58% in the corresponding quarter of 2021 and 3.68% in the third quarter of 2022. Taxable-equivalent net interest income rose to $5.86 billion in 2022, compared with $3.84 billion in 2021. Average loans outstanding were $119.3 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $96.6 billion in 2021. Taxable-equivalent net interest income and average loans outstanding in 2022 reflect three quarters of additional earning assets, including loans, obtained in the acquisition of People's United. Reflecting actions taken by the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates in the recent year, the net interest margin increased 63 basis points to 3.39% in 2022 from 2.76% in 2021.

































Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income























































Change 4Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q22



4Q21



3Q22



4Q21



3Q22

































Average earning assets

$ 179,914



$ 144,420



$ 182,382





25 %



-1 % Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent

$ 1,841



$ 937



$ 1,691





96 %



9 % Net interest margin



4.06 %



2.58 %



3.68 %













Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality . The provision for credit losses was $90 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $115 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared with a $15 million recapture of provision in the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision for credit losses was $517 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with a $75 million recapture of provision in 2021. As previously described, included in the second quarter of 2022 was the $242 million provision, recorded in accordance with GAAP, related to loans obtained in the People's United acquisition that were considered non-PCD. In addition to that merger-related provision, M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $275 million in 2022. Net loan charge-offs were $40 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, $31 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $63 million in 2022's third quarter. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .12% and .13% in the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and .20% in the third quarter of 2022. Net loan charge-offs during all of 2022 and 2021 aggregated $160 million and $192 million, respectively, representing .13% and .20%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $2.44 billion at December 31, 2022, $2.43 billion at September 30, 2022 and $2.06 billion at December 31, 2021. The balance of nonaccrual loans at the end of the two most recent quarters as compared with December 31, 2021 reflects loans obtained in the acquisition of People's United. Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.85% at December 31, 2022, improved from 2.22% a year earlier and 1.89% at September 30, 2022. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $41 million at December 31, 2022, $24 million at December 31, 2021 and $37 million at September 30, 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses . M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios and assesses forecasted economic conditions for purposes of determining the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those procedures and reflecting the impact of loan growth, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.93 billion or 1.46% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2022 compared with $1.47 billion or 1.58% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2021 and $1.88 billion or 1.46% at September 30, 2022. The acquisition of People's United loans and leases resulted in a $341 million increase in the allowance for credit losses as of April 1, 2022, including $99 million related to PCD loans and $242 million related to non-PCD loans. Including the impact of the acquisition, M&T's allowance for credit losses was $1.81 billion on April 1, 2022, or 1.42% of then outstanding loans.

Asset Quality Metrics























Change 4Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q22



4Q21



3Q22



4Q21



3Q22

































At end of quarter





























Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,439



$ 2,060



$ 2,429





18 %



—

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$ 41



$ 24



$ 37





73 %



12 % Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,480



$ 2,084



$ 2,466





19 %



1 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$ 491



$ 963



$ 477





-49 %



3 % Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



1.85 %



2.22 %



1.89 %











































Allowance for credit losses

$ 1,925



$ 1,469



$ 1,876





31 %



3 % Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.46 %



1.58 %



1.46 %











































For the period





























Provision for credit losses

$ 90



$ (15)



$ 115





—





-22 % Net charge-offs

$ 40



$ 31



$ 63





31 %



-36 % Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)



.12 %



.13 %



.20 %















(1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense . Noninterest income totaled $682 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $579 million in the year-earlier quarter. The increase reflects the impact of acquired operations from People's United (predominantly increases in trust income, credit-related fees and service charges on deposit accounts, net of conversion-related fee waivers) and higher trust income from legacy operations, as well as the $136 million gain recorded on the sale of MTIA. Those increases were partially offset by a decline in mortgage banking revenues resulting from lower volumes of residential and commercial mortgage loans originated for sale, lower income recorded from M&T's investment in Bayview Lending Group, and a planned reduction of insufficient funds fees reflected in service charges on deposit accounts. Noninterest income was $563 million in 2022's third quarter. The comparative increase in the recent quarter was driven by the $136 million gain recorded on the sale of MTIA and higher trust income, partially offset by lower service charges on deposit accounts, credit-related fees, bank owned life insurance income and MTIA-related insurance revenues.

Noninterest Income























































Change 4Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q22



4Q21



3Q22



4Q21



3Q22

































Mortgage banking revenues

$ 82



$ 139



$ 83





-41 %



-2 % Service charges on deposit accounts



106





105





115





—





-8 % Trust income



195





169





187





15 %



4 % Brokerage services income



22





19





21





19 %



7 % Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains



14





6





5





133 %



176 % Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(4)





2





(1)





—





—

Other revenues from operations



267





139





153





92 %



74 % Total

$ 682



$ 579



$ 563





18 %



21 %

Noninterest income rose to $2.36 billion in 2022 from $2.17 billion in 2021. Acquired operations associated with the People's United acquisition (predominantly increases reflected in trust income, service charges on deposit accounts and other revenues from operations, including credit-related fees), the $136 million gain on sale of MTIA, and trust income from legacy operations were most impactful to the higher levels of noninterest income in 2022. Those increases were partially offset by lower mortgage banking revenues and the planned reduction of fees reflected in service charges on deposit accounts.

In December 2022, Wilmington Trust National Association (a subsidiary of M&T) announced the sale of its Collective Investment Trust business to a private equity firm. That sale is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Trust income associated with this business totaled approximately $165 million and $151 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively. After considering expenses, the results of operations of that business were not material to M&T's net income in either year.

Noninterest expense totaled $1.41 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $928 million in the similar quarter of 2021 and $1.28 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $1.35 billion in the recent quarter, $904 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $1.21 billion in 2022's third quarter. The higher level of operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter was predominantly due to the impact of operations obtained in the People's United acquisition and the $135 million contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation. The charitable contribution was the largest factor contributing to higher operating expenses in 2022's fourth quarter as compared with 2022's third quarter. Higher expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the third quarter of 2022 for equipment and net occupancy, outside data processing and software and a seasonal increase in advertising and promotional spending were offset by a decline in salaries and employee benefits expenses, reflecting lower employee staffing levels following the conversion of People's United's operating systems with those of M&T and one less pay day in the fourth quarter.