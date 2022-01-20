M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the full year and quarter ended December 31, 2021.

GAAP Results of Operations . Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $3.37 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $3.52 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.69 in the third quarter of 2021. GAAP-basis net income was $458 million in the recent quarter, $471 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $495 million in the third 2021 quarter. GAAP-basis net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was 1.15% and 10.91%, respectively, compared with 1.30% and 12.07%, respectively, in the similar 2020 period and 1.28% and 12.16%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expenses in the recent quarter were merger-related expenses associated with M&T's proposed acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. of $21 million ($16 million after-tax effect, or $.12 of diluted earnings per common share), compared with $9 million ($7 million after-tax effect, or $.05 of diluted earnings per common share) in the third quarter of 2021. There were no merger-related expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Darren J. King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented on M&T's results, "Despite last year's challenging environment, M&T realized significant increases in both diluted earnings per share and net income. These results reflect our prudent credit underwriting, improved economic conditions and growth in noninterest income. Our capital position remains very strong. During the year we saw our Common Equity Tier 1 ratio increase to 11.4% from 10.0% at the end of 2020. Looking forward, we stand ready to complete our acquisition of People's United and to strategically deploy our excess liquidity and capital as we manage through a likely period of rising interest rates and elevated inflation."

Earnings Highlights







































































Change 4Q21 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

4Q21



4Q20



3Q21



4Q20



3Q21











































Net income

$ 458



$ 471



$ 495





-3 %



-8 % Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted

$ 434



$ 452



$ 476





-4 %



-9 % Diluted earnings per common share

$ 3.37



$ 3.52



$ 3.69





-4 %



-9 % Annualized return on average assets



1.15 %



1.30 %



1.28 %















Annualized return on average common equity



10.91 %



12.07 %



12.16 %

















For the year ended December 31, 2021 diluted earnings per common share were $13.80, up 39% from $9.94 in 2020. GAAP-basis net income in 2021 totaled $1.86 billion, improved significantly from $1.35 billion in 2020. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in 2021 was 1.22% and 11.54%, respectively, and 1.00% and 8.72%, respectively, in 2020. Merger-related expenses in 2021 were $44 million ($34 million after-tax effect, or $.25 of diluted earnings per common share). There were no merger-related expenses in 2020.

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations . M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $3.50 in the final quarter of 2021, compared with $3.54 in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $3.76 in the third quarter of 2021. Net operating income aggregated $475 million in the recent quarter, $473 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $504 million in 2021's third quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 1.23% and 15.98%, respectively, 1.35% and 17.53%, respectively, in the similar quarter of 2020 and 1.34% and 17.54%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were $14.11 and $10.02, respectively. Net operating income in 2021 was $1.90 billion, compared with $1.36 billion in 2020. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.28% and 16.80%, respectively, in 2021 and 1.04% and 12.79%, respectively, in 2020.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income . Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $937 million in the recent quarter, down from $993 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $971 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease compared with the earlier quarters reflects lower outstanding average loan balances and a reduced net interest margin. Average loans outstanding and the net interest margin were $93.3 billion and 2.58%, respectively, in the recent quarter, compared with $98.7 billion and 3.00%, respectively, in the year earlier quarter and $95.3 billion and 2.74%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. Outstanding loans under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") averaged $1.65 billion in 2021's fourth quarter, compared with $6.18 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $3.26 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Interest income from PPP loans, including recognition of fees associated with repaid loans, was $41 million in the recent quarter, compared with $73 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $71 million in the third quarter of 2021. Taxable equivalent net interest income for the full year of 2021 was $3.84 billion and in 2020 was $3.88 billion. Average loans outstanding were $96.6 billion in each of 2021 and 2020, but the net interest margin declined to 2.76% in 2021 from 3.16% in 2020.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income







































































Change 4Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q21



4Q20



3Q21



4Q20



3Q21











































Average earning assets

$ 144,420



$ 131,916



$ 140,420





9 %



3 % Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent

$ 937



$ 993



$ 971





-6 %



-3 % Net interest margin



2.58 %



3.00 %



2.74 %

















Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality . Reflecting improvements in economic conditions and the credit environment, recaptures of the provision for credit losses of $15 million and $20 million were recorded in the fourth and third quarters of 2021, respectively, compared with a provision of $75 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. A recapture of $75 million was recorded for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with $800 million of provision for credit losses in 2020. Net loan charge-offs were $31 million during the recent quarter, compared with $97 million in the final quarter of 2020 and $40 million in the third quarter of 2021. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .13% and .39% in the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively, and .17% in the third quarter of 2021. Net loan charge-offs during all of 2021 and 2020 aggregated $192 million and $247 million, respectively, representing .20% and .26%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $2.06 billion at December 31, 2021, up from $1.89 billion at December 31, 2020, but down from $2.24 billion at September 30, 2021. As a percentage of loans outstanding, nonaccrual loans were 2.22%, 1.92% and 2.40% at December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $24 million at December 31, 2021, $35 million a year earlier and $25 million at September 30, 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses . M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.47 billion or 1.58% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2021, compared with $1.74 billion or 1.76% at December 31, 2020 and $1.52 billion or 1.62% at September 30, 2021. The allowance at December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2021 represented 1.60%, 1.86%, and 1.66%, respectively, of total loans on those dates, excluding outstanding balances of PPP loans.

Asset Quality Metrics





























Change 4Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q21



4Q20



3Q21



4Q20



3Q21











































At end of quarter







































Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,060



$ 1,893



$ 2,242





9 %



-8 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$ 24



$ 35



$ 25





-31 %



-4 % Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,084



$ 1,928



$ 2,267





8 %



-8 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$ 963



$ 859



$ 1,026





12 %



-6 % Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



2.22 %



1.92 %



2.40 %

























































Allowance for credit losses

$ 1,469



$ 1,736



$ 1,515





-15 %



-3 % Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.58 %



1.76 %



1.62 %

























































For the period







































Provision for credit losses

$ (15)



$ 75



$ (20)





-120 %



-25 % Net charge-offs

$ 31



$ 97



$ 40





-68 %



-23 % Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)



.13 %



.39 %



.17 %























































(1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense . Noninterest income was $579 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $551 million in the year-earlier quarter and $569 million in the third quarter of 2021. As compared with the final quarter of 2020, the increased level of noninterest income in the recent quarter resulted largely from higher trust income, service charges on deposit accounts and brokerage services income. The final quarter of 2021 and 2020 each reflected a $30 million distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG"). Compared with the third quarter of 2021, higher noninterest income in the recent quarter reflected the distribution from BLG and increased trust income, offset by lower mortgage banking revenues that reflect M&T's decision to retain recently originated mortgage loans in portfolio rather than sell such loans. No distributions from BLG were received in the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income







































































Change 4Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q21



4Q20



3Q21



4Q20



3Q21











































Mortgage banking revenues

$ 139



$ 140



$ 160





-1 %



-13 % Service charges on deposit accounts



105





96





105





10 %



—

Trust income



169





151





157





12 %



8 % Brokerage services income



19





12





20





55 %



-8 % Trading account and foreign exchange gains



6





7





6





-16 %



8 % Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



2





2





—





-12 %



—

Other revenues from operations



139





143





121





-3 %



15 % Total

$ 579



$ 551



$ 569





5 %



2 %

Noninterest income rose to $2.17 billion in 2021 from $2.09 billion in 2020. The increase resulted from a $43 million, or 7%, increase in trust income and higher service charges on deposit accounts and brokerage services income, partially offset by lower trading account and foreign exchange gains.

Noninterest expense totaled $928 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $845 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020 and $899 million in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $904 million in the recent quarter, $842 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $888 million in 2021's third quarter. Factors contributing to the increase in noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter were higher costs for salaries and employee benefits (including increased incentive compensation expenses), outside data processing and software, and professional services. As compared with the third quarter of 2021, the greater level of noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter resulted largely from seasonally higher advertising and marketing costs, increased salaries and employee benefits, and a rise in outside data processing and software.

Noninterest Expense







































































Change 4Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q21



4Q20



3Q21



4Q20



3Q21











































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 515



$ 476



$ 510





8 %



1 % Equipment and net occupancy



83





84





81





-2 %



2 % Outside data processing and software



79





68





73





16 %



8 % FDIC assessments



19





15





19





24 %



—

Advertising and marketing



21





18





15





19 %



40 % Printing, postage and supplies



8





9





8





-2 %



3 % Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



2





3





3





-38 %



-29 % Other costs of operations



201





172





190





17 %



5 % Total

$ 928



$ 845



$ 899





10 %



3 %











































For the year ended December 31, 2021, noninterest expense was $3.61 billion compared with $3.39 billion in 2020. Noninterest operating expenses aggregated $3.56 billion in 2021 and $3.37 billion in 2020. As compared with the prior year, salaries and employee benefits (predominantly incentive compensation expenses), outside data processing and software, and professional services were higher in 2021.

The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 59.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021, 54.6% in the year-earlier quarter and 57.7% in the third quarter of 2021. The efficiency ratio for the full year 2021 was 59.0%, compared with 56.3% in 2020.

Balance Sheet . M&T had total assets of $155.1 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $142.6 billion and $151.9 billion at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $92.9 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $98.5 billion at December 31, 2020 and ...$93.6 billion at September 30, 2021. The lower level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with December 31, 2020 reflects a $4.1 billion decline in commercial loans resulting from reduced balances of PPP loans outstanding. PPP loans totaled $1.2 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $5.4 billion at December 31, 2020 and $2.2 billion at September 30, 2021. Total deposits were $131.5 billion at the recent quarter-end, $119.8 billion at December 31, 2020 and $128.7 billion at September 30, 2021. The higher amount of deposits at the two most recent quarter-ends as compared with December 31, 2020 resulted from increased non-interest bearing deposits.

Total shareholders' equity was $17.9 billion, or 11.54% of total assets at December 31, 2021, $16.2 billion, or 11.35% at December 31, 2020 and $17.5 billion, or 11.54% at September 30, 2021. Common shareholders' equity was $16.2 billion, or $125.51 per share, at December 31, 2021, compared with $14.9 billion, or $116.39 per share, a year-earlier and $15.8 billion, or $122.60 per share, at September 30, 2021. Tangible equity per common share was $89.80 at December 31, 2021, $80.52 at December 31, 2020 and $86.88 at September 30, 2021. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 11.4% at December 31, 2021, up from 11.1% three months earlier and 10.0% at December 31, 2020.

Conference Call . Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss fourth quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (866) 518-6930. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9797. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ421. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Thursday January 27, 2022 by calling (800) 934-2127, or (402) 220-1139 for international participants. No conference ID is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T . M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Who We Are . We are a bank for communities – bringing the capabilities of a large bank with the care of a locally focused institution. Our purpose is to make a difference in people's lives serving all our stakeholders. The keys to our approach are characterized by responsible lending based on the advantages of local knowledge and scale, and our long history of being prudent stewards of our shareholders' capital.

In October 2021 M&T announced its Community Growth Plan, to provide $43 billion in loans, investments, and other financial support to create greater economic opportunity for low-to-moderate income families and neighborhoods, as well as people and communities of color. The bank's five-year Community Growth Plan has been developed in collaboration with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition in conjunction with M&T's proposed acquisition of People's United Financial Inc. and will become operational shortly after closing of the transaction.

In keeping with its community-focused approach to banking, M&T announced an expansion of the services it provides to communities with high concentrations of ethnic and racial diversity by designating an additional 99 bank branches as multicultural centers, bringing the total to 118 such centers. Located in cities across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, the centers will offer banking and other financial services in customers' preferred languages and employ bankers from the community who understand the cultural nuances of the individuals and neighborhoods they serve.

Forward-Looking Statements . This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on customers, clients, third parties and M&T.

Also as described further below, statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the proposed transaction between M&T and People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected timing, completion and effects of the proposed transaction as well as M&T's and People's United's expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Future factors include risks, predictions and uncertainties relating to the impact of the People's United transaction (as described in the next paragraph); the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation or regulations affecting the financial services industry and/or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

In addition, future factors related to the proposed transaction between M&T and People's United include, among others: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between M&T and People's United; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T or People's United; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed combination could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of either or both parties to the combination; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where M&T and People's United do business; certain restrictions during the pendency of the merger that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; M&T's and People's United's success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the parties operate; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T and People's United.

Future factors related to the proposed transaction also include risks, such as, among others: that the proposed combination and its announcement could have an adverse effect on either or both parties' ability to retain customers and retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; that the proposed combination may be more difficult or time-consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as sales force, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; and that revenues following the proposed combination may be lower than expected, including for possible reasons such as unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transactions; as well as the unforeseen risks relating to liabilities of M&T or People's United that may exist, and uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope, and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on People's United, M&T and the proposed combination.

These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its 2020 Form 10-K, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

