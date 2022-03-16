U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,306.41
    +43.96 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,757.15
    +212.81 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,192.74
    +244.12 (+1.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.75
    +43.79 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.37
    -0.07 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.70
    -20.00 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    -0.37 (-1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1000
    +0.0046 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1780
    +0.0180 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3100
    +0.0061 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5580
    +0.2580 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,208.45
    +1,033.17 (+2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    903.19
    +21.63 (+2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

M&T Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MTB

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) plans to announce its first quarter 2022 earnings results in a press release that will be issued before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Following the release, M&T will conduct a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the earnings results. The conference call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.

Domestic callers wishing to participate in the call may dial toll free (866) 342-8591. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9713. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID # MTBQ122. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, April 27, 2022 by calling (800) 723-0389, or (402) 220-2647 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The webcast archive of the conference call will be available by 3:00 p.m., April 20, 2022 on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138

Media Contact:
Maya Dillon
(646) 735-1958

M&amp;T Bank Corporation
M&T Bank Corporation
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-announces-first-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301504298.html

SOURCE M&T Bank

Recommended Stories

  • JD.com, Alibaba stocks gain after China pledges to support markets

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down how Chinese stocks are trading.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Hudson's Bay considers bid for Kohl's - Axios

    Kohl's rejected two separate takeover bids earlier this year, but said this month that it was in touch with more than 20 parties and has provided some of them access to more financial data. "The board will measure potential bids against a compelling standalone plan," Kohl's said in an emailed statement on Wednesday, adding the engagement with potential bidders was "robust and ongoing". Hudson's Bay did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • GameStop Stock Has a Lot to Prove Next Week

    If you're wondering why the share price of GameStop (NYSE: GME) hit a fresh 52-week low this week, it could be that investors know that the video game retailer will report its fiscal fourth-quarter results shortly after Thursday's close. If you've been a GameStop investor over the past few years, earnings season has proven to be hazardous to your wealth more often than not. For 11 of the past 13 quarters, on the day that followed an earnings release, GameStop stock fell sharply.

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • Invest in AbbVie? I've Made My Decision

    About six weeks ago, AbbVie posted an earnings beat on a slight revenue miss (+7.4% y/y) for their fourth quarter. AbbVie typically runs with a current ratio above the key "one" level for three quarters and then drops below that level in the fourth quarter.

  • 3 Growth Stocks You Won't Regret Buying in This Market Correction

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) began falling a lot sooner than the overall stock market did. Actually, Teladoc's revenue and its revenue per member increased last year despite the reopening of the U.S. economy. Teladoc estimates that it has a $75 billion opportunity within its existing membership base, largely through promoting the use of multiple products.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Why AMD Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    What really may be exciting investors, however, in addition to all the new product announcements, is the fact that investment bank Cowen & Co. apparently just named AMD as one of its top picks in semiconductor stocks. The big news in semiconductors Tuesday, after all, was Cowen's recommendation of AMD's larger competitor, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which Cowen named a "top pick" in the industry based on projections the company could earn $28 a share in 2030, and book $140 billion in revenues. In February, that analyst raised his target price for AMD stock to $160.

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to George Soros’ Hedge Fund

    In this article, we will look at 10 undervalued stocks to buy according to George Soros’ hedge fund, Soros Fund Management. If you wish to skip George Soros’ biography, his early-stage investment career, and his investment philosophy, you can go directly to 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to George Soros’ Hedge Fund. George Soros […]

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • 7 Red Flags for DiDi Global's Future

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) was one of the worst-performing IPOs of 2021. China's top ride-hailing company went public at $14 per share last June, and its stock rose to about $18 by the end of that month. A series of unfortunate events subsequently occurred, and DiDi's stock price plunged to less than $2 -- which reduced its market cap from nearly $80 billion to about $8.5 billion.

  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$4.10 Dividend

    Broadcom Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one...

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before Another Market Dip

    The stock market is in correction territory, and the specter of stagflation (declining economic activity coupled with rising inflation) is suddenly on many people's minds. Protecting our portfolios before the next market crash is always a good strategy. JPMorgan found that missing just the market's 10 best days reduced your portfolio's annual returns by 60%; miss the 20 best days, and your head was barely above water.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Lockheed Martin Stock Drops After Report U.S. Is Buying Fewer F-35 Jets. That Isn’t the Only Issue.

    The size of the cut in purchases for 2023 looks small, but investors in the aerospace company still seem to care.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Now According to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy now according to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Potter’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Now According to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management. Leonard A. Potter is […]

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Alibaba and JD.com Head for Record Gains. What Sparked the Turnaround for Chinese Stocks.

    Chinese state-run news says the government will stabilize the stock market, which has endured a dramatic selloff, and boost economic growth.