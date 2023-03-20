U.S. markets closed

M&T Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PR Newswire
·2 min read

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) plans to announce its first quarter 2023 earnings results in a press release that will be issued before the market opens on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Following the release, M&T will conduct a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the earnings results. The conference call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.

Domestic callers wishing to participate in the call may dial toll free (800) 225-9448. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9708. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID # MTBQ123. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available through Monday, April 24, 2023 by calling (800) 753-6121 or (402) 220-2676 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required.  The webcast archive of the conference call will be available by 3:00 p.m., April 17, 2023 on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138

Media Contact:
Maya Dillon
(646) 735-1958

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-announces-first-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301776548.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

