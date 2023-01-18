U.S. markets closed

M&T Bank Corporation Announces Series H Preferred Stock Quarterly Dividend

·1 min read

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3515625 per share on its Perpetual Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H ("Series H Preferred Stock").  The dividend will be payable March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2023.

About M&T 
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:

Brian Klock 


(716) 842–5138          



Media Contact:

Maya Dillon 


(646) 735-1958                                  

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-announces-series-h-preferred-stock-quarterly-dividend-301725238.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

