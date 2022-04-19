U.S. markets closed

M&T Bank Corporation Announces Series H Preferred Stock Quarterly Dividend

1 min read
BUFFALO, N.Y., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) announced today it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3515625 per share on its Perpetual Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H ("Series H Preferred Stock").

The dividend will be payable June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2022.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138

Media Contact:
Maya Dillon
(646) 735-1958

