U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,443.52
    -24.48 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,248.44
    -266.94 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,746.44
    -76.46 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,199.00
    -24.11 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.30
    -2.14 (-3.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.00
    +7.80 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1783
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2430
    -0.0540 (-4.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3844
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1530
    -0.4170 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,588.79
    +838.69 (+1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.89
    -13.69 (-1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,128.86
    -89.85 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

M&T Bank Features Business Clients in Virtual Spotlight Shop

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Online marketplace connects local businesses to new customers, communities

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) is featuring more than 70 of its business clients throughout seven states and Washington, D.C., on an online marketplace designed to connect the businesses to new customers and communities.

The M&T Virtual Spotlight Shop allows visitors of the bank's website to easily access the online retail portals of businesses from Richmond, Va., to Upstate New York. Visitors can search the businesses by region or category, shop their merchandise online and learn more about their commitment to helping their communities thrive.

The Virtual Spotlight Shop is another way M&T, one of the nation's most active small-business lenders, is demonstrating support for its communities and their local businesses – many of which were forced to adapt to new ways of operating because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"M&T is a bank for communities – including the communities of local businesses throughout the areas we serve that have shown remarkable resilience and determination to serve their customers during the pandemic," said Eric Feldstein, M&T's head of business banking. "We want to support their recovery and growth by exposing them to the nearly 10 million visitors our website gets each month."

Businesses featured in the M&T Virtual Spotlight Shop include bakeries and breweries, restaurants and retailers, pizza parlors and hair salons, art galleries and bookstores. Many of them are the businesses that line the Main Streets of towns and neighborhoods throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

Among the businesses in the Spotlight Shop are:

  • Althea's Almost Famous, a Black woman-owned catering business inspired by the flavorful cooking of the owner's Jamaican grandmother;

  • Arcay Chocolates, a Washington, D.C., shop owned by an internationally acclaimed Venezuelan chocolatier;

  • Funk Brewing, a craft brewery launched by a brother-in-law team that now has two taprooms in Elizabethtown and Emmaus, Pa., and distributes to seven states in the region;

  • Muddy Creek Soap Company, a woman-owned handmade soap and bath products retailer in West Reading, Pa.;

  • Off the Beaten Path Bookstore, a family-owned independent bookstore in Lakewood, N.Y.;

  • Om Nohm Bakery & Café of Fredonia, N.Y., a gluten-free bakery founded by a mother who learned to prepare a variety of foods for her children with dietary restrictions; and,

  • Sleeping Bird Coffee, a mobile coffee truck-turned-specialty coffee shop that serves espresso, pastries, sandwiches and more from its Wilmington, Del., location.

This is the third consecutive year M&T has featured some of its business clients in a Spotlight Shop – but the first it's been open to businesses throughout M&T's footprint. The bank tested the concept in Baltimore the previous two years.

In 2019, M&T launched its Spotlight Shop in a modular pop-up shop located in downtown Baltimore that featured 12 local retailers rotating through the space every two weeks for six months. Last year, M&T moved the Spotlight Shop online – a pandemic-inspired adaptation of the original concept – and again featured more than a dozen of its Baltimore-area business customers, including Boordy Vineyards, a 76-year-old family-owned business that returns to the Spotlight Shop for its third year.

"Boordy Vineyards has enjoyed a productive relationship with M&T Bank for three and a half decades," said Robert DeFord, president of Boordy Vineyards. "M&T has always been responsive to our needs, providing timely capital to allow us to take advantage of opportunities for growth. I cannot overstate how important this relationship has been for the success of our family business."

Learn more about the M&T Virtual Spotlight Shop by visiting mtb.com/spotlightshop or following @mandt_spotlight on Instagram.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Media Contacts:

New York (excluding NYC):
Julia Berchou
(716) 842-5385
jberchou@mtb.com

Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, DC:
Scott Graham
(410) 244-4097
sgraham1@mtb.com

New Jersey, Connecticut and New York City:
David Samberg
(201) 368-4515
dsamberg@mtb.com

National Media and Trade Publications:
Maya Dillon
(212) 415-0557
MDILLON@WilmingtonTrust.com

© 2021 M&T Bank. Member FDIC. NMLS ID # 381076

M&amp;T Bank Corporation
M&T Bank Corporation
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-features-business-clients-in-virtual-spotlight-shop-301355834.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Is Robinhood Stock A Buy Right Now Ahead Of Its First Earnings Report?

    Robinhood stock is one of the hottest IPO stocks despite its rocky initial public offering in July. Is HOOD stock a buy right now?

  • Ford Counterattacks GM In Trademark Infringement Dispute, Says Will Go To Patent Office

    On Friday, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reiterated that General Motors Company's (NYSE: GM) lawsuit is frivolous. What Happened: In the latest development in the trademark infringement dispute between the two automakers, Ford said that it will ask the U.S. Patent Office to rescind trademarks obtained by rival GM for the terms "Cruise" and "Super Cruise," Reuters reports. Last month, GM filed a federal lawsuit against Ford for violating a trademarked hands-free driving technology name "Blue Cruis

  • Sonos scores big patent win over Google — stock surge may be just getting started

    Sonos investors have reason to be happy after a big patent win against mighty Google.

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Forecasts

    Shareholders in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ( TSE:LSPD ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • Retirement Without Savings?

    Everyone knows that you should save for retirement, but many don’t do it at all. Unfortunately, retirement without savings isn’t pretty.

  • U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End

    Shale gas has propelled the U.S. to pole position as a gas producer, but several signs suggests that this lead may be short-lived

  • Analyst Report: Altria Group, Inc.

    Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Nu Mark, and Philip Morris Capital, although the company plans to wind down Philip Morris Capital by the end of 2022. It holds a 10.2% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the U.S. with a 43% share in 2020.

  • 3 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

    When we think of retirement, most of us think of accumulating a large sum of money and then spending it down gradually. One of the best insurance policies to prevent spending all of your money is to have numerous sources of income in retirement. As you'll see, even small amounts of retirement income can go an incredibly long way in making sure you have enough to last you the rest of your life.

  • Here's Americans' Median Retirement Savings Balance. How Does Yours Stack Up?

    You can't expect Social Security to cover all of your living costs in retirement. The median retirement savings balance workers of all ages is $93,000, as per the 21st Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey. No matter your age, if you're not happy with your retirement plan balance, it's imperative that you take steps to boost your savings while you can.

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$24.16

    It's been a pretty great week for Palantir Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:PLTR ) shareholders, with its shares surging 14% to...

  • Analysis-U.S. SEC prepares to take on corporate America over workforce disclosures

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is headed for a scuffle with corporate America over how much information public companies must disclose about their most important asset: employees. Urged on by progressive Democrats, unions and investors, the regulator is working on a rule that will require public companies to disclose more information on their workforces, such as data on diversity, staff compensation and employee turnover. As companies depend less on physical assets and more on employees, including gig workers and contractors, such "human capital" data provides crucial insight into corporate strategy and governance issues, investors and employee advocates say.

  • Oil Retreats as Delta Takes Toll on China and Equities Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil sank for a third consecutive day as Chinese economic data disappointed and the spread of the delta coronavirus variant hurt prospects for global demand.West Texas Intermediate futures slumped as much as 3.6% as fresh outbreaks in Asia have started weighing on China’s economy, with retail sales growth and industrial output slowing. Covid-19 cases are at or near records in nations including Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines. Stock markets were also weaker, adding to the pres

  • BHP in Talks to Exit Oil and Gas Business

    BHP said Monday that it was considering a merger of its petroleum business with Australia’s Woodside Petroleum, followed by a spinoff of the merged unit.

  • Are Large Mining Pools Bad for Cryptocurrencies?

    Cryptocurrency mining is being done on expensive mining pools run by large firms. Is this bad for cryptocurrencies?

  • Earnings to Watch Next Week: Home Depot, Walmart, Target and Deere in Focus

    Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release August 16-20, along with earnings previews for select companies. Next week’s earnings are of much significance for major market movements as Q2 is believed to be a quarter of significant recovery, with growth accelerating and the outlook for the coming periods gradually improving.

  • Apple ordered to pay $300 million in LTE patent dispute

    Apple has been ordered to pay $300 million to Optis for allegedly violating patents for LTE cellular tech.

  • Walmart Seeks Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead

    Walmart, one of the world’s largest retailers, is looking for a product lead for its digital currency and cryptocurrency division, according to a recent job posting.

  • Faurecia to Take Over Auto Supplier Hella in $8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Faurecia SE agreed to take over Hella GmbH in a deal valuing the German automotive supplier at 6.8 billion euros ($8 billion), beating out rival bidders from the European car-parts industry.Nanterre, France-based Faurecia will purchase a 60% stake from Hella’s founding Hueck family through a mixture of cash and stock, according to a statement on Saturday, which confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report. Faurecia will make a public offer for the remainder at 60 euros a share plus

  • My big jump: Sukhinder Singh Cassidy's CEO journey

    After listening to others pitch me a few different job opportunities while still at Google in 2008, it became clear to me that I would make a better decision if I could fully explore the larger landscape of new companies emerging in Silicon Valley. Beyond my goal of becoming a CEO of my own company, I had two other ambitions: I wanted to help build a great consumer service that would delight people (potentially in e-commerce) and I wanted to build further wealth for myself and my family. To better evaluate my options, I made the decision to quit Google first and find a way to study the wider ecosystem of companies before choosing where to go.