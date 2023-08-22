M&T Bank Insiders Added US$1.3m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At M&T Bank

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Senior EVP & Chief Financial Officer Daryl Bible bought US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$121 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$128. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the M&T Bank insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 10.39k shares for US$1.3m. On the other hand they divested 5.03k shares, for US$783k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by M&T Bank insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At M&T Bank Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at M&T Bank. In total, Senior EVP & Chief Financial Officer Daryl Bible bought US$1.2m worth of shares in that time. But insider Doris Meister sold shares worth US$323k. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that M&T Bank insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$112m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The M&T Bank Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about M&T Bank. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - M&T Bank has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

