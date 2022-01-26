U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,417.34
    +60.89 (+1.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,618.43
    +320.70 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,790.58
    +251.28 (+1.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,031.21
    +27.17 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.49
    +0.89 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.40
    -19.10 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    -0.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1291
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7730
    -0.0100 (-0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3501
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3450
    +0.4790 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,187.06
    +1,414.75 (+3.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.56
    +22.75 (+2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.24
    +130.78 (+1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

M&T Bank/Wilmington Trust Leader Bill Farrell Announces Retirement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MTB

Jennifer Warren, financial services veteran and former executive at Computershare, to succeed Farrell

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a 45-year career at M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) and Wilmington Trust, William J. "Bill" Farrell II, executive vice president and head of the bank's Institutional Client Services (ICS) business, has announced his retirement, effective this May.

Farrell will be succeeded by Jennifer Warren, who has distinguished herself as a leader in the financial services industry, and most recently served as CEO of Issuer Services at Computershare, Inc. She joined the bank on Jan. 24.

"For more than 45 years, Bill Farrell has provided M&T with impressive leadership and admirable dedication to our goals in the communities we serve and the businesses we value," said Kevin Pearson, vice chairman of M&T Bank and head of the Wilmington Trust business. "Bill has the profound gratitude of all of us, and we congratulate him on his well-deserved retirement. We are also extremely excited to have someone with Jennifer's breadth of experience and financial services acumen joining our team."

Farrell joined Wilmington Trust in 1976 and held a number of senior management posts in retail banking, investment accounting, accounting operations, trust operations, and technology. His entrepreneurial spirit led to a significant expansion of the businesses and markets where ICS operates.

He played a critical role in the successful integration of Wilmington Trust into M&T, and his work allowed the bank to make a significant difference for businesses and investors of all sizes across the globe.

Wilmington Trust's ICS business provides corporate trust, agency, retirement, custody and insurance services for businesses. Under Farrell's leadership, the bank's ICS business has more than doubled since the acquisition of Wilmington Trust and its GCM team is recognized as a top five US Corporate Trustee & Paying Agent.

"I'm exceptionally proud of all that we have accomplished in my time at Wilmington Trust, and in my role in helping us evolve," Farrell said. "I know that Jennifer will do an amazing job leading this fantastic team and I'm looking forward to staying involved in our future successes."

Farrell will remain a board member for Wilmington Trust Co. and Wilmington Trust, N.A.

As an active member in his community, Farrell supports the YMCA of Delaware and previously served as chairman of the organization. He is also a board member for the Wilmington Grand Opera House and Hagley Museum.

Jennifer Warren has joined M&T Bank as an executive vice president and will succeed Farrell as head of ICS. She will work closely with him over the next four months, ensuring a smooth transition.

Warren brings over 25 years of experience in the financial services and telecommunications industries, including executive leadership roles at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), Rogers Communications and Computershare.

"Adding Jennifer to our leadership team will greatly enhance our ability to provide our clients with the many financial services they deserve," said Rene Jones, Chairman and CEO of M&T Bank. "I'm further pleased that we are adding another very qualified member to our leadership ranks as we look to provide more skill-set depth and diversity to our senior bench."

As head of the U.S. region and president and CEO of CIBC World Markets, Warren led all the firm's U.S. businesses -- including broker-dealer operations, wealth management (Atlantic Trust group), corporate banking, real estate finance, and capital markets. She had previously served as General Counsel for the firm's Canadian operations. She also served as a member of the CIBC/Mellon board, a joint venture between CIBC and BNY Mellon.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a team with such an impressive track record at this important moment in our history," Warren said. "It will not be easy to succeed Bill Farrell, who has achieved so much in his time at Wilmington. But I feel I begin here with our businesses and opportunities for growth in great shape."

Warren has both her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Toronto. During her career, Warren has received numerous professional and community distinctions, including:

  • Awarded Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal as a member of the Canadian banking industry for her significant contributions to the community

  • Serves on the Board of the United Way of New York City and as Co-Chair of its Resource, Development and Marketing Committee. Received the "Corporate Leadership Award" from the organization's Women's Leadership Council

  • Serves as an Entrepreneur mentor at the Fintech Innovation Lab, run by the Partnership Fund for New York City and Accenture and

  • Served as chair of the Professional Sector for the United Way of Greater Toronto Area Campaign Cabinet.

About Wilmington Trust
Wilmington Trust, N.A. provides Corporate and Institutional Services including institutional trust, agency, asset management, retirement plan, agency, asset management, and administrative services for clients worldwide who use capital markets financing structures. Wilmington Trust provides direct trust, custody, and fiduciary services for retirement plans, companies, foundations, organizations and financial institutions.

Wilmington Trust also provides Wealth Advisory services with a wide array of personal trust, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and family office solutions designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth.

About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark used in connection with various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services offered by certain subsidiaries of M&T Bank Corporation including, but not limited to, Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank), Wilmington Trust Company (WTC) operating in Delaware only, Wilmington Trust, N.A. (WTNA), Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (WTIA), Wilmington Funds Management Corporation (WFMC), and Wilmington Trust Investment Management, LLC (WTIM). Such services include trustee, custodial, agency, investment management, and other services. International corporate and institutional services are offered through M&T Bank Corporation's international subsidiaries. Loans, credit cards, retail and business deposits, and other business and personal banking services and products are offered by M&T Bank. Member FDIC.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the sale of any financial product.

©2022 M&T Bank and its affiliates and subsidiaries. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:
Pat Fitzgibbons
(201) 208-4462
pfitzgibbons@mtb.com

Jennifer Warren, Executive Vice President, Head of Institutional Client Services, M&amp;T Bank..
Jennifer Warren, Executive Vice President, Head of Institutional Client Services, M&T Bank..
M&amp;T Bank Corporation
M&T Bank Corporation
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bankwilmington-trust-leader-bill-farrell-announces-retirement-301468668.html

SOURCE M&T Bank

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Adobe Stock in 2022

    When it comes to companies with long, established histories that are also on the front edge of the digital transition, few have more to offer investors than Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). As a market leader in its industry, Adobe flies a bit under the investment radar but is part of the everyday lives of many people. If you have ever opened a PDF document or edited a photo in Photoshop, you've used an Adobe product.

  • DraftKings Is ‘Too Big an Opportunity to Ignore.’ Why This Analyst Thinks It’s a Buy.

    Online sports betting can stage a strong comeback this year, making DraftKings a solid wager, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley. Analyst Thomas Allen upgraded DraftKings (ticker: DKNG ) to an Overweight from Equal Weight. “While we and the market have been focused on near- to medium-term profit concerns, we believe at the current price one should not ignore that DKNG is a leading market share player in what will be a very large profitable market,” Allen wrote in a research note on Wednesday.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) had declined more than 8% by 3:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Weighing on the utility's stock price was news of its management succession plan. NextEra Energy announced a series of senior leadership appointments that will take effect on March 1.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • Musk Declares Cybertruck ‘Awesome’ as Tesla Stock Rises Ahead of Key Earnings Report

    Elon Musk has been driving Telsa's new Cybertruck and he thinks it's 'awesome.' An electric truck opens a substantial new market for Tesla.

  • Kimberly-Clark’s Costs Are a Problem. The Stock Is Down After Earnings.

    The company posted net profits of $357 million, below analysts' expectation for $421.9 million, but raised its dividend for the 50th consecutive year.

  • Tesla Earnings Are Coming Today. They Better Be Good.

    Trading in Tesla stock recently has been wild. It’s about to get wilder as the electric vehicle company is due to report fourth-quarter earnings after the close of trading Wednesday. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) bulls will expect a big earnings beat.

  • Boeing Stock Fall After Q4 Miss, Charges On 787, KC-46 Programs

    Boeing's Q4 results fell short of expectations as it saw charges on its 787 Dreamliner and KC-46 programs. Boeing stock fell early Wednesday.

  • Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2035

    If you ask the average person to name the world's biggest public company, most would probably correctly guess the $2.7 trillion behemoth Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). And odds are good that a sizable segment of this crowd would be able to name a few other members of the trillion-dollar capitalization club: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

  • Why SmileDirectClub Stock Exploded Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) surged higher on Tuesday, soaring as much as 25.1%. The catalyst that drove the oral healthcare company higher was a strategic shift to cut costs and focus on its most profitable markets. SmileDirectClub announced that it was taking a number of "strategic actions" to position the company for future growth while improving its business performance.

  • AT&T Is Firing on All Cylinders. It Needs to Get Past Spinoff Uncertainty.

    AT&T's fourth-quarter profit topped expectations, even as its outlook disappointed. The market doesn't seem to mind.

  • Want a 99% to 239% Return? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    These two companies operate in red-hot industries, and Wall Street remains bullish even amid the broad market sell-off.

  • Plug Power Has ‘Top-Line Growth Potential.’ The Stock Is Surging.

    Susquehanna Financial Group initiates coverage on shares of Plug Power with a bullish take, saying the rating reflects the company's top-line growth potential.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Q4 profit tops $1 billion

    Freeport-McMoRan Inc. said Wednesday its fourth-quarter net income increased to $1.11 billion, or 74 cents a share, from $708 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue climbed to $6.16 billion from just under $4.5 billion. Adjusted profit in the latest quarter totaled 96 cents a share. Wall Street analysts expected earnings of 97 cents a share and revenue of $6.44 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Looking ahead, the copper producer expects 2022 capital expenditures

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)?

    Every investor in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Boeing Reports a Huge Loss. Earnings Still Don’t Matter.

    Earnings at the aerospace giant don't matter but what does are free cash flow, delivering 737 MAX jets, fixing the 787 and Covid-19 complications.

  • Why IBM Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) climbed 5.7% on Tuesday after the technology giant's fourth-quarter report gave investors hope that its growth strategy was taking hold. The gains were driven by an 8.2% increase in IBM's software revenue, to $7.3 billion, and a 13.1% jump in its consulting revenue, to $4.7 billion. The company's hybrid cloud operations, which help businesses integrate their private computing resources with public cloud services, enjoyed particularly strong growth.

  • AT&T Earnings, Revenue Top Views As Telecom Giant Is Early 2022 Winner

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock, which has rallied in 2022, climbed on the news.