I’m a Target Superfan: These Are the 10 Best Spring Items To Buy Now

Target’s “Expect More, Pay Less” motto has attracted fans across the country — and beyond — for decades. And while some stores, like Walmart, might have lower prices on certain everyday goods, Target still has a lot to offer when it comes to quality and affordability.

Plus, as any avid Target shopper will tell you, the retailer has quite a few ways to earn rewards and save even more money on your shopping trip. From free shipping on purchases over $35 to Target Circle’s 5% discount on in-store and online purchases, there are plenty of ways to get the most bang for your buck.

But which items are the most worth buying this spring and why? GOBankingRates reached out to several Target superfans to find out. Here’s what they recommended.

Good and Gather Hummus

Price: $3.49

Good nutrition shouldn’t be limited to springtime, but if the refreshing weather inspires you to eat a little healthier, you might as well take advantage of it.

For Catherine Rall, a Target superfan and a registered dietitian with Happy V, Target’s Good and Gather brand has a lot to offer when it comes to healthy, fresh food.

She suggested the brand’s hummus. “This stuff is fresh, comes in plenty of great flavors, and is a great source of vegetable-based protein. It’s convenient to grab for picnics, cookouts, or lunches.”

Good and Gather Pre-Cut Vegetables

Price: $2.19 to $2.89

Whether you’re trying to add more vegetables to your meals or you simply want to snack on something healthy, check out the Good and Gather pre-cut vegetables.

“While getting whole produce is a cheaper option, the best vegetables for you are the ones that you’re going to consistently eat,” said Rall. “With pre-cut vegetables, it’s much easier to throw them into a skillet with a few ingredients and have a nutritious dinner.”

Typical prices range from $2.19 to $2.89, depending on the size and type of pre-cut vegetables you’re getting.

Oatly Oat Milk

Price: $5.39

If you can’t have dairy, or if you’d prefer not to, Target offers some great alternatives like the Oatly Oat Milk. It goes great with a regular meal or as part of a refreshing smoothie, you can enjoy this spring.

“Oat milk is an ideal dairy alternative,” said Rall. “It’s nutritious, hydrating, and has a much lower ecological impact than other alternatives, especially almond milk. Oatly is a brand that provides a great combination of affordability and quality.”

Half a gallon of oat milk costs around $5 to $6.

Good and Gather Tomato, Basil, and Mozzarella Ravioli

Price: $3.99

For vegetarians or those trying to cut down on meat, Rall suggested getting the Good and Gather Tomato, Basil, and Mozzarella Ravioli.

“This is a great vegetarian option to quickly whip up a delicious dinner,” she said. “They’re convenient, flavorful, and a decent source of essential minerals like calcium and potassium.”

It only costs $3.99, too, so you can pair it with something else — like a salad or bread from Target — for a filling, affordable meal.

Up & Up Fragrance-Free Baby Wipes

Price: $25.49

If you have young kids, check out Target’s fragrance-free baby wipes. They cost $25.49 for 1,200 wipes — or just $0.02 per wipe. They also have 4 stars and over 24,000 customer reviews.

“I like their baby wipes. I’ll drive 30 minutes away just to get them,” said Redditor u/Breaking-Chemist73. “I feel like they’re cheaper, especially ’cause Target normally has something like spend $100 on baby stuff and get $20 or $30 back.”

Cat & Jack Clothing

Price: Varies

Several Target fans suggested the Cat & Jack clothing brand for those with kids.

“The Cat and Jack clothing is very good quality and a good price when on sale,” said Reddit user u/glitterfartmagic. “They make these snow pants with a bib — lasted my kids two seasons already and they were like $20 a pair.”

And if you’re not quite ready for winter apparel just yet, the Cat & Jack brand also has summer wear like swimsuits, shorts, and t-shirts you can check out.

Costway Patio Furniture

Price: $163

Spring is a good time to clean up your outdoor space and bring out the patio furniture in preparation for the nice weather ahead. Even if you don’t have a ton of space, you can still grab some quality outdoor furniture from Target that fits into smaller areas like your apartment patio.

“One specific item I’d recommend if you’re looking for some outdoor seating (even if all you have is an apartment patio) is the Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Bistro Furniture Set Cushioned Chair Table,” said Jeremy Yamaguchi, the CEO of Lawn Love. “It’s normally $480, but right now it’s on sale online for $163.”

Threshold Door Mat

Price: $13

Yamaguchi also suggested checking out Target’s door mats. The retailer has a wide selection, including this highly rated “so happy you’re here” doormat by Threshold.

This particular mat has 5 stars and 361 customer reviews. It also only costs $13, but you could get up to 40% off if you purchase it online.

Sun Squad’s Kids’ Dizzy Dive Rings (4-piece)

Price: $5

Another spring item to pick up now in preparation for summer is pool toys. Target has a lot on offer, many of which are inexpensive.

For example, these kids’ dive rings cost $5, are brightly colored, and have a textured design that makes them fun to look at and play with in the swimming pool. They’re made for kids ages 6 and up.

Mrs. Meyer’s Cleaning Supplies

Price: Varies

If spring cleaning’s on your agenda, you might want to stock up on some cleaning supplies.

According to Target fan and Redditor u/Celestialconfusion, cleaning supplies — specifically those from Mrs. Meyer’s or Scrub Daddy — are their go-to Target purchase.

A bottle of Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Multi-Surface Everyday Spray costs $4.89. Scrub Daddy cleaning supplies cost anywhere from $4 to $10, depending on what you buy.

