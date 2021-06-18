The Métis Nation Applauds the Passage of An Act respecting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples

OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Métis Nation applauds the Senate's passage at 3rd reading on June 16th of Bill C-15, An Act respecting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (the Act). The Bill is expected to receive Royal Assent next week. Canada is taking a historic step towards reconciliation.

Today is an important day for the Métis Nation and for all Canadians. The UN Declaration affirms the right of self-determination of the Métis Nation, First Nations and Inuit. It sets out the minimum standards for our survival, dignity and well-being. The Act establishes a framework to implement the UN Declaration in Canadian law in consultation and collaboration with Indigenous peoples.

Métis National Council Vice President and National Spokesperson David Chartrand states, "This legislation is the foundation for a renewed relationship between Canada and Indigenous peoples. The Métis Nation has been a strong supporter of implementation legislation. We have worked tirelessly to bring this day to fruition. We would like to thank Prime Minister Trudeau for keeping his promise to bring this legislation forward and Minister Lametti for overseeing its advancement through Parliament. This is a real accomplishment. We eagerly await Royal Assent."

The Act was co-developed in 2020 by the Métis National Council, the Assembly of First Nations, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and the Government of Canada. It mandates the development of an action plan within two years to achieve the objectives of the UN Declaration, in partnership with the Métis Nation, Inuit and First Nations. We will work on a nation-to-nation, government-to-government basis with our First Nations, Inuit, and Government of Canada partners to design and implement a distinctions-based action plan that upholds the inherent rights of the Métis Nation and strengthens our citizens, communities and governments.

Métis National Council President Clément Chartier reflects that, "This is the culmination of decades of hard work and advocacy by Indigenous leaders, within Canada and globally. The recent heart-breaking discovery of the children at the Kamloops Indian Residential School reminds us that the deadly effects of colonialism remain with us to this day. We will work urgently to create an action plan that overturns these harmful legacies and creates a future where our human rights as Indigenous peoples are honoured and respected. We owe this to our future generations and to all Canadians."

The MNC represents the Métis Nation in Canada at the national and international levels. The Métis Nation's homeland includes the 3 Prairie Provinces and extends into the contiguous parts of British Columbia, Ontario, the Northwest Territories and the United States. There are approximately 400,000 Métis Nation citizens in Canada, roughly a quarter of all Aboriginal peoples in the country.

