The Métis Nation Applauds the Passage of An Act respecting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Métis Nation applauds the Senate's passage at 3rd reading on June 16th of Bill C-15, An Act respecting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (the Act). The Bill is expected to receive Royal Assent next week. Canada is taking a historic step towards reconciliation.

United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (CNW Group/Métis National Council)

Today is an important day for the Métis Nation and for all Canadians. The UN Declaration affirms the right of self-determination of the Métis Nation, First Nations and Inuit. It sets out the minimum standards for our survival, dignity and well-being. The Act establishes a framework to implement the UN Declaration in Canadian law in consultation and collaboration with Indigenous peoples.

Métis National Council Vice President and National Spokesperson David Chartrand states, "This legislation is the foundation for a renewed relationship between Canada and Indigenous peoples. The Métis Nation has been a strong supporter of implementation legislation. We have worked tirelessly to bring this day to fruition. We would like to thank Prime Minister Trudeau for keeping his promise to bring this legislation forward and Minister Lametti for overseeing its advancement through Parliament. This is a real accomplishment. We eagerly await Royal Assent."

The Act was co-developed in 2020 by the Métis National Council, the Assembly of First Nations, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and the Government of Canada. It mandates the development of an action plan within two years to achieve the objectives of the UN Declaration, in partnership with the Métis Nation, Inuit and First Nations. We will work on a nation-to-nation, government-to-government basis with our First Nations, Inuit, and Government of Canada partners to design and implement a distinctions-based action plan that upholds the inherent rights of the Métis Nation and strengthens our citizens, communities and governments.

Métis National Council President Clément Chartier reflects that, "This is the culmination of decades of hard work and advocacy by Indigenous leaders, within Canada and globally. The recent heart-breaking discovery of the children at the Kamloops Indian Residential School reminds us that the deadly effects of colonialism remain with us to this day. We will work urgently to create an action plan that overturns these harmful legacies and creates a future where our human rights as Indigenous peoples are honoured and respected. We owe this to our future generations and to all Canadians."

The MNC represents the Métis Nation in Canada at the national and international levels. The Métis Nation's homeland includes the 3 Prairie Provinces and extends into the contiguous parts of British Columbia, Ontario, the Northwest Territories and the United States. There are approximately 400,000 Métis Nation citizens in Canada, roughly a quarter of all Aboriginal peoples in the country.

  • Western heat wave threatens health in vulnerable communities

    The record-breaking temperatures this week are a weather emergency, scientists and health care experts say, with heat responsible for more deaths in the U.S. than all other natural disasters combined. With more frequent and intense heat waves likely because of climate change and the worst drought in modern history, they say communities must better protect the vulnerable, like homeless people and those who live in ethnically and racially diverse low-income neighborhoods. “This heat has an important effect on people and their health,” said Dr. Suganya Karuppana, chief medical director at the Valle del Sol community health clinics in Arizona.

  • Fierce Capitol attacks on police in newly released videos

    Videos released under court order provide a chilling new look at the chaos at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, including body camera footage that shows a man charging at a police officer with a flagpole and tackling him to the ground. Federal judges ordered the release of the videos after media organizations, including The Associated Press, went to court to request that the Department of Justice provide access. The new videos show a Marine Corps veteran and former New York City police officer wielding a flagpole as he attacks police, as well as rioters crushing another officer into a door as he screams in pain.

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. THE FACTS: Both virus variants and brain wave frequencies are named using letters from the Greek alphabet. As news about the delta COVID-19 variant made headlines, posts online began falsely claiming that the new variants were being named after brain waves or frequencies.

  • Statement by the Prime Minister on the reappointment of Antόnio Guterres as Secretary-General of the United Nations

    The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the reappointment of Antόnio Guterres as Secretary-General of the United Nations:

  • Senators cobbling together bipartisan U.S. infrastructure proposal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday met with members of a bipartisan group of senators struggling to develop an infrastructure proposal that could make it through Congress while achieving President Joe Biden's goals. Twenty-one of the 100 senators, including 11 Republicans, nine Democrats and one independent who caucuses with Democrats have joined on the bipartisan proposal, building out a framework that sources said would cost $1.2 trillion over eight years. That falls short of Biden's current $1.7 trillion proposal on infrastructure investment, which includes massive spending to fight climate change and provide more care for children and the elderly.

  • Flavour Bans Will Drive Millions of Vapers Back to Smoking

    Canadian vapers and smokers have been abandoned by the federal government. The new proposed regulations that will ban all flavoured vapour products will make these products less appealing to smokers looking for a reduced harm alternative to smoking and drive current vapers back to smoking.

  • Bipartisan U.S. Senate group backs infrastructure framework

    A bipartisan group of 20 U.S. senators - 10 from each caucus - said on Wednesday it supported a framework for infrastructure investment. "We look forward to working with our Republican and Democratic colleagues to develop legislation based on this framework to address America's critical infrastructure challenges," the group said in a statement. The statement followed an announcement last week that a smaller bipartisan group of senators had reached an agreement on an infrastructure framework, which a source said would cost $974 billion over five years and $1.2 trillion over eight years, and includes $579 billion in new spending.

  • Elon Musk's Boring Company is reportedly pitching freight tunnels

    The Boring Company is shifting its attention to wider, freight-friendly tunnels after its early commuter passages got a frigid response.

  • Hardliner poised to win Iran election as nuke deal hangs in balance

    Iran's nuclear negotiator says talks to bring his country back into compliance with the 2015 pact are progressing, but the calculous may be about to change.

  • Judge temporarily blocks parole hearings for 45 KY inmates serving life sentences

    The judge’s ruling is a legal victory for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

  • Alieu Kosiah: Liberian convicted of war crimes in Swiss court

    Alieu Kosiah is the first Liberian to be convicted for acts committed during the country's civil war.

  • The Left’s Bitcoin Dilemma

    Politicians like Elizabeth Warren are pushing bitcoin policies that put the U.S.'s commitment to free speech at risk.

  • Pro-Trump congressman gets arrest warrant for man who served Capitol riot lawsuit on his wife

    The GOP lawmaker had been evading the lawsuit for months

  • U.S. Supreme Court rules for Nestle, Cargill over slavery lawsuit

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out a lawsuit accusing Cargill Inc and a Nestle SA subsidiary of knowingly helping perpetuate slavery at Ivory Coast cocoa farms, but sidestepped a broader ruling on the permissibility of suits accusing American companies of human rights violations abroad. The 8-1 ruling authored by Justice Clarence Thomas reversed a lower court decision that had allowed the lawsuit, brought on behalf of former child slaves from Mali who worked at the farms, filed against the companies in 2005 to proceed. The court ruled the claim could not be brought under the Alien Tort Statute, which lets non-U.S. citizens seek damages in American courts in certain instances, because the plaintiffs did not show that any of the relevant conduct took place within the United States.

  • China’s Oil Boomtown Braces for Crackdown From Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- The future of China’s vast oil-refining industry may hinge on what government investigators find in the small seaside city of Panjin.This little-known energy hub about 300 miles east of Beijing has emerged as the focal point of a probe that industry insiders say could shift the balance of power from the private sector to the state.At issue are the private Chinese refiners known as teapots, which have steadily gained market share from state-owned giants like Sinopec Group since the

  • The corrupt reality of Joe Manchin's bipartisanship

    The corrupt reality of Joe Manchin's bipartisanship

  • CDC Says Delta Strain Likely to Dominate in U.S.: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden urged unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated, warning that a highly transmissible variant of the virus could cause more deaths. The delta variant first found in India and now spread widely in the U.K. is expected to become the dominant strain in the U.S., said Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Americans can pack bags for European vacations as the European Union lifts travel curbs for residents of the U.S. Non-essent

  • Juneteenth: Will it become a federal holiday and who will have the day off?

    Commemorated annually since 1866, event recognising freedom from slavery is now a federal holiday

  • Killer Mike: 'The dollar you save today is going to save your butt tomorrow'

    Rapper, businessman, and activist Michael Render, known to the world as Killer Mike, has been an outspoken advocate of Black political and economic empowerment. Render recently joined Yahoo News’ Marquise Francis and Spelman College economics professor Suneye Holmes for a discussion centered around Juneteenth and Black financial wellness as part of Yahoo's "Juneteenth: Soul of America" special.

  • In secret recording, Florida Republican threatens to send Russian-Ukrainian ‘hit squad’ after rival

    “I really don't want to have to end anybody's life for the good of the people of the United States of America. ... But if it needs to be done, it needs to be done," William Braddock says in the clip.