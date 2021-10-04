U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,300.46
    -56.58 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,002.92
    -323.54 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,255.48
    -311.21 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.47
    -24.16 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.63
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.00
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1623
    +0.0027 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    +0.0160 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3611
    +0.0058 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9850
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,771.96
    +673.64 (+1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,215.19
    +972.51 (+400.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Métis Nation Leaders Address National Day of Action for MMIWG2S

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, October 4th is the National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S). Métis, First Nations and Inuit women and girls continue to be victimized and marginalized at rates much higher than those of the general population in Canada.

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) / Women of the M&#xe9;tis Nation Logo (CNW Group/Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak)
Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) / Women of the Métis Nation Logo (CNW Group/Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak)

President Melanie Omeniho of Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) / Women of the Métis Nation encourages our Métis Nation, as well as all Canadians, to recommit today to addressing and changing the dire circumstances facing Métis, First Nations and Inuit women in Canada.

"Today is a day for all of us to renew our commitment to the safety, security and empowerment of Indigenous Women in Canada. This day of action encourages all of us to do what we can to transform the heartbreaking experiences of Indigenous Women in Canada with respect to vulnerability to violence, murder, and becoming missing persons. Women of the Métis Nation is devoted to systemic and grassroots change to address issues of MMIWG2S, and elevate the voices of Métis women, girls, and our families in this work. We are encouraged and delighted to have the allyship and support of Métis National Council President, Cassidy Caron, bringing her voice and commitment to taking action."

Newly elected Métis National Council President, Cassidy Caron, states: "Now is the time for real action and justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, gender diverse individuals and their families - not just today on the National Day of Action, but every day. I am proud to have worked closely with LFMO over the past several years, including the development of the Weaving Miskotahâ report which serves as the Métis Nation's distinctions-based implementation framework for the national Calls for Justice. I commend LFMO and President Omeniho for their tireless leadership on this most important issue. I look forward to working with them even more closely in my new role as Métis National Council President."

President Melanie Omeniho will be a featured speaker for the Institute for the Advancement of Aboriginal Women and the Ndinawemaaganag Endaawaad's 27th Annual General Meeting where she will be speaking on the work of Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak's role in MMIWG2S actions and goals. We encourage all Métis women to take time to honor our stolen sisters today, and to participate in vigils and ceremonies being held across Canada.

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for Métis women across the Motherland. LFMO aims to consult, promote and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political and economic interests and aspirations of women, 2SLGBTQQIA+ folks of the Métis Motherland.

SOURCE Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/04/c7623.html

Recommended Stories

  • Worst California Oil Spill in 27 Years May Be From an Anchor

    (Bloomberg) -- The owner of a pipeline at the heart of California’s worst oil spill in almost 30 years is investigating the disaster site with a remotely controlled device and local authorities warned the cleanup may take weeks. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’

  • Oakland woman hailed as 'our bus hero' after she used her body to shield elderly Asian man from attacker

    A woman is being recognized in Oakland’s Chinatown after surveillance videos revealed how she protected an elderly Asian man and fought off his attacker during a bus ride in late April. Why this matters: Bystanders play a crucial role in the outcome of attacks against Asian Americans, which continue to be on the rise. The woman, identified only as Mychelle, used her body to shield 69-year-old Hua Zhen Lin from a cane-wielding man inside an AC Transit bus on April 26.

  • George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

    A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched. Sunday's act wasn't the first example of vandalism to the statue memorializing Floyd, whose killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis last year galvanized a racial justice movement across the country.

  • Four Dead on Family Vineyard in Freak Wine-Making Accident

    GEORGES GOBETFour Italian men between the ages of 40 and 70 perished while producing wine from their family vineyard over the weekend, according to Italy’s fire brigade.The men—Santino and Massimo Carnevale, aged 70 and 45, and brothers Giacomo and Valerio Scofano, aged 70 and 50— were all related and taking part in an annual winemaking tradition near the city of Paola in the southern region of Calabria. One of the victims, Valerio Scofano, was not supposed to be in the shed, having been condemn

  • In Southern California, many say authorities didn’t react to oil spill quickly enough

    Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.

  • Just Gone

    They lie in clandestine graves strewn across the desert, mingled in communal pits, or hacked to pieces and scattered on desiccated hillsides.Buried without a name, often all that’s left once their bodies are gone are the empty casings of a person: a bloodied sweatshirt, a frilly top, a tattered dress. All over Mexico, mothers wander under the scorching sun, poking at the earth and sniffing for the telltale scent of decomposing flesh, hoping for a scrap that points toward their missing son or dau

  • The Gangland Murders Forcing Israel to Its Breaking Point

    Amhad Gharabli/GettyJERUSALEM—Benjamin Netanyahu has been out of office for all of 110 days, but for Arab citizens of Israel, post-Bibiism has become the era of emancipation. Decades of Arab community leaders have failed to inspire change in the country, leading to frustration, disenchantment and a growing social chasm between the mainstream Jewish experience and minority Arab lives.Since the start of 2021, almost 100 Arab citizens of Israel have been killed in street violence made possible by y

  • Barred Broker’s $30M Fraud Scheme Bankrupted Firm, SEC and Feds Say

    The former head of fixed-income trading at a small broker-dealer allegedly carried out the scheme over two years, according to authorities.

  • Milan plane crash: ‘Romanian billionaire and family’ among eight killed

    His wife and son were also killed, media reports say

  • Bright blue fireball caught on videos over Colorado

    About six people described hearing a boom during the fireball sighting — one person said it was so bright, it charged his solar lights.

  • Swiss Guards resign following Vatican vaccine mandate

    Three Swiss Guards have resigned in response to the Vatican's enforcement of a coronavirus vaccine mandate.

  • VA hospital nurse charged with stealing and selling covid vaccination cards: 'I charge $150 for these'

    When a person messaged Bethann Kierczak requesting coronavirus vaccine cards earlier this spring, the registered nurse promised she would do her best, court records state. Kierczak, a nurse at a Michigan Veterans Affairs hospital, had access to immunization records since she was responsible for administering the doses. But the requester, who is not identified in court records, needed 10 vaccine cards.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Wa

  • Ship's anchor among possible causes of California oil spill

    Officials investigating one of California’s largest oil spills are looking into whether a ship's anchor may have struck a pipeline on the ocean floor, causing a major leak of crude into coastal waters and fouling beaches, authorities said Monday. Cargo ships entering the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach routinely pass through the area, Coast Guard officials said. “We’re looking into if it could have been an anchor from a ship, but that’s in the assessment phase right now,” Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jeannie Shaye said.

  • Aryan Khan: Son of Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan arrested in drugs raid on cruise ship

    Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son, was arrested over the weekend for alleged possession of drugs

  • Cherry-picking the Bible and using verses out of context isn't a practice confined to those opposed to vaccines – it has been done for centuries

    Many people are using Bible verses to justify their stance against vaccine. David McNew/AFP via Getty ImagesA devout evangelical Christian friend of mine recently texted to explain why he was not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. “Jesus went around healing lepers and touched them without fear of getting leprosy,” he said. This story that St. Luke tells in his gospel (17:11-19) is not the only Bible verse I have seen and heard evangelical Christians use to justify anti-vaccine convictions. Other popu

  • Brian Laundrie – update: Hiker's 911 call surfaces as police are accused of 'covering up' body cam footage

    Latest developments in case

  • 'Catastrophic' California oil spill kills fish, damages wetlands

    HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (Reuters) -A large oil spill off the southern California coast left fish dead, birds mired in petroleum and wetlands contaminated, in what local officials called an environmental catastrophe. The U.S. Coast Guard, heading a clean-up response involving federal, state and city agencies, on Sunday announced an around-the-clock investigation into how the spill occurred. An estimated 126,000 gallons, or 3,000 barrels, had spread into an oil slick covering about 13 square miles of the Pacific Ocean since it was first reported on Saturday morning, Kim Carr, the mayor of Huntington Beach, told a news conference.

  • I only realised I had been attacked when police showed me photos, says Reynhard Sinaga rape victim

    A victim of the most prolific rapist in the UK has said he only realised he had been attacked when he was approached by police.

  • A Judge Sent A Capitol Rioter To Prison, Rejecting The Government’s Lighter Recommendation

    “There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home,” Judge Tanya Chutkan said.View Entire Post ›

  • When women of color disappear, who says their names?

    Coverage of Gabby Petito’s death highlights deep-seated beliefs about gender, race, patriarchy and who deserves protection Deidre Reid has been missing since 3 September 2021. Photograph: Pageland Police Department Gabby Petito was eulogized last week, her father celebrating the adventurous spirit who took her final road trip. To the many people who followed her story in the news, she was Gabby. Like a daughter, a sister, a niece. Someone who should be cared for. No one can name one missing woma