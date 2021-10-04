Métis Nation Leaders Address National Day of Action for MMIWG2S

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, October 4th is the National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S). Métis, First Nations and Inuit women and girls continue to be victimized and marginalized at rates much higher than those of the general population in Canada.

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) / Women of the Métis Nation Logo (CNW Group/Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak)

President Melanie Omeniho of Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) / Women of the Métis Nation encourages our Métis Nation, as well as all Canadians, to recommit today to addressing and changing the dire circumstances facing Métis, First Nations and Inuit women in Canada.

"Today is a day for all of us to renew our commitment to the safety, security and empowerment of Indigenous Women in Canada. This day of action encourages all of us to do what we can to transform the heartbreaking experiences of Indigenous Women in Canada with respect to vulnerability to violence, murder, and becoming missing persons. Women of the Métis Nation is devoted to systemic and grassroots change to address issues of MMIWG2S, and elevate the voices of Métis women, girls, and our families in this work. We are encouraged and delighted to have the allyship and support of Métis National Council President, Cassidy Caron, bringing her voice and commitment to taking action."

Newly elected Métis National Council President, Cassidy Caron, states: "Now is the time for real action and justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, gender diverse individuals and their families - not just today on the National Day of Action, but every day. I am proud to have worked closely with LFMO over the past several years, including the development of the Weaving Miskotahâ report which serves as the Métis Nation's distinctions-based implementation framework for the national Calls for Justice. I commend LFMO and President Omeniho for their tireless leadership on this most important issue. I look forward to working with them even more closely in my new role as Métis National Council President."

Story continues

President Melanie Omeniho will be a featured speaker for the Institute for the Advancement of Aboriginal Women and the Ndinawemaaganag Endaawaad's 27th Annual General Meeting where she will be speaking on the work of Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak's role in MMIWG2S actions and goals. We encourage all Métis women to take time to honor our stolen sisters today, and to participate in vigils and ceremonies being held across Canada.

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for Métis women across the Motherland. LFMO aims to consult, promote and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political and economic interests and aspirations of women, 2SLGBTQQIA+ folks of the Métis Motherland.

SOURCE Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/04/c7623.html