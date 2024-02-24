I’m a Trader Joe’s Superfan: My 8 Top Buys for Spring 2024

KenWiedemann / Getty Images

Trader Joe’s has a great selection of food at reasonable prices. Whether you’re looking for something suited to a specific dietary preference or restriction — like organic, vegan, gluten-free or nondairy — you’re bound to find it at your local store.

Discover More: 12 Best Items To Buy at Trader Joe’s in February 2024

Read Next: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

If you’re already an avid Trader Joe’s shopper, or it’s only now made it onto your radar, there are certain must-haves this spring. GOBankingRates spoke with a couple of superfans, Gary Gray and Julie Ramhold, about their top buys.

Here’s what they said.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Cheese, Nuts and Greens

You can pick up everything you need for a refreshing salad at Trader Joe’s, including goat cheese.

“Spring is the perfect time to enjoy crisp and diverse salads with a variety of greens, nuts, and cheeses, so my number one pick is Trader Joe’s goat cheese, also known as chevre,” said Gary Gray, Trader Joe’s superfan, budgeting and couponing expert, and CEO of CouponChief. “Thanks to its creamy texture and fresh, distinctive taste. it’s even won the number one position in the Trader Joe’s Customer Choice Awards so I wouldn’t skip out on it.”

Gray added that he can’t find quite the same flavor anywhere else. Plus, this cheese is versatile and serves as a staple in his household since it can be used for things like omelets, salads and sandwiches.

Check Out: 5 Dollar Tree Items Frugal People Always Buy

Cauliflower Slims

Trader Joe’s fan and consumer analyst with DealNews.com, Julie Ramhold said cauliflower slims are high on her list of must-haves in spring.

“A pack of these is just $3.99 and is a great low-carb alternative if you’re trying to watch your diet ahead of summer and beach season. They’re also gluten-free and a good way to increase your veggie intake in a non-traditional way,” Ramhold said.

Story continues

She added that you can get these at other retailers, but that it’s usually more cost-effective to get them at Trader Joe’s. Plus, they come in a smaller package that’s great for smaller households or people who want to try something new.

Mandarin Orange Chicken

For Gray, Trader Joe’s Mandarin Orange Chicken is another spring staple in his home. For just $4.99, it’s practically a steal.

“[This dish is] a harmonious blend of tender chicken paired with a luscious orange glaze which gives you a dish that feels like a warm hug for the taste buds,” he said. “I find that pairing it with simple and crisp salads creates a balanced and satisfying meal that captures the essence of spring.”

Hold the Cone Tips

“If you love Trader Joe’s Hold The Cone lineup, odds are good you’ll love these sweet treats. It’s basically a chocolate-filled waffle cone tip, which is often thought of as the best part in store-bought ice cream cones like Drumsticks,” said Ramhold. “Sometimes, a whole ice cream cone is great; other times, you just want a little taste and these tips are perfect for that.”

These cone tips only cost $3.99, so they’re reasonably priced for what you get.

Snacks

Trader Joe’s is a treasure trove of healthy snacks, including cookies, crackers, dried fruit and chips.

“As for all the snack lovers, I have to recommend the Trader Joe’s Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips that have a zesty flavor that embodies the essence of spring,” Gray said. “Also, I think we can all agree that springtime is all about light snacking — you don’t really want something heavy weighing you down and these chips are airy and crispy. They have a delightful crunch that you can pair with a number of cold dips or even some goat cheese (as I often do).”

A bag of these chips only costs $2.99, so you’re not likely to go over budget by tossing one into your shopping cart.

If you’re a little less health-conscious, Ramhold suggested picking up a bag of pizza party potato chips. They’re $2.69 a bag and have gone pretty viral amongst Trader Joe’s shoppers. They’re also a limited-time deal at most locations, so you might want to hurry before they disappear.

Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Dip

“The Super Bowl may be over, but this creamy spinach and artichoke dip is honestly great for keeping on hand for other applications,” Ramhold said. “You can use it to spread on pizza crusts or flat breads as a base, or just serve it alongside veggies and chips as part of your next holiday or party spread. At the very least, it’s also an excellent lazy dinner for those of us that don’t feel like cooking after a long day or need a hearty and warm late-night snack.”

It costs under $4.

Key Lime Pie

Key lime pie is a seasonal item at many Trader Joe’s, one you’ll often have to wait until spring to get.

“If you’re in the mood for something not overly sweet, but rather something more refreshing, go for TJ’s Key Lime Pie. I like to think of it as a treat that encapsulates the essence of summer in a graham cracker crust,” Gray said. “It’s made with sweetened condensed milk and real key lime juice for a sweet and tart combo. The filling is smooth and creamy with extra egg yolks and whipping cream.”

This particular pie is also frozen, so you can store it until you’re ready to plate it up.

Dip

You can get a lot of different dips at Trader Joe’s, but Ramhold suggested the Roasted Hatch Chile & Jalapeno Cheese Dip if you’re heading to the store this spring.

“If you’re looking for something on the spicier side, this dip is delicious on its own but also can be used as a shortcut with burritos or enchiladas, or when making your own nachos,” she said. “This is another limited-time offering, so don’t wait too long to snap it up — it’s $4.99 for a 10 oz container.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Trader Joe’s Superfan: My 8 Top Buys for Spring 2024