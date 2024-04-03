I’m a Travel Agent: Here Are 5 Things I Always Do to Save Money During My Vacations

kitzcorner / iStock.com

Most people will agree that vacations are great. They are a chance to relax, unwind, and reset, but vacations can be expensive. After speaking with several travel agents, I’ve learned a few tricks to save money on my vacations.

Explore More: Dave Ramsey: 7 Vacation Splurges That are a Waste of Money

Find Out: 7 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

Keep reading as we dig into some of their favorite ways to save money including traveling on less popular dates, utilizing travel credit cards, visiting a grocery store at their destination, taking advantage of free or discounted attractions and walking or using public transportation.

Let’s dig into some ways to save some money on your next trip away.

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Travel on Less Popular Dates

If you have the flexibility, traveling on less popular dates can help you save on flights and hotels. Many airlines and hotels charge more during popular travel times, like during March, when most spring breaks happen, in the summer months, and over Christmas. If you can travel during the off-season, or even on a Wednesday instead of a Friday, you can often find cheaper flights and hotel rooms.

Trending Now: I’m a Luxury Travel Agent: 10 Destinations My Wealthy Clients Are Booking for 2024

“One of the most effective ways to save money while traveling is by planning trips during the “shoulder season,” the period between peak and off-peak seasons,” says Alex Cornici, Founder and CEO of The Traveler. “During these times, destinations are less crowded, and prices for flights, accommodations, and activities often drop significantly. For instance, visiting Europe in early spring or late fall can offer pleasant weather and reduced prices, providing travelers with a more authentic and cost-effective experience.”

Utilize Travel Credit Cards

If you can use a credit card responsibly, you can save money on travel by taking advantage of the points and miles earned from travel credit cards. Some cards, like the Chase Sapphire Preferred card, earn rewards that can be redeemed on various airlines and hotels. However, other cards offer points and miles that can be used on a single co-branded airline or hotel. Travel credit cards can save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars compared to using cash.

Story continues

Some travel credit cards also offer other travel-related benefits. Travel insurance or lounge access can help you save money in an emergency or for an upgraded travel experience. Plus, most travel cards come with no foreign transaction fees, meaning you can use your credit card outside the United States without getting charged an unnecessary fee.

Be aware that many, but not all, travel reward credit cards charge an annual fee, so be sure you’re receiving enough value from the card to offset the cost of the fee.

Visit a Grocery Store at Your Destination

Visiting a grocery store at your destination can be a great way to save money on food, drinks, and other necessities. If you are staying at a hotel or Airbnb with a kitchen, you can buy food to prepare a few meals, saving you money compared to eating out.

Even if you don’t have a kitchen, you can still buy pre-packaged foods at a grocery store for snacks or breakfast. This can save you from paying for one-off items at convenience stores, hotel gift shops, or restaurants, all likely to be much more expensive.

Plus, trying new snacks or products that you don’t have at home is a great way to experience part of a new culture.

“Exploring local markets, street food, and smaller, family-run restaurants not only enriches the travel experience but also cuts costs,” says Cornici. “These hidden gems offer authentic and delicious options at a lower price point than tourist-centric spots. In many destinations, joining a local cooking class or food tour can provide both a memorable experience and insights into how to enjoy local flavors on a budget.”

Take Advantage of Free or Discounted Attractions

Most tourist destinations have free or discounted attractions that you can take advantage of to save money. Some museums or other attractions may offer discount tickets for students, children, or seniors, or certain days of the week may have cheaper tickets. You could also take a free walking tour, explore free outdoor attractions, or check out free festivals or other events that may be happening.

Walk or Use Public Transportation

Walking or using public transportation while on vacation can be a great way to save money over renting a car or using rideshares. You also won’t have to pay for things like gas or parking. Plus, walking and public transportation can be a healthier option, allowing you to get your steps in even while on vacation.

“One of my favorite parts of traveling is immersing myself in the local culture,” says Guido Graf, Founder of Private Upgrades. “I skip the tourist traps and instead explore where the locals eat, shop, and hang out. Public transportation has become my best friend, and I find that walking through neighborhoods gives me a genuine feel for the place. This not only saves money but enriches my travel experience far beyond what the typical tourist spots could offer. Discovering a city’s hidden gems, from quaint cafes to indie bookstores, makes every trip uniquely memorable​.”

The Bottom Line

It’s possible to save money on vacations. By traveling on less popular dates, utilizing travel credit cards, buying food at grocery stores, taking advantage of free or discounted attractions and walking or using public transportation, you can take a vacation for less money.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Travel Agent: Here Are 5 Things I Always Do to Save Money During My Vacations