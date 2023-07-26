I’m a Will and Trust Attorney: These Are the Top 3 Family Money Disputes — And How To Solve Them

As the United States enters one of the greatest wealth transfers in history, it is not unusual to hear about families experiencing money disputes. Family members may let their emotions get the better of them and find themselves stuck in arguments, fights and disagreements regarding a wide range of financial issues. In worst-case scenarios, these disputes can lead to acts of physical violence or never reach a resolution.

GOBankingRates spoke to Mitch Mitchell, associate counsel, estate planning at Trust & Will, about the primary sources of contention that lead to money disagreements among family members. Here’s how families can solve these top money disputes.

Distribution of Inheritance

Money disputes often arise during the estate planning process, particularly with the distribution of an inheritance. If a loved one passes away and leaves behind assets, family members and siblings may disagree on how to divide an estate. And if there’s no clear will or estate plan, it only adds to the confusion and increases overall disputes among family members.

Another aspect to consider is the role of family dynamics. Mitchell said siblings might have different interpretations of their parents’ intentions, which can lead to disagreements and conflicts over how assets should be properly managed and distributed. Some parents also distribute their assets unequally among their children. Even if they have their own reasons for doing so, Mitchell said unequal distributions can create tension and animosity among family members.

Incapacitated Family Members

Families can experience money disputes when an elderly family member becomes incapacitated and is unable to manage their finances. In these situations, Mitchell said there may be disagreements among family members over who should act as a guardian or conservator. This leads to family rifts and may even result in legal battles.

Family-Owned Businesses

A family-owned business can also become the center of a financial dispute when determining business succession. This is defined as passing on ownership and control to the next generation. Mitchell said disagreements over leadership roles and the value of the business can be particularly challenging to navigate.

Best Practices for Resolving Family Money Disputes

What does it take to solve these three family money disputes? Some of Mitchell’s best practices can help resolve money disagreements and minimize family conflicts.

Practice Effective Communication

Preventing misunderstandings and conflicts can be done by practicing effective communication. Mitchell recommends families choose a neutral mediator to facilitate discussions and encourage family members to openly discuss their concerns, expectations and aspirations. By addressing potential problems early on, families may be able to avoid bigger problems later.

Create a Clear Estate Plan

Rather than leave family members in the lurch with no estate plan, one of the best ways to avoid family money disputes is by creating a clear estate plan.

“Creating a will and trust where you outline the distribution of assets according to your wishes will give clarity to family members after you’re gone and can work to minimize court involvement,” Mitchell said. When possible, talk to trusted financial advisors, estate planning attorneys and tax professionals to ensure the estate plan is optimized for your family’s unique needs. This can also help avoid any potential legal pitfalls.

Mitchell also recommends regularly reviewing and updating an estate plan. Updates should reflect any significant life events, including marriages, divorces, births or deaths. Anytime you make a change to an estate plan Mitchell said you need to re-sign and notarize it.

