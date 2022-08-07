U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,145.19
    -6.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,803.47
    +76.65 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,657.55
    -63.03 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,921.82
    +15.37 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.53
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    -14.50 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0187
    -0.0063 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.1640 (+6.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    -0.0088 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9700
    +1.9540 (+1.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,076.40
    -123.51 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.20
    -2.02 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

M/V Riva Wind and M/V Arizona Both Sail from Ukraine with 105,000 Tons of Grain

·3 min read

Two Additional Ships Picking Up Grain in Russia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- Harvest Commodities' ship, M/V Riva Wind, has departed from the Port of Odessa, Ukraine with 50,000 tons of grain, and the second ship, M/V Arizona, has left the Port of Chornomorsk, Ukraine with 55,000 tons of grain. The grain belongs to a joint venture between Harvest Commodities SA and Indonesia's Arsari Group. The joint venture is through PT Comexindo International.

(Left to right) Arsari Group CEO Hashim S. Djojohadikusumo, Ukrainian Ambassador to Indonesia Vassyl Hamianin, Harvest Commodities SA Chairman Gaurav Srivastava in a meeting in Jakarta, 2 August 2022.
(Left to right) Arsari Group CEO Hashim S. Djojohadikusumo, Ukrainian Ambassador to Indonesia Vassyl Hamianin, Harvest Commodities SA Chairman Gaurav Srivastava in a meeting in Jakarta, 2 August 2022.

The ships are among the first commercial shipments from Odessa since the outbreak of conflict on 24th February 2022. Their safe passage was made possible as a result of the tireless efforts and agreement between the United States, Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and Indonesian governments, as well as the United Nations.

"I would like to congratulate the collaboration among the leadership of the United States, Russia, Ukraine, Indonesia and Türkiye (formerly known as Turkey) for finding enough common ground so that they have an aligned vision to alleviate the global food shortage," said Gaurav Srivastava, Chairman of Harvest Commodities SA.  "I hope this can be a first step toward deescalation of the conflict"

"I also especially want to thank the captains and crews of both ships, who have been waiting on their ships since February 2022 in Ukraine. Getting the ships out of the Odessa Harbour, which has been heavily mined, is an act of great bravery and skill."  The ships are headed for Türkiye (formerly known as Turkey).

Also, two additional ships are picking up grain owned by Harvest Commodities from Novorossiysk, Russia — the M/V Shark with 25,000 tons of grain and the M/V Bronco with 10,000 tons of grain.

Mr. Srivastava said, "Given the fact that Indonesia is the president of the G20, Arsari Chairman Hashim Djojohadikusumo and I share a common vision to support the initiative for the food program both from Russia and Ukraine. We are honoured to be doing this work together."

This is the first of many shipments where the joint venture PT Comexindo International purchases grain from Russian and Ukrainian farmers and sells it to international buyers.

Harvest Commodities SA is an international merchant and distributor of agricultural product focused on matching supply and demand, managing the supply chain, and creating value through personalized logistics, financial, and risk mitigation services. It has operations in Los Angeles, USA/Moscow, Russia,Kyviv, Ukraine/Geneva, Switzerland/Jakarta, Indonesia

PT Comexindo International, formerly known as PT Prima Comexindo, a member of Arsari Group, has been active in international trading since 1986, especially in countries including Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, the former Yugoslavia, Africa and Southeast Asia.

Contacts:

Ariseno Ridhwan
Arsari Group
Indonesia
ariseno_ridhwan@arsari.co.id
+628111732078

Ong Hock Chuan
Maverick Indonesia
Indonesia
ong@maverick.co.id
+628128511198

Charlie Perkins
The Hawthorn Group
USA
cperkins@hawthorngroup.com
+1917232223

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mv-riva-wind-and-mv-arizona-both-sail-from-ukraine-with-105-000-tons-of-grain-301601179.html

SOURCE Harvest Commodities SA

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/07/c7689.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Did Elon Musk Get Booed at Tesla's Event?

    A rowdy and receptive audience hung on every word as Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke to stockholders for 90 minutes

  • Trump Begs Supporters to Donate for ‘Upcoming’ Lawsuit Against CNN

    Cliff Hawkins/GettyIt’s been over a week since former President Donald Trump pledged that he would be filing a lawsuit against CNN. Yet, instead of court documents being filed, Trump appears to be more preoccupied with begging followers to send in money to “support” the so far non-existent legal action. “I’m calling on my best and most dedicated supporters to add their names to stand with me in my impending LAWSUIT against Fake News CNN,” a new fundraising email sent out from the ex-president on

  • A Stock Buyback Tax Is Added to the Inflation Bill. What That Means for Apple, Meta, and Microsoft.

    Kyrsten Sinema, the moderate senator from Arizona, reaches a deal with Democratic leadership to support the Inflation Reduction Act. The compromise could impose a 1% excise tax on stock buybacks.

  • How the Private-Equity Lobby Won—Again

    Senate Democrats wanted to change the tax rate on carried-interest income. The industry lobby knew how to push back.

  • Judge disqualifies Rebekah Jones from running as Democrat in Aug. 23 primary

    Rebekah Jones is disqualified from running as a Democrat in the Aug. 23 primary election, a Leon County Circuit Court judge ruled Friday.

  • Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

    Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...

  • Texas voters: You don’t have to like Democrats, but you do have to vote Republicans out

    Governor Greg Abbott and his GOP cronies have raised your property taxes through the roof and run the state into the ground. | Opinion

  • What ‘Dr. Doom’ Says About Today’s Stock Market

    The famed Salomon Brothers economist sees a kinder, gentler Fed than the one Paul Volcker presided over. He doesn’t think its approach will reduce the inflation rate to its target level anytime soon.

  • Bond markets complicate Fed decision after blowout jobs report

    A hot July jobs report did not show the typical recessionary dynamics of widespread layoffs, but bond markets continued to flash worries over a hard landing as the Fed raises rates.

  • EV Tax-Credit Limits Cleared to Stay in Democrats’ Package

    (Bloomberg) -- New limits for claiming the electric-vehicle tax credit can remain in Democrats’ tax and spending bill after the Senate parliamentarian determined they comply with the chamber’s budget rules, according to a spokeswoman for the Senate’s tax-writing committee. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysC

  • Philippine president meets Blinken in Manila

    STORY: Marcos, meeting Blinken at the presidential palace in Manila, said the current geopolitical environment showed how important their ties were, and U.S. speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit highlighted how volatile the region was.Marcos also brought up the conflict in Ukraine, saying events there were of significant importance despite the geographical distance.Blinken is on an official visit to the former U.S. colony to boost ties. Marcos had made comments in May, shortly after winning a presidential election, about his intention to expand the Southeast Asian nation's ties with China.

  • The Hot New Strategy for Unseating Trump Republicans: Don’t Make It About Trump

    Rising progressive star Mandela Barnes is learning from Democrats’ past mistakes as he aims to take down Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin

  • Funny how election 'stealing' ceases when Kari Lake wins

    In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, when 'no one was watching,' Kari Lake went from trailing to winning. Funny how that's not a problem now.

  • 'Mixed messages': What Wall Street is saying about the shock July jobs report

    The pandemic job losses are gone. But the recent surprise labor market news isn't necessarily good news for the market.

  • Eli Lilly, Cummins Speak Out Against Indiana’s Ban on Most Abortions

    The companies say the state’s new restrictions could affect where they add staff; covering travel “may not be enough” to retain talent, Lilly says.

  • Trump says White House doctor ‘loved’ looking at his ‘strong’ body

    Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) was the chief medical officer to President Trump before he entered politics himself

  • Trump Begs Supporters For Donations Toward 'Upcoming' CNN Lawsuit

    “I’m calling on my best and most dedicated supporters to add their names to stand with me in my impending lawsuit against fake news CNN,” wrote Trump.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Boogie down!

    Americans can stop worrying about a recession. So can President Biden and the Democrats trying to hold onto Congress.

  • Tax Bill Latest: GOP’s Johnson, Rubio Targeted for Insulin Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate is still voting on a lengthy series of amendments to the Democrats’ $437 billion climate, health and tax package leading up to expected passage of the legislation as soon as Sunday afternoon.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan Trip

  • Understanding evangelicalism in America today

    Evangelicals share the recognition of the Bible as the ultimate authority. Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesA precipitous decline in the number of Americans identifying as white evangelical was revealed in Public Religion Research Institute’s 2020 Census on American Religion. In 2006, almost a quarter of the American population identified as white evangelical, but only 14.5% the population does so today. Evangelical is an umbrella category within Protestant Christianity. The category of evangelical i