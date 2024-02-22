I’m a victim of Morgan Stanley’s abuse, says Mike Ashley

The Frasers Group founder is suing Morgan Stanley for around £40m - Eddie Mulholland for the Telegraph

Mike Ashley has claimed to be a “victim of Morgan Stanley’s abuse” after the Wall Street bank demanded $1bn (£790m) from his retail empire.

Mr Ashley, who is suing the lender for its attempts to force his company, Frasers Group, to abandon share price bets in May 2021, suggested that the cash call was unfair and motivated by snobbery.

Giving evidence in the High Court, the billionaire said that he did not have funds readily available to pay the money and it risked causing his company serious harm as a result.

He said: “I’ve said it before, I don’t have it under the bed. I can’t have done more than I did – that’s not fair.”

Mr Ashley’s stock bets on German retailer Hugo Boss were at risk of being closed out by Morgan Stanley using a process known as a margin call, where parties are asked to deposit extra cash to backstop their investment positions.

The Wall Street bank did not deal directly with Mr Ashley but instead passed the margin call to Saxo Bank, an intermediary, after learning that he was ultimately behind the trades.

Frasers is now suing Morgan Stanley for about €47m (£40m) over allegedly lost trading profits and the costs of transferring the trades to rival lender HSBC.

In court filings quoting bank staff, Frasers said Mr Ashley was viewed as an “upstart”, who would have “zero respect to the norms of the way in which we do business”.

When asked by Morgan Stanley’s lawyer whether he actually believed these allegations, Mr Ashley on Thursday said: “I do believe that there’s an element of truth in that.”

Mr Ashley, who has a net worth of about £5bn, said that Morgan Stanley threatened to close the positions even after he offered to post Hugo Boss stock and £100m in cash as collateral.

He said: “I’m a victim of Morgan Stanley’s abuse.”

The tycoon argued that if Frasers had borrowed money from HSBC to meet the margin call then Morgan Stanley would have come back with further demands for collateral and added “another nought on”.

Story continues

He told the High Court: “I’ve offered them the world and that’s not enough – this is really starting to annoy me.”

The retailer has so far spent between £3m and £5m on its legal battle against Morgan Stanley, which Mr Ashley said is “not a sizeable sum of money in relation to Frasers”.

He argued the main object of the lawsuit is to show how “grotesquely and unfairly Morgan Stanley acted”.

These costs include Frasers’ applications to US courts to compel James Gorman, former Morgan Stanley chief executive, to testify and produce evidence in its UK lawsuit.

Morgan Stanley rejects the claim as contrived and without merit, arguing that the margin call was to protect it against a potential 400pc rise in Hugo Boss shares.

Mr Ashley said that Frasers is also covering the separate costs of his own data protection lawsuit against Morgan Stanley, filed in the High Court earlier this month.

The case continues.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.