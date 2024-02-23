I’m a Walmart Superfan: My 11 Top Buys for Spring 2024

Sundry Photography / Getty Images

As the cost of living continues to rise, Walmart still stands out for its relatively affordable selection of everyday goods. And as many Walmart shoppers will tell you, sometimes you can get great quality items at a low price.

Read Next: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree in February 2024

Find Out: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

This spring, here’s what Walmart superfans said they plan to get at Walmart.

©Walmart

Onn Soundbar

Ready to upgrade your home entertainment system? David Bakke, Walmart superfan at DollarSanity, suggested the Onn. Soundbar.

“Onn is basically a run-of-the-mill brand, but their soundbar quality is actually pretty good,” he said.

Check Out: 5 Things Costco Members Should Stop Buying, According To Superfans

Explore More: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Sam’s Club in February 2024

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

©Walmart

Outdoor Furniture

“I’m a bit of a self-proclaimed Walmart superfan,” said Jack Thweatt, the founder of Called. “I spend a good chunk of time prowling those aisles. By now, I’d say I’ve pretty much scoped out every inch of the products they’ve got to offer.”

A must-buy for Thweatt are pieces from Walmart’s outdoor furniture catalog.

“Walmart always has a great selection right as spring hits. I like finding a comfy outdoor seating set to enjoy my coffee outside as the weather warms up,” he said. “Their prices are [also] hard to beat.”

At Walmart, you can pick up an assortment of patio furniture, including four- or five-piece sets and single items like chairs and tables.

For You: 9 Household Items You Should Always Buy at Costco To Save Money

©Walmart

Electronic Door Lock

Walmart sells simple electronic door locks which, according to Bakke, are a great deal for homeowners who want to improve their home security system in small ways. You can find these locks for as little as $35 when they’re on sale.

©Walmart

Gardening Supplies

The end of winter and beginning of spring are when Walmarts everywhere start lining their shelves with gardening tools, planters and seeds. If you’re a gardener like Thweatt, you might want to check out their selection in the next couple of weeks or months.

Story continues

“It’s fun to check out what veggie seeds, flowers and starter plants they’ll have each spring. Sometimes, you find unique varieties. I like getting a head start on my gardens there,” said Thweatt.

He also goes to Walmart first when he needs new planters or containers for starting seedlings or sprucing up his patio or gardens. This is because many of the options are more affordable than what he finds elsewhere.

“In general, Walmart has become my go-to for less expensive indoor/outdoor basics,” Thweatt said. “Their quality has improved a lot while prices remain reasonable. I’m there at least once a week!”

©Walmart

Cutting Board Sets

Need new cutting boards for your kitchen? Samantha Landau, Walmart superfan and consumer expert at TopCashback, suggested picking up some cutting board sets this spring.

“Walmart is selling the three-piece Farberware Bamboo Cutting Board Set for only $12.44, which is a steal. These can be used for food prep or as a setting for homemade cheese boards, if you’re entertaining this spring,” she said. “A similar option from Kohl’s goes for $24.99, so you can be confident you’re getting the best deal by shopping at Walmart.”

Learn More: I’m a Shopping Expert: 9 Items I’d Never Put in My Grocery Cart

©Walmart

Storage Shed

With spring just around the corner, Bakke said one of his top items from Walmart is their outdoor storage sheds. They’re great for storing expensive tools and durable. They’re also reasonably priced at around $100.

©Walmart

Artificial Greenery

While nothing’s quite like real plants, not everyone has the time or wherewithal to garden. That’s where Walmart’s artificial potted plants come in — all the aesthetic without the upkeep.

“If you’re looking for an easy way to brighten up your space, adding in greenery can be a great choice,” said Landau. “Walmart often sells out of their artificial greenery, since it’s such a great deal. Take, for instance, their Mainstays 16.5-inch Artificial Potted Fiddle Tree, which is selling for $13.24. Amazon sells a similar option for $22.99, making Walmart the top choice here.”

©Walmart

Tools

You can get power tools, hand tools and complete tool kits at a reasonable price from Walmart. The same goes for smaller items, like hammers.

“You really can’t go wrong with their tool selection,” said Thweatt. “As a woodworker, I’m always stocking up on basics like hammers, tape measures and screwdrivers from Walmart. The brands they carry hold up well.”

Discover More: 14 Best New Aldi Products That Are Worth Every Penny

©Walmart

Vacuum Cleaners

“It’s almost spring cleaning season, so it’s important to ensure you’ve got a trusty vacuum cleaner. Walmart exclusively sells the Bissell Three-in-One Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum for $28.88,” said Landau.

This particular vacuum cleaner is convertible into a hand vacuum that you can use on stairs, carpet, upholstery and other surfaces.

“A similar item is available on Amazon for $33.95, but the cheaper price at Walmart is hard to beat for the value,” Landau added.

©Walmart

Paint and Paint Supplies

“Whether I’m freshening up furniture or the exterior of my house, Walmart’s paint department has served me well over the years,” said Thweatt. “Their prices make DIY projects very doable.”

A quart of white paint from Walmart costs about $13, several dollars cheaper than what you’d find at Lowe’s.

Walmart also offers 10-piece paint supply kits for around $10. Not only is this reasonably priced, but it’s also a great way to get started on any paint projects you might have at home.

©Walmart

Women’s Slip Dress

For Landau, another top spring pick at Walmart is in their women’s department — specifically their slip dresses.

“Walmart’s inclusive sizing is something to applaud, especially since they keep their clothing lines trendy. For example, the Sofia Jeans Mid-Calf Length Slip Dress ranges in size from XS to 5X for $19. Not only is this dress trendy, it’s also super affordable compared to alternatives,” she said.

On Amazon, prices for similar items range from around $33 to $55.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Walmart Superfan: My 11 Top Buys for Spring 2024