The M1 iMac's power supply sports magnetic connector, Ethernet port

Matt Burns
·1 min read

Apple just announced the new iMac powered by Apple's own M1 silicon. Among the numerous updates and upgrades is a new power brick that sports something special to Apple's lineup: an Ethernet port. On the surface, this seems like a silly placement of a critical I/O port, but there's a good chance this feature could hit future Apple laptops where it makes much more sense.

The M1 iMac sports a new design that's much thinner than the last generation and Apple likely didn't want to make room for the Ethernet port. The only I/O ports appear to be a 3.5mm jack and several USB-C ports. The power adapter itself has a new magnetic connector and doesn't use one of the computer's USB-C ports. The Ethernet port was relegated to the power supply.

There are several advantages for this placement. It reduces clutter on the back of the computer and streamlines connectivity -- items that are even more critical in a portable computer.

Apple famously shares components and accessories across its product line, making it very likely this power brick will come to other products. Apple started removing the magnetic MagSafe power connector when its laptops adopted USB-C in 2016, and it would be fantastic to see a similar product return to the product line. Apple removed the Ethernet port on the MacBook Pro in 2012.

Several companies offer add-ons for Apple power adapters. These, like the Twelve South PlugBug Duo, add USB ports to the adapters, but none have yet to offer Ethernet.

Apple brings Touch ID to the Magic Keyboard

The new iPad Pro features Apple’s M1 chip

Apple’s new iMac finally gets an actually good webcam

  • Tech Leads Stock Retreat; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks retreated from an all-time high as investors awaited the heart of the earnings season and more economic data later in the week. The dollar fell.Technology shares dragged down the S&P 500, which posted its biggest drop in almost four weeks. Tesla Inc. contributed the most to the decline as one of its electric cars that “no one” appeared to be driving crashed and killed two passengers. Small caps underperformed, with more than three-quarters of the stocks in the Russell 2000 closing lower. Copper prices surged to a seven-week high on prospects for strong demand and a pickup in inflation as economies rebound.In the U.S., the economic calendar is light this week until Thursday, with reports on unemployment claims and home sales among those scheduled for release. Robust economic data helped push stocks to another record last week despite concerns surrounding the spread of Covid-19 variants. Traders will look for further confirmation of the private sector’s recovery from the pandemic as the earnings season gathers pace. United Airlines Holdings Inc. and International Business Machines Corp. are among those with reports after the closing bell on Monday.“With a deluge of earnings activity this week from across industries, we may be in a bit of a holding pattern until investors digest any beats or misses on that front,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “Bottom line is that short-term volatility is typical when we’re knocking around market highs as traders look to uncover value.”For Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co., the sharp drop in Bitcoin over the weekend is having an impact on trading as well.“Whenever a headline-grabbing asset sees a big decline at a time when the broad market stands at an expensive level, it usually has a negative impact on the stock market, even if it’s only short-lived,” he wrote.Here are some key events to watch this week:Apple’s first product unveiling of the year on Tuesday.Reserve Bank of Australia releases minutes of its policy meeting on Tuesday.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.U.S. releases new home sales data.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 4:03 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 1%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%The Russell 2000 Index fell 1.4%The MSCI World index fell 0.3%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%The euro rose 0.5% to 1.2037The British pound rose 1.1% to 1.3986The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 108.17 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 2.1 basis points to 1.601%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 2.8 basis points to 0.235%Britain’s 10-year yield declined 0.9 basis points to 0.755%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $63 a barrelGold futures fell 0.5% to $1,771/oz(An earlier story misstated the copper price move in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A $1 Trillion Liquidity Surge Is Morphing Into a Leverage Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- It was supposed to be a temporary buffer -- more than $1 trillion of debt taken on by U.S. companies last year to ride out the economic devastation caused by Covid-19.But with the economy rebounding and interest rates still near all-time lows, it’s becoming increasingly tempting for corporations including Home Depot Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. to spend those cash cushions on acquisitions and dividend hikes. In many cases, they’re now borrowing more.The risk is that unfettered access to cheap debt -- even for less creditworthy companies -- will ease the pressure on executives to pay down their liabilities. That could extend a decade-long trend of swelling corporate debt levels, increasing the chances of a greater reckoning once interest rates rise or the next time capital markets seize up.“Today’s liquidity becoming tomorrow’s leverage is going to be the story of 2021 for at least some companies,” said David Brown, co-head of global investment grade fixed income at Neuberger Berman, which has $405 billion in assets.Rising CashTotal debt loads for U.S. companies outside the financial industry rose 10% in 2020 to $11.1 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve, in part because lower interest rates have made it less burdensome for many companies to shoulder more debt. So far, corporations have largely been hoarding the money rather than spending it. Non-financial companies in the S&P 500 index that reported results before March 31 had about $2.13 trillion of cash and marketable securities on their books in the most recent quarter, up more than 25% from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.But that’s likely to change, according to strategists at Barclays Plc. With the U.S. giving Covid-19 jabs to more than 3 million people a day now, and the economy showing signs of a resurgence as more consumers feel safe to go out and spend, companies are likely to be more aggressive in deploying cash.That’s likely to show up in the form of dividends, share buybacks, acquisitions, capital expenditure, and debt repayments, Barclays strategists led by Shobhit Gupta wrote in a report on Friday. Their analysis of comments on company conference calls shows that more management teams have been talking about making one-time dividend payments in recent months, and have been discussing buying back shares. The volume of acquisitions has also been growing.Generally, companies with higher credit ratings, in particular those at least four steps above junk, are likely to feel comfortable maintaining higher debt levels, the strategists said. Those with lower grades are more likely to pay down obligations.Home Depot sold $5 billion of bonds in March 2020, saying soon after that it wanted to make sure it had enough cash to tide it over during the pandemic. Then in January it borrowed $3 billion more for its acquisition of HD Supply Holdings Inc., its former subsidiary serving professional contractors. In February, the retailer said it was increasing its quarterly dividend by 10%. Meanwhile, total debt jumped by about $5.8 billion over the company’s fiscal year.Higher EarningsInvestors don’t always get hurt when a company boosts its borrowings. In the case of Home Depot, its earnings have risen alongside its liabilities, as the pandemic has spurred house-bound people to fix up their properties.The retailer prepaid $1.35 billion of bonds in March, and credit-rating firms aren’t looking at downgrading the company, which is ranked five steps above junk by Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings. But analysts have said the boom in home improvement may fade in the coming year as people finish their projects and spend more time outside the home as the pandemic eases.Most money managers viewed companies’ extra debt as being short-term. Verizon said in April 2020 that it was issuing notes to boost its cash levels, describing the move on a call with investors as a step to help it “manage through the impacts of the Covid pandemic.”Then last month it sold more than $30 billion of bonds in multiple currencies, swelling its total debt to a record high in the process, to help finance purchases of 5G spectrum. The company views the rise in leverage as a temporary move to fund a strategic asset that positions the company for growth, according to an emailed statement from Treasurer Scott Krohn in response to an inquiry from Bloomberg.“For many industries, this liquidity was supposed to be temporary,” said Terence Wheat, senior portfolio manager of investment-grade corporate bonds at PGIM Fixed Income, who declined to comment on any specific corporation. “Now some companies may use it for acquisitions rather than paying down debt.”Lower PenaltiesCorporations are borrowing more now for the same reason they’ve been boosting debt levels for years: because they can. The average yield on an investment-grade corporate bond was just 2.2% as of Monday, far below the mean of the last decade of around 3.17%, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data.And companies are finding that adding on more debt doesn’t necessarily hurt them much. The penalty for a ratings downgrade is generally minimal. A corporation in the BBB tier, or between one and three steps above junk, pays about 0.47 percentage points more yield than companies in the A tier, or four to six steps above speculative grade, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data. That’s close to the lowest difference in a decade, and according to Barclays strategists, reflects the fact that insurance companies have been buying more BBB debt.That shrinking penalty may be why more than half of investment-grade corporate bonds by market value are in the BBB tier, versus just 27% in the early 1990s. Typically, most investment-grade companies can choose to pay down debt and merit higher ratings if they wish.“Companies have chosen to lever up,” said Richard Hunter, global head of corporate ratings at Fitch Ratings. “The wild card is going to be companies’ choices now.”Acquisition Time?For some North American companies, buying competitors looks like a good use of cash, as it can allow them to boost future earnings. Canada’s Rogers Communications Inc. said last month that it plans to acquire Shaw Communications Inc. for $16 billion. Its debt levels are expected to rise to more than five times a measure of earnings, a leverage ratio commonly associated with junk credit ratings. But the company said it plans to delever to a ratio of 3.5 times over the next three years.Rising profits for companies have helped make their debt levels look less worrisome by at least one measure. The ratio of corporations’ earnings to their interest costs has been climbing for the last few quarters, signaling they have more income available to pay their debt. For investment-grade firms in aggregate, that ratio is now better than it was pre-Covid-19, while the metric for junk-rated companies has almost returned to levels before the pandemic, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.High cash levels at companies make indebtedness look lower now by some measures. Net leverage, which subtracts cash from debt and compares that net debt level to a measure of earnings, is near pre-Covid-19 levels for both blue chip companies and riskier speculative grade corporations on average. Total leverage, which doesn’t subtract out cash, remains significantly higher that it was pre-pandemic, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence analysis of the investment-grade and high-yield corporate bond Bloomberg Barclays indexes.If companies keep spending their money instead of paying down debt, net leverage will rise, said Noel Hebert, director of credit research at Bloomberg Intelligence.“Ratings agencies have become comfortable with higher and higher leverage, thus companies are more and more happy to take advantage of it,” Hebert said. “There’s an incentive to hold leverage at elevated levels because there’s no real mechanism that’s punishing you.”(Updates with detail on insurance company demand in paragraph 16)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Procter & Gamble to raises prices on baby care, feminine care and adult incontinence products

    Procter & Gamble said it would raise prices between 5 to 9% on baby care, feminine care and adult incontinence products in the U.S.

  • Barclays’s Derailed Prison Bond Deal Shows Growing Might of ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- The first sign of trouble came last week: A small group of investors circulated a letter lambasting Barclays Plc for helping to raise hundreds of millions of dollars to build two privately owned prisons in Alabama -- two years after the bank publicly vowed to cut financing ties with the for-profit industry.Before long, the initial marketing efforts for the municipal-bond sale showed signs of sputtering. A socially responsible business group threw the London-based bank out in protest, and students and activists in Alabama began an email campaign to derail the financing.Together, the outcry turned what was supposed to be a relatively routine deal into an embarrassing black eye for the investment banking giant.It also marked a rare victory for activists and investors focused on environmental and social causes in the $3.9 trillion municipal securities market, where it is highly unusual for a bank to pull out of a deal just before it’s sold.“It’s absolutely a huge, unprecedented step forward,” said Christina Hollenback, founding partner of Justice Capital, which was part of a group of investors that sought to derail the bond offering. “It’s sending a really strong message to the finance industry overall.”ESG CloutThe bank’s decision is a sign of the growing power of investors focused on financing projects that advance social and environmental causes. With billions of dollars flowing into so-called ESG funds, that’s created a lucrative new line of business that banks are eager to court.The prison business has long been targeted by activists who say the profit-motive gives an incentive to cut costs, hurting rehabilitation efforts.The disparities in the broader criminal justice system have also drawn renewed scrutiny since the Black Lives Matter movement was galvanized by the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, whose trial is wrapping up this week. In Alabama, those disparities are especially evident: Black people make up over half of the inmate population, about twice their share of the overall state population, according to state and U.S. Census figures.Biden to Order Justice Department to End Private Prison UseThe $634 million bond sale was set to raise money for a CoreCivic owned company, Government Real Estate Solutions of Alabama Holdings LLC, to finance the new prisons that it’s building for the Alabama Department of Corrections. The state is planning to lease and run the facilities.State-run FacilitiesBarclays initially defended its role in the bond sale, saying it was not at odds with its decision in 2019 to cut off new financing for private prison companies since the facilities would be run by the state. Bloomberg News was first to report Barclays’ involvement in the deal earlier this month.CoreCivic and Alabama officials said the project would alleviate overcrowding in the state’s prison system and improve conditions for inmates. The state was sued by the U.S. Department of Justice in December for failing to protect male prisoners from violence and unsanitary conditions. The new facilities are intended to help remedy that.Both said the project will move forward even though the financing has been temporarily derailed. On Monday, KeyBanc Capital Markets, another manager, also said it was resigning from the transaction.“The reckless and irresponsible activists who claim to represent the interests of incarcerated people are in effect advocating for outdated facilities, less rehabilitation space and potentially dangerous conditions for correctional staff and inmates alike,” said Amanda Gilchrist, a spokesperson for CoreCivic.Key Alabama lawmakers urged Governor Kay Ivey to scrap the deal all together. Steve Clouse, a Republican who chairs the budget committee in the state’s House of Representatives, said it would be better for the legislature to authorize a bond sale for the state to build and own the prisons, AL.com reported.Deal StrugglesThe deal’s woes began last week when investors from firms including Justice Capital, Trillium Asset Management and AllianceBernstein LP signed onto a letter that asked investors not to purchase the securities because the purpose was to perpetuate mass incarceration. The letter cited the “historically incompetent” management of prisons by the state.The publicly offered portion of the deal struggled to gain traction as Barclays sought to sell the securities last week, despite a strong influx of cash into the municipal-bond market. That portion of the debt sale was downsized by about $200 million and the bank increased the yields being offered on the sale in an effort to lure buyers.Some investment firms declined to participate because they didn’t want to purchase bonds being sold for prison projects, citing concerns with environmental, social and governance risks or certain investment mandates that their firms or funds have, according to people familiar with the deal who asked not to be identified.Others had broader concerns. The bonds were being sold through a Wisconsin agency called the Public Finance Authority, which rents out its access to issue municipal debt to businesses all over the country and has a high default rate compared to other issuers. On Monday, PFA, which had been brought in by Barclays as the conduit for the sale, also said it would no longer be part of the transaction.Private OfferingStill, there was strong demand for a debt offering that would have been privately placed with investors, according to a person familiar with the matter. That portion of the sale was estimated at $215.6 million based on initial bond documents.Then on Thursday, the American Sustainable Business Council and partner organization Social Venture Circle, which represents 250,000 businesses to advocate for responsible practices and policies, announced that they would rescind Barclays’ membership in the group. Then a coalition of activist groups, including Alabama Students Against Prisons and Communities Not Prisons, began emailing people who work at Barclays in an effort to scuttle the deal.On Monday, Barclays capitulated. “While our objective was to enable the State to improve its facilities, we recognize that this is a complex and important issue,” the bank said in a statement. “In light of the feedback that we have heard, we will continue to review our policies.”(Updates with lawmakers call to end the lease-financing project in the fourteenth and fifteenth paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Stable Greenback Caps Aussie, Kiwi

    The Business NZ PMI came in at 63.6, up 9.4 points from February, and the highest monthly result since the survey began in 2002.

  • London Capital and Finance: Treasury expects £120m compensation bill

    The government says an estimated 8,800 bondholders of the collapsed scheme will receive a share of the money.

  • Stocks Decline Amid Earnings, Economic Concern: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell for a second day as rising virus cases around the world led to renewed concern over the continued economic impact, overshadowing a batch of solid corporate results.The S&P 500 extended its slide from an all-time high, and a gauge of small caps underperformed major benchmarks, with investors showing caution ahead of the brunt of the earnings season. All eyes will be on whether an anticipated rise in profits will bring with it forecasts for stronger growth ahead. International Business Machines Corp. climbed after reporting its largest revenue growth in 11 quarters, while United Airlines Holdings Inc. paced a selloff in travel stocks on a bigger-than-expected loss. Netflix Inc. will release its results later Tuesday.Other corporate highlights:Johnson & Johnson posted stronger-than-expected sales, while Travelers Cos.’s earnings beat estimates and Philip Morris International Inc. raised its outlookProcter & Gamble Co. is boosting the prices of some consumer products as the household-goods behemoth grapples with higher commodity costsWhile American equities are trading at a valuation that’s about 35% above the average of the past decade, investors are focused on what’s forecast to be the best earnings season in two years. One of their biggest concerns is whether companies are equipped to handle mounting inflation pressures as the economic recovery gains momentum.“Earnings season is ramping up, and there’s this concern about how the multinationals will give their guidance in view of the fact that we haven’t drawn a line under Covid yet,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “That is just starting to unnerve investors. Demand for riskier assets has come off.”For David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth Management, the stock market has been just taking a breather after a big rally, but there are still reasons to be bullish.“The economic recovery has taken hold, the earnings recovery has taken hold, everything we’ve seen from first-quarter earnings so far has been that it’s going to be a blowout quarter,” he said.Elsewhere, the dollar rose for the first time in seven sessions, while the Treasury 10-year yield was on pace for it lowest level in more than five weeks.Here are some key events to watch this week:EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.9% as of 3:08 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1%The Russell 2000 Index fell 2.5%The MSCI World index fell 1.1%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%The euro was little changed at 1.2029The British pound fell 0.4% to 1.3929The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.11 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 1.562%Germany’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to -0.262%Britain’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 0.731%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.5% to $62 a barrelGold futures rose 0.4% to $1,778 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tumbling mortgage rates put Americans in more of a borrowing mood

    A mortgage slump is showing signs of a turnaround thanks to the lowest rates since March.

  • Discord ends sale talks with Microsoft - sources

    (Reuters) -Messaging platform Discord Inc has ended deal talks with Microsoft Inc and plans to focus on expanding the business as a standalone company, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Microsoft and Discord did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters had reported in March that Microsoft was in talks to buy Discord for more than $10 billion.

  • Dogecoin Eclipses XRP as 4th Largest Cryptocurrency Ahead of ‘Dogeday’

    Dogecoin briefly replaced XRP as the fourth-largest coin early Monday.

  • Boeing Shakes Up Investors With Management Changes

    The commercial aerospace giant raised its retirement age for CEO Dave Calhoun, 64, and announced that 54-year-old CFO Greg Smith is retiring.

  • Dogecoin 'will probably cease to exist': veteran trader

    The Dogecoin faithful have declared April 20 “Doge Day,” but on Wall Street, having your own ‘day’ is no guarantee of legitimacy or longevity.

  • Bank of England to consider digital money plan

    The Bank and the Treasury set up a taskforce to examine how a central bank digital currency would work.

  • Why Is the Stock Market Down Today? Here Are 4 Reasons.

    Just last Friday, the S&P 500 had closed at a record high. This week, the index can’t seem to find its footing.

  • Harley-Davidson hits recovery road amid focus on touring bikes

    (Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc on Monday raised its full-year earnings forecast after smashing analysts' quarterly profit estimates, vindicating Chief Executive Jochen Zeitz's decision to focus on more-profitable touring bikes at the expense of cheaper entry-level models. The company, however, also received a setback in the European Union - its second-biggest market - where all of its products, regardless of origin, will be subjected to a 56% import tariff from June following a new EU ruling. The ruling revokes the credentials that currently allow Harley to ship certain motorcycles to the EU from its international manufacturing facilities at a 6% tariff.

  • Goldman Sachs: These 2 Stocks Are Poised to Double (or More)

    The new week kicked off on a negative note, as all 3 major indexes pulled back from record highs. After applauding recent strong economic data, the worsening global coronavirus situation appeared to have soured investor sentiment. But according to Goldman Sachs chief US equity strategist David Kostin, investors shouldn’t get too worked up. The overall trend remains upward, and Kostin points out that volatility – the difference between the high and low points in the market – is down. He sees the relative predictability of policy, now that the election is decided and behind us, as more definitive for near-term performance. "Low volatility has outweighed low correlations among stocks, driving return dispersion back below the long-term average. As the U.S. moves beyond key macro events such as the 2020 election, the $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package, and peak economic activity, we expect three defining themes for markets will be tax reform, infrastructure, and pricing power," Kostin opined. Taking Kostin’s outlook into consideration, Goldman Sachs analysts are pounding the table on two stocks, noting that each could double or more in the next year. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also on board, as each boasts a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) We’ll start in high-tech, where DigitalOcean is a mid-size fish among the giants of the sea. The company offers cloud computing services for developers, small- to mid-size businesses, and startups. DigitalOcean can’t compete with the likes of Amazon or Microsoft on scale, so the company has promoted simplicity as a virtue. The move has brought a measure of success; DigitalOcean claims over 570,000 customers globally, and boasted, at the end of 2020, $357 million in annual recurring revenue along with 25% year-over-year revenue growth. The company operates 14 data centers, located in the US and Canada, in the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands, and in India and Singapore. All of that adds up to a solid foundation, and DigitalOcean capitalized on it in the most direct way possible recently. The company entered the public markets, holding its IPO on March 24 of this year. The shares were priced at $47, and the company raised ~$775 million. Analyst Christopher Merwin saw fit to initiate coverage of this stock for Goldman Sachs with a Buy rating and a $101 price target. At current levels, this target suggests a one-year upside of 143%. (To watch Merwin’s track record, click here) "While we believe some investors are applying a discounted valuation to DigitalOcean due to lower gross margins, we think that approach is overly-punitive, as Digital Ocean has very efficient sales & marketing motion. In fact, sales & marketing spend was just 10% of revenue in 2020, largely due to a highly-efficient self-service go to market motion and developer community which helps to lower the cost of customer acquisition," Merwin opined. The analyst summed up, "With a stronger growth and margin profile, we therefore believe that DigitalOcean should trade at a premium to the mid-growth peer set." In its short time on the public markets, DOCN has picked up 10 reviews. These include 8 Buys and 2 Holds, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The shares are priced at $41.50 with an average target of $58.20, making the upside potential 40% in the next 12 months. (See DOCN stock analysis on TipRanks) Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Shifting gears, we’ll look at Apellis, a biopharma company with a unique niche. Apellis focuses on C3 therapies, aiming to correct overactivation of the complement cascade, a part of the immune system. The complement cascade, or complement, clears away damaged cells, promotes inflammation, and attacks the cell membrane of pathogens. These activities are handled by a series of small proteins in sequence; Apellis targets C3, to control an overactive complement system. C3 is the central component of the cascade, and targeting it addresses three possible pathways for disease conditions. Apellis’s approach has potential applications across a wide range of medical fields, including hematology, nephrology, neurology, and ophthalmology. The company’s pipeline features one drug candidate, pegcetacoplan, with a wide range of applications. The drug acts directly on C3, and its targeted use was recently shown efficacious by positive Phase 3 data in a trial targeting the rare blood disease paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). In addition to studying pegcetacoplan’s use for PNH, Apellis has five other clinical research projects ongoing for the drug candidate. The PNH study is the most advanced, however, and marketing applications for the drug – in the treatment of PNH – are under review by both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The PDUFA date for action by the FDA is May 14 of this year. The top line results from the Phase 3 PRINCE study, using the drug to treat PNH patients, are expected in 2Q21. Among pegcetacoplan’s other applications, the geographic atrophy (GA) Phase 3 study is ongoing, with results expected in the third quarter of this year. Looking ahead, Apellis expects to bring three new drug candidate programs into clinical development by the end of next year. In his coverage of this stock for Goldman Sachs, 5-star analyst Madhu Kumar sees the pegcetacoplan projects as the key here. We view APLS as a story of two independent franchises based on the complement C3 cyclic peptide inhibitor pegcetacoplan. While systemic pegcetacoplan has already provided clinical POC in PNH in the Phase 3 PEGASUS trial, the results of which we believe should support the drug’s approval at the May 14, 2021 PDUFA date, the larger question this year is whether IVT pegcetacoplan will succeed in the potentially considerable market (we model peak risk-adjusted sales of $4.8B) of geographic atrophy (GA) in the Phase 3 DERBY/OAKS trials, for which top-line data are expected in 3Q21," the analyst said. Kumar continued, "Overall, we believe Apellis provides an intriguing risk-reward profile heading into these 3Q21 data not because we are convinced in IVT pegcetacoplan’s success... but because we believe the potential upside with success is substantial while downside risk from failure is limited." Kumar’s Buy rating comes with a $130 price target, implying a robust 185% one-year upside to the stock. (To watch Kumar’s track record, click here) Overall, this stock gets a firm seal of approval from Wall Street, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 7 Buys vs. 1 Hold. Shares in APLS are trading for $45.64, and have a $73.67 average target that indicates room for 61% appreciation in the coming year. (See APLS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • You may soon be getting a COVID 'stimulus check' from your health insurer

    Rebates required under Obamacare could put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

  • Around 100 People Control DOGE's Entire $46B Market: Report

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been hard to ignore lately, as the meme-based cryptocurrency rose to become the sixth-largest with over $46 billion in market cap. What Happened: With 7,000% year-to-date returns and considerable outperformance against several top cryptocurrencies, DOGE’s appeal to retail investors has steadily been on the rise. However, several crypto influencers and traders have cautioned against going “all-in” on DOGE, citing concerns of a few large holders controlling the majority of its supply. See also: How to Buy DOGE Over 65% of Dogecoins are distributed among just 98 wallets across the world, while the single largest wallet holds 28% of all Dogecoins. In fact, just five wallets control 40% of the coin’s supply. Essentially, around 100 people control the entire $46 billion DOGE market. “The scam is simple - Hold on to Dogecoin till there is enough traction after it multiplies, dump all coins and cash out - Become instant billionaires,” said Akand Sitra of cryptocurrency risk management platform TRM Labs. Why It Matters: Sitra’s analysis of DOGE’s supply distribution was possible due to the nature of blockchain transactions, which are available for anyone to see on the open distributed ledger. Some on-chain analytics of the top DOGE holders led experts to believe that the cryptocurrency’s supply is concentrated among just a few holders. “The Dogecoin bubble will burst by the end of this year, easily,” said Sitra. Other traders in the space echoed this sentiment, calling it the reason why they will never be in DOGE “no matter the gains.” Why I'm not in $DOGE and will never be no matter the gains. https://t.co/jFVU2yQf03 — QuartzHands (@NFTiepie) April 19, 2021 At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.3976, up 32% overnight and 394% in the past seven days. DOGE holders were preparing for April 20, where a large group of retail traders has predicted the coin will touch $0.69. See Also: Dogecoin Creator Defends Meme Crypto's Supply: Doesn't 'Matter For Price' Image: Ivan Radic via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDeFi Blue Chip Season? Here's What Cryptos Coinbase Employees Are Buying Right NowInvestors In Disbelief As DOGE Becomes Top 5 Crypto With B Market Cap© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • FuelCell stock drops to new low for the year after Wells Fargo analyst Satish’s bearish call

    Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. slumped toward a four-month low, after Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish started coverage of the fuel cell technology company with the equivalent of a sell rating, citing relative concerns regarding commercialization and valuation.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding Around 7%

    These past 12 months have seen the S&P 500 return its best performance ever – an 80% gain as of the end of March. But are the good times wrapping up? Some historical data would suggest that the bulls will keep running. Since 1950, the market has seen 9 sustained, year-long runs with a rolling return of 30% or better on the S&P 500. These periods have seen an average one-year gain of 40% (the median has been 34%) – and none of these bull markets has ever ended in its second year. But investors should not expect the same sky-high returns in the coming 12 months as they have just seen in the last, according to Callie Cox, a senior investment strategist at Ally Invest. "[I]t's typical for the bull market to lose a little bit of steam going into year two... Expectations start rising and makes it harder for the market to… beat everybody's expectations. And that leaves a greater chance for disappointment. And to be clear, again, we're not calling for doom and gloom. We just think the market is due for a breather up in the next quarter or two," Cox opined. For investors focused on returns, the prospect of a lower sustained gain in share appreciation will naturally prompt a look at dividend stocks. Reliable, high-yield dividend payers offer a second income stream, to complement the share appreciation and ensure a solid return for investors. With this in mind, we used the TipRanks' database to pinpoint three stocks that meet a profile: a Strong Buy rating from Wall Street’s analysts and a dividend yield around 7%. Trinity Capital (TRIN) We’ll start with Trinity Capital, a venture debt company that makes capital available to start-ups. Trinity’s investment portfolio totals $494 million, spread over 96 companies. The company entered the public markets earlier this year, closing its IPO early in February. The opening saw 8.48 million shares become available for trading, and raised over $105 million after expenses. In its 4Q20 report – the company’s first quarterly report as a public entity, covering the last quarter as a private firm – Trinity showed net investment income of $5.3 million, with a per-share income of 29 cents. This was more than enough to fund the dividend, paid in December at 27 cents per share. Since then, Trinity has declared its 1Q21 dividend, raising the payment by a penny to 28 cents per common share. Trinity has a announced a policy of paying between 90% and 100% of taxable quarterly income in the dividend. At the current rate, the payment annualizes to $1.12 per share, and gives a yield of 7.6%. This is significantly higher than the average yield of 1.78% found among peers in the financial sector. In his note on the stock, Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander states his belief that Trinity has a clear path toward profitable returns. “TRIN operates within the attractive, growing venture debt ecosystem. As such we expect strong net portfolio growth followed by improved NII and increasing dividend distributions, with potential upside from equity/warrant investments,” Alexander noted. To this end, Alexander rates TRIN a Buy, and his $16.75 price target implies an upside of ~14% for the next 12 months. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) This newly public stock has already picked up 5 analyst reviews – and those break down to 4 Buys and 1 Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Trinity shares are selling for $14.74; their $16.46 average price target suggests the stock has ~12% upside potential. (See TRIN stock analysis on TipRanks) Energy Transfer LP (ET) With our second stock, Energy Transfer, we move into the energy midstream universe. Midstream is the necessary sector connecting hydrocarbon exploration and production with the end markets; midstreamers control the transport networks that move oil and gas products. ET has a network of assets in 38 states, which link three major oil and gas regions: North Dakota, Appalachia, and Texas-Oklahoma-Louisiana. The company’s assets include pipelines, terminals, and storage facilities for both crude oil and natural gas products. The big news for Energy Transfer, in recent weeks, comes from two sources. First, on April 9, reports came out that that the US Army Corps of Engineers is not likely to recommend shutting down the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL). This project, when complete, will move oil from Alberta’s oil sands region across the US to the Gulf Coast; the Biden Administration wants to shut it down for environmental reasons, but the industry is fighting to keep it. And second, two largest shareholders of Enable Midstream have approved a proposed merger, by which ET will acquire Enable. The merger is projected to be worth $7 billion. Earlier this year, Energy Transfer reported 4Q20 EPS of 19 cents per share, on income of $509 million. While down year-over-year from the 38 cent EPS reported in 4Q19, the recent result was a strong turnaround from the 29-cent net loss reported in Q3. The company’s income is supporting the current dividend of 15.25 cents per common share. This annualizes to 61 cents, and give a yield of 7.7%. The company has paid out a dividend every quarter since Q2 of 2006. Covering this stock for Credit Suisse, analyst Spiro Dounis writes: “We updated our model to reflect a mid-2021 completion of the Enable Midstream acquisition. We view the deal as accretive and see additional potential upside resulting from operational/commercial synergies. ET highlighted potential synergies around both ENBL’s natural gas and NGL assets, noting that gas synergies could be realized fairly quickly while NGL opportunities are more long-term as legacy contracts roll. Upwards of ~$100mm of NGL uplift over the next several years doesn’t appear unreasonable, in our view.” Dounis also notes that the main risk to the company arises from DAPL, which may still be shut down by the Biden Administration. Even so, he rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy), with an $11 price target indicating a 39% one-year upside. (To watch Dounis’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on ET are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $11.60, indicating ~47% upside from the current share price of $7.94. (See ET stock analysis on TipRanks) Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Last but not least is Oaktree Specialty Lending. This company is one of many specialty finance providers, making loans and credit available in the mid-market segment, to smaller firms that would otherwise have difficulty accessing capital. Last month, Oaktree Specialty Lending completed a merger with Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI). The combined company, using OCSL’s name, has more than $2.2 billion in assets. Oaktree’s investment portfolio totals more than $1.7 billion, primarily in first and second liens, which make up 85% of the company’s investment allocations. Oaktree finished 2020 with its fiscal first quarter, ending December 31. In that quarter, the company increased its dividend payment by 9%, to 12 cents per share, or 48 cents per share annualized. At this rate, the dividend yields 7.25% -- and marks the third quarter in a row of a dividend increase. Oaktree has kept up reliable dividend payments for more than three years. Among the bulls is Kyle Joseph, a 5-star analyst with Jefferies, who puts a Buy rating and an $8 price target on this stock. His target implies room for 20% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Joseph’s track record, click here) “OCSL's conservative strategy in recent years has ultimately paid off, as the BDC is deploying dry powder into higher-yielding investments. Credit performance remained solid through the MRQ, while fundamentals are encouraging… We believe the BDC has sufficient liquidity to support near-term opportunities and believe the company is positioned to take advantage of the recent economic volatility, which was particularly highlighted by the recent 9% increase in the quarterly distribution... In the longer term, we believe OCSL represents an attractive investment,” Joseph wrote. Overall, OCSL has received 3 recent Buy reviews, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The stock is currently trading at $6.66 and its average price target of $7.33 indicates ~10% upside from that level. (See OCSL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.