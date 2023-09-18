Is M1 Kliniken AG (ETR:M12) Potentially Undervalued?

While M1 Kliniken AG (ETR:M12) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine M1 Kliniken’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In M1 Kliniken?

According to my valuation model, M1 Kliniken seems to be fairly priced at around 19% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy M1 Kliniken today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth €11.23, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, M1 Kliniken’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of M1 Kliniken look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 32% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for M1 Kliniken. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in M12’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on M12, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for M1 Kliniken mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. Luckily, you can check out what analysts are forecasting by clicking here.

