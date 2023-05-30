M1 Kliniken (ETR:M12) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating M1 Kliniken (ETR:M12), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for M1 Kliniken, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.061 = €9.5m ÷ (€190m - €34m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, M1 Kliniken has an ROCE of 6.1%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 5.1% average generated by the Healthcare industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for M1 Kliniken compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is M1 Kliniken's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at M1 Kliniken, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 19%, but since then they've fallen to 6.1%. However it looks like M1 Kliniken might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that M1 Kliniken is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has declined 49% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

