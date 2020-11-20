U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

The Morning After: iFixit opened up Apple's new M1 MacBooks

Engadget, Mat Smith and Richard Lawler
·3 min read

Worried the death of Flash will permanently banish some of your favorite internet animations and games? The Internet Archive announced it’s added emulation to maintain backups of Flash content so it doesn’t disappear entirely just because Adobe and browser makers have shelved the technology.

Homestar Runner
Homestar Runner

The emulator is live now, so you can flip through Strong Bad’s emails and other old-internet content until you run out of nostalgia and decide to visit the Newgrounds wing a little later.

— Richard Lawler

iFixit cracked open Apple’s new M1 MacBooks

Surprise — they’re laptops.

iFixit MacBook M1 teardown
iFixit MacBook M1 teardown

As usual, new devices have arrived, and the folks at iFixit have pulled them apart. This time, the machines undergoing scrutiny are the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. They now feature Apple’s custom silicon inside, but as the teardown shows, their design hasn’t changed much from the Intel-powered versions we’ve seen before.
Continue reading.

Stadia, one year on: Better but still incomplete

Google’s streaming service has come a long way in the last 12 months.

Google Stadia
Google Stadia

Exactly 12 months ago, Google launched Stadia, a streaming service that lets you play high-quality video games. The launch was met with a mix of skepticism and disappointment. It launched with several features missing, sans visible achievements, voice chat, 4K resolution on the web and most of the teased social features, such as State Share and Crowd Play. (Google has just announced that Stadia will soon be playable on iOS devices, through Safari.)

A year on, Stadia has a broader selection of games, and Stadia Pro, its subscription-based offering, has a better lineup of freebies, too. The service faces stiff competition from rival offerings such as Microsoft’s xCloud. And then there’s the PS5 and the Xbox Series X: consoles that promise performance that can match, if not beat, Google’s server blades — and PC cards. For the right person, Stadia can be compelling. But for the vast majority, there’s probably a better way to spend your time and money. Nick Summers reassesses Google’s game streaming service.
Continue reading.

Intel made a high-end laptop

… For small brands to copy.

The Intel NUC M15 Laptop Kit brings Intelâs technical expertise to the whitebook market. Introduced in November 2020, the laptop kit provides Intelâs channel customers with a premium, precision engineered laptop kit. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
The Intel NUC M15 Laptop Kit brings Intelâs technical expertise to the whitebook market. Introduced in November 2020, the laptop kit provides Intelâs channel customers with a premium, precision engineered laptop kit. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel’s latest addition to the NUC series (Next Unit of Computing) isn’t a PC in a box, but a laptop. A pretty solid-sounding laptop, too. The plan is that Intel’s partners will be able to sell the NUC M15 with their own branding and spec configurations. The laptop kit could give smaller players another way to take on big hitters like Dell and HP.

The laptop includes an 11th-gen Core i5 or i7 processor, and a standard or touchscreen 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display as well as an array of ports and RAM options of 8GB or 16GB, though you won't be able to upgrade it later.

The M15, or whatever it ends up being called by others, will likely sell for between $1,000 and $1,500 — depending on the specs.
Continue reading.

Consumer Reports study finds reliability issues with some EVs

It will no longer recommend certain EVs from Audi, Kia and Porsche.

Kia Niro EV
Kia Niro EV

According to Consumer Reports' most recent reliability study, owners of some EV models have flagged "significant problems." The survey covered 329,000 vehicles, and some EVs — Audi E-Tron, Kia Niro EV and Tesla Model Y — "had more than their share of problems," according to Consumer Reports. Some E-Tron owners, for instance, identified drive-system electrical failures and issues with power equipment. Respondents who own the Niro noted other problems, like a bearing in the motor that needed to be replaced.

As a result, Consumer Reports no longer recommends the E-Tron or Niro. Audi and Kia said they're taking steps to address the reported issues. Tesla Model Y owners, meanwhile, flagged some build-quality issues. The company, which has had a long-running… dialogue with Consumer Reports, is 25th among 26 automakers in the publication’s latest brand reliability rankings.
Continue reading.

  • Jim Cramer: Buy These 10 'Up' Stocks

    In this kind of market, where the darned thing has a hard time staying down even on weak employment numbers, even when the president is unstoppably seeking re-election -- a potential black swan event if there ever were one -- the up stocks never quit. Don't let the door hit you on the way out.

  • Here's What $500 Invested In 7 Electric Vehicle Penny Stocks In March Is Worth Right Now

    Who would have thought 2020 would be the dawn of a new era in electric vehicle stocks. Though many of these companies have been on the market in one shape or form for years, most have traded as penny stocks. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), which was always the top dog in the industry, now finds itself with a number of major competitors.There's no denying that FOMO (fear of missing out) has driven short-term trends in these lesser-known names, and those who invested early are now reaping the benefits.Before we continue, we need to acknowledge that these stocks carry huge amounts of risk. The EV stocks detailed below are all volatile like penny stocks. So if you are looking for ways to trade these names or make money with penny stocks, it's important to control your downside.All that being said, a number of new EV stocks have also helped fuel demand. Let's say you decided that after the March sell-off this year to invest some money into electric vehicle penny stocks. What would that look like right now if you were to take $500 at that time and throw it blindly into some of these names?Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI)Kandi Technologies is one of the newer names in the space. In 2013, the company and Geely Group, a Chinese automaker, jointly invested in the establishment of Fengsheng Automotive Technology Group Co., Ltd. in order to develop, manufacture and sell pure EV products. Earlier this year, Fengsheng introduced its first pure electric SUV, the Maple 30x.Fast-forward to today and Kandi has established dealer partnerships for the retail launch of two "affordable EV models"\- K23 and K27. Shares of KNDI have rallied almost 180% in the last two weeks, nearly getting back to the all-time high of $17.40 from July 30.A $500 investment in Kandi in mid-March would've gotten someone around 230 shares. At today's price, that position would be worth around $3,300. That's a 560% return.ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO)ElectraMeccanica's flagship is a single-passenger EV dubbed "SOLO". The company has been working toward commercialization and building its U.S. footprint, with its first round of new retail locations just announced at the end of October and the initial shipment of SOLO EV's just arriving in North America.With commercial launch imminent and momentum as a backdrop, SOLO shares have surged in recent weeks. In a July interview with Benzinga, ElectraMeccanica CEO Paul Rivera said, "We are not trying to compete with Tesla... When you're driving this car, it's just you, and you're focused on the road."With SOLO shares trading around $0.90 in mid-March, a $500 position would be somewhere in the ballpark of 555 shares. As of Thursday, the former penny stock reached a high of $9.74 making that position worth about $5,405, a 900% gain.Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK)Another one of the "pick and shovel" EV stocks is Blink Charging. The company continues gaining exposure as its charging stations remain a hot topic among traders and customers alike. Not only has Blink focused on expanding its charging footprint, but the company has also benefitted from other industry news. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) for example, announced earlier this year that its Apple Maps would include EV charge routing. According to Blink, that will include its charging stations. Last week, Blink introduced a cable management solution for new and existing EV charger locations.BLNK reached a new all-time high Thursday, breaking $19 for the first time. A $500 position in BLNK around mid-March would equate to roughly 312 shares at $1.60. At today's price that position is worth over $5,720 or an over 1,000% gain.Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO)Ayro Inc. initially focused on manufacturing short-haul electric vehicles, such as things that drive around college campuses and office complexes. But the company's recent deal with Karma Automotive forms a partnership that includes a plan to produce more than 20,000 light-duty trucks over the next three years. It's also reportedly worth as much as $300 million. While AYRO is still one of the lower-priced EV stocks, shares have been equally explosive. Prior to its merger with DropCar, shares were trading around $0.40 in mid-March. A $500 position was equal to roughly 1,250 shares of DCAR - now AYRO. At this week's current levels above $6, that position is worth right around $7,700.Green Power Motors (NASDAQ: GP)Green Power was originally listed on the TSX Venture market and traded in the U.S. on the OTCQX Market under the symbol GPVRF. After filing for a $35 million IPO on the Nasdaq, Green Power began trading under GP, the symbol it's known for today. The company manufactures electric buses, cargo delivery vehicles, shuttles, and transit vehicles. Green Power recently closed a deal for six electric school buses that were sold to Thermalito Union Elementary School District through Greenpower's national distributor, Creative Bus Sales.While GP reached of $23.45 earlier this year, the former penny stock currently trades around $19. Back in mid-March when Green Power was still on the OTCQX, the penny stock was worth around $1.05 meaning a $500 position was equal to about 476 shares. As of recent levels of $19, that position is now 1,700% higher valued at around $9,000.Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS)Who could forget Workhorse Group? It was one of the electric vehicle penny stocks originally brought to life by a Trump Tweet last summer. The company specializes in medium-duty trucks with powertrain components under the Workhorse chassis brand. Most recently, WKHS caught some momentum after receiving a purchase order for 500 all-electric C-1000 delivery vehicles from Pritchard Companies. Some of the momentum had been stifled following news that Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) would be rolling out its own electric cargo vehicle.Needless to say, it hasn't been a bad year for the former penny stock. In mid-March, shares were trading around $1.50. At its peak, WKHS reached highs of $30.99. Currently, the EV stock sits around $22.78 a share. That means a $500 position in March (roughly 333 shares) is now worth over $7,580 or an over 1,400% gain.Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO)Nio isn't the new kid on the block anymore. Last year NIO became a penny stock, at one point trading as low as $1.19. Though it didn't experience a massive sell-off like most of the market did in the first quarter, shares of NIO stock were hovering around $2.30 in mid-March. But in light of the company's recent earnings beat, NIO is at $48, knocking on the door of all-time highs. A $500 position in Mid-March would equate to about 217 shares of NIO. Today that would be worth $10,500, equating to a gain of over 2,000%. Neither the author of this post nor Pennystocks.com have a position or financial relationship with any of the stocks mentioned above. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 19, 2020 * Bitcoin, Ethereum & Chainlink - American Wrap: 11/19/2020(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett says this is how to keep your finances healthy during COVID

    The billionaire investing guru has offered these money tips for the coronavirus age.

  • China dumps US Treasuries for fifth consecutive month, sending holdings to lowest level since February 2017

    China's holdings of US government debt have fallen to their lowest level since February 2017, following a fifth successive month of net US Treasury sales in September, according to a US government report.China sold US$6.22 million of US Treasury securities in September, lowering its total holdings to US$1.062 billion, according to the latest monthly Treasury International Capital (TIC) report from the US Department of the Treasury.Analysts cautioned that the reduction in China's US Treasury holdings was not necessarily a sign it was reducing its overall US dollar-denominated securities holdings, since it could buy other assets such as stocks or corporate bonds instead.Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.Nevertheless, while reducing its holdings of US debt, China has been on a buying spree of Japanese government bonds this year.According to data from the Japanese Ministry of Finance, China snapped up 27.7 billion yen (US$2.7 billion) worth of Japanese debt in September, resulting in 2.4 trillion yen of purchases over the first nine months in the year, up 73 per cent from the same period in 2019.China lost its status as the largest foreign holder of US Treasury securities to Japan more than a year ago, in the midst of a bitter trade war between the two superpowers that some speculate could descend into an all-out financial war.Ongoing discussions among Chinese academics have suggested that Beijing's ongoing rotation of its US$3.14 trillion foreign exchange reserves could point to further shedding of as much as 20 per cent of its remaining US Treasury holdings.This could be a move to insulate itself from tensions with Washington, including the risks of US financial sanctions and the potential seizure of Chinese assets in the US, according to ongoing discussions among Chinese academics.China will "gradually decrease its holdings of US debt to about US$800 billion under normal circumstances", Xi Junyang, a professor at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, was quoted as saying in September by the Global Times, which operates under the official People's Daily, the Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece.China does not publish the composition of its current foreign exchange reserves, nor a detailed account of how much US dollar-denominated assets it owns, as it considers the information to be a state secret.The latest available official data showed that the share of US dollar assets in China's foreign exchange reserves dropped to 58 per cent at the end of 2015 from 79 per cent in 1995.How the US uses the dollar payments system to impose sanctions on a global scaleGuan Tao, chief global economist at Bank of China Securities, said it would be inappropriate to interpret the reduction of foreign investors' holdings of US debt as a decline in the status of the US dollar.Foreign investors may reduce their investments in US government debt but increase the allocation of other US-based financial assets. And while the Chinese government may be a net seller of US dollar assets, the private sector may still be net purchasers, Guan said.In the face of a retreat in foreign purchases over the past decade, the appetite among home grown buyers - from US mutual funds and pension plans to the Federal Reserve - is crucial to the US$20.4 trillion market.Due to the large increase in US government spending to offset the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Washington is on track to issue an unprecedented US$5 trillion in net new debt in 2020 to plug its exploding budget deficit.US president-elect Joe Biden has called on the US Congress to pass another US$2.4 trillion stimulus bill to shore up the economy in the face of the recent sharp increase in virus infections in the country, though new legislation is unlikely until early next year.The Treasury's record US$27 billion 20-year bond sale this week was greeted with soft demand that sent yields in secondary market trading higher.Meanwhile, global investors are reconfiguring their global portfolios to give Chinese securities a much greater role, with China set to be the only major economy to report positive economic growth for 2020.On Wednesday, China's Ministry of Finance's sale of 4 billion euro (US$4.74 billion) in euro-denominated sovereign bonds received an enthusiastic response, with strong participation coming from long-term investors in Europe and the US.A survey by HSBC Qianhai Securities showed 62 per cent of top international institutional investors and large corporations plan to increase their China portfolio allocations, by an average of 24.5 per cent in the next 12 months.﻿"The international appetite for access to Chinese financial markets is at an all-time high," said Justin Chan, head of Greater China, global markets at HSBC. "A steady stream of developments, from index inclusion to the Stock and Bond Connect schemes is opening this market like never before, and yield hungry investors from across the world are piling in."This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2020 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2020. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Elon Musk Tweets 'Caution' On SPACs As Tesla Rivals Go Public

    A Forbes cover story called "How SPACS Became Wall Street Money Tree" highlights some of the negatives of the SPAC industry. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted in response to the article.What Happened: The article from Forbes highlights some former SPACs like Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ: WTRH) and Multiplan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) trading below $10 and other newer SPACs with red flags.> Caution strongly advised with SPACs> > -- Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2020Why It's Important: Musk has over 40 million followers on Twitter. He is well respected by investors and has a cult-like following.There are a number of companies considered Tesla rivals that have or will go public via the SPAC route.Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) are building competing electric vehicles to Tesla.Hyliion Holdings Corp (NYSE: HYLN) and Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) are both working on electric and hydrogen-powered Class 8 trucks that would compete with the upcoming Tesla Semi.Related Link: Will The Real Elon Musk Please Stand Up: Another Twitter Bitcoin ScamCanoo, going public via Hennessey Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ: HCAC) will offer an electric vehicle subscription service.QuantumScape, going public via Kensington Acquisition Corp (NYSE: KCAC), Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) and RMG Acquisition Corp (NYSE: RMG) target Romeo Power are all companies competing in the battery market with Tesla.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Exclusive: MP Materials CEO Talks Rare Earth Mining, Supporting Tesla, EV Companies * Tesla's S&P 500 Inclusion Could Move Elon Musk Up Billionaire Ladder(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Bets on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Stocks have turned up since the end of October, buoyed by an election that may offer stability and by news that effective vaccines for the novel coronavirus are closer than we had dared to think. The quick market shifts are enough to make investors dizzy – or at least, to get them looking to the experts to make sense of the financial landscape.In times like these, the legends can offer some guidance. We are referring to the people that transformed the way we play the investing game, namely Ken Griffin.Ken Griffin has a talent for math and finance. Since he started stock trading from his Harvard dorm back in 1987, Griffin has built up a personal fortune of more than $15 billion – and made a reputation on Wall Street as a giant in the hedge world. While he is personally reclusive, his investment decisions remain public, and following Ken Griffin’s stock choices makes a viable investment strategy.Griffin notes the market fall last winter, and describes the general rebound since March as “a macro trader’s dream.” Looking at the election, he sees the results as a net positive for the markets. Divided government, he believes, along with a narrower Democrat majority, will empower the centrists and help avoid “crippling” tax increases. With this in mind, we wanted to take a closer look at three stocks Griffin's fund Citadel picked up recently. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we learned that each one boasts a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community and massive upside potential.Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)First up we have Kadmon, which focuses on developing drug treatments for immune disorders and fibrotic diseases, and like many clinical research companies, the investment point here is all about potential rather than earnings. Kadmon has two drugs in the pipeline – Belumosudil (KD025), which is in late-stage testing as a treatment for chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) and systemic sclerosis; and the experimental KD033, which is being investigated as an immunotherapy for cancerous tumors.A New Drug Application (NDA) has been submitted to FDA for Belumosudil in cGVHD, and is currently under review. Meanwhile, a phase 2 systemic sclerosis study continues to enroll and a small open label Phase 2 study is expected to start in 1Q21. Furthermore, KD033 is currently in Phase 1 study in metastatic and/or locally advanced solid tumors.An active pipeline – especially one in which the drug candidates are advancing steadily – is sure to attract investor attention. Among the fans is Ken Griffin. 924,309 shares were bought up by Citadel in Q3, with the total position now landing at 6,587,531 shares. The position is valued at more than $24 million.Indeed, thanks to the company's promising pipeline and $3.80 share price, Mizuho analyst Mara Goldstein believes investors should get in on the action. “Belumosudil, a novel ROCK2 inhibitor, successfully completed a pivotal program (ROCKSTAR) in chronic graft versus host disease and a submission to the FDA has been initiated. We see this indication as generating U.S. revenue of $628 mln in 2030, which is not fully appreciated in KDMN's valuation, in our view […] We also see potential opportunity from additional indications and other candidates holding valuation inflection potential,” Goldstein noted.To this end, Goldstein rates KDMN a Buy along with a $13 price target. This target conveys Goldstein's confidence in KDMN ability to climb 246% from current levels. (To watch Goldstein’s track record, click here)Are other analysts in agreement? They are. Only Buy ratings, 4, in fact, have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, the message is clear: KDMN is a Strong Buy. Given the $13.75 average price target, shares could skyrocket 266% in the next year. (See KDMN stock analysis on TipRanks)K12, Inc. (LRN)Next on our list of Griffin picks is K12, a company in the education management organization niche – or in other words, a provider of school curricula and educational resources designed for online learnings as an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar school systems. K12 was founded in 2000, but has come into its own during the corona crisis of 2020, when social lockdown policies shunted students toward homeschool and online venues.The numbers show it, as far as they can. K12 reported Q3 (FY Q1) revenue of $371 million, up 37% from the prior quarter and an even more impressive 44.3% year-over-year. The company’s general education business accounted for $313.8 million of that total, and was up 34.4% year-over-year. EPS jumped 150% sequentially, from 12 cents in Q2 to 30 cents in Q3.Clearly, Griffin understood K12’s potential in the current environment, as he purchased 447,703 shares of LRN during the third quarter. Griffin now owns over 496,000 shares of the company, and this holding is worth almost $11.9 million.Taking a bullish stance on this stock is analyst Alexander Paris, of Barrington. Paris writes, “Management is cautiously optimistic it can grow as it focuses on student retention (which has consistently improved over the last several years) and its career learning initiatives… investors have been drawn to its robust distance learning model and see potential upside from COVID-19 driving demand for its services over the intermediate to longer term.”In line with these comments, Paris rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy). His price target of $60 shows his confidence in a 150% upside for the coming year. (To watch Paris’ track record, click here)Once again, this is a stock with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating, supported by 4 recent analyst reviews. The shares have an average price target of $49.33, suggesting a 106% upside from the trading price of $24. (See K12 stock analysis on TipRanks)Overstock (OSTK)Overstock is an online retailer that got its start in the wake of the dot.com bubble twenty years ago; ironically, it started as an e-commerce company selling off the inventory assets of failed e-commerce companies. Today, Overstock is still involved in the closeout segment, but also sells new goods in the bedding, furniture, and home décor niches. In the most recent quarter, Overstock beat the estimates on earnings and revenues. EPS was expected at a 22-cent loss, but came in at a profit of 50 cents. On the top line, revenue grew 110% year-over-year to reach $731.7 million. Obviously, Overstock has benefitted from the corona pandemic pushing more retail online, and OSTK shares have benefitted, too. The stock is up an astronomical 707% year-to-date, even after slipping significantly from its late-August peak value.A discount retailer with a strong online presence is a clear opportunity in the current climate, and Griffin took advantage of it. His new position is OSTK totals 110.281 shares, currently valued at $6.3 million. Writing for Piper Sandler, 5-star analyst Peter Keith notes, “[T]rends in Q4 "remain strong", suggesting to us that continuing ~100% growth in the qtr is quite possible. New customer growth was +141% y/y, and OSTK saw sequential improvement in its new customer repeat purchase rate.”The analyst concluded, "Valuation at <1.0x NTM EV/S looks very cheap to us, especially considering that a ~$490M net cash position, representing ~18% of market cap. We would be aggressive buyers of the stock at current levels."Keith gives OSTK an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, and his $140 price target implies a 145% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Keith’s track record, click here)All in all, Overstock’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 4 Buys and 1 Hold. The stock is selling for $57.10 and the $101 average price target suggests it has a 76% one-year growth potential. (See OSTK stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 7 High-Yield Dividend Value Stocks to Buy

    High-yield dividend stocks are appealing because they can deliver significant income to investors through their quarterly payouts. Unfortunately, some high-yield stocks are incredibly risky -- and the big dividends that are so attractive to investors today could dry up as quickly as tomorrow. If you're interested in receiving a big payday from your stock investments, then it's better to consider high-yield dividend value stocks.

  • Is Tesla Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Elon Musk has defied big odds since taking the role as chief executive of Tesla in 2008. Now, after a better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report, is Tesla stock a buy?

  • The 3 Hottest Electric Vehicle Stocks Of The Year

    Many Electric vehicle stocks have had a spectacular year, and as the world progresses towards a greener economy, it’s clear this sector is only getting started

  • What Your 401(k) Could Look Like in the Next 20 Years

    Discover how time and compounded growth of earnings can help even a modest 401(k) balance grow to a significant sum over 20 years.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxes on a Bonus Check

    The satisfaction of receiving a year-end bonus may soon be tempered by the realization that income taxes will have to be paid on the extra money. Bonuses are treated as income and thus subject to taxation, but there are ways … Continue reading ->The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on a Bonus Check appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Medical imaging provider Butterfly Network to merge with SPAC Longview in $1.5 billion deal

    Butterfly Network Inc. said Friday it has agreed to merge with special purpose acquisition corporation Longview Acquisition Corp. in a deal with an enterprise value of $1.5 billion. The combined company will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "BFLY." It will have about $584 million in cash to develop its digital imaging technology. Butterfly iQ is an ultrasound transducer that can perform "whole body imaging' with a single handheld probe using chip technology that connects to a mobile phone or tablet, the companies said in a statement. Butterfly's early investors include Baillie Gifford, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Fosun Industrial Co., Limited. Butterfly's aim is to make superior medical imaging at more affordable prices. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. Longview shares were up 4% premarket.

  • Gold Stocks And Gold Price Outlook: The Contrarian Good News For Gold

    Does buying gold stocks, or betting on the gold price, make sense, despite vaccine progress and 2020 election results? Here are some things to consider.

  • Snap could be worth $200 billion in 5 years, analyst says

    Snap Inc.'s "undeniably strong" revenue momentum puts the company on a path to follow in Facebook Inc.'s footsteps, according to an analyst, and that could lead to a huge boost in the company's valuation over the next few years.

  • Are Boeing, Delta And Exxon 'Zombie Companies' Or Value Stocks?

    The economic downturn and subsequent government stimulus measures in 2020 has led some analysts and traders to use the phrase "zombie companies" to describe companies that would not be surviving without financial support from the government.On Thursday, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas defined zombie companies and drew distinctions between true zombies and value stocks that could make for excellent economic recovery plays.What Is A Zombie Company? Colas said a zombie company is a business that is not generating enough operating income to cover its interest expense. He said the phrase has risen in popularity this year due to concerns that the Federal Reserve has created an entire group of zombies due to its corporate bond buying stimulus program.According to a new Bank of International Settlements paper, the number of zombie companies has been steadily rising since the late 1990s, but Colas said one investor's zombie is another investor's cyclical value stock. Precious metals and oil and gas stocks are two examples of groups that include many companies that haven't been profitable since the commodity price bust of 2015 and 2016.However, Colas isn't sure all of these companies are necessarily permanently impaired.In addition to commodity stocks, cyclical consumer stocks, pharmaceutical stocks and other groups also have zombification rated above 10%.Related Link: Here's How Much Investing ,000 In Boeing On The Day The 737 Max Debuted Would Be Worth TodayValue Stock Or Value Trap? Colas said the zombie analysis can be useful, but it seems to be overused in the 2020 climate, particularly when it comes to unprofitable stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL)."Companies like Exxon, Boeing, and Delta are being labeled zombies because they are currently unprofitable and have taken on considerable fresh debt to weather downturns in their businesses," Colas said. "At the same time, all 3 are expected to return to profitability or at least break even in 2021 and all are off their 2020 stock price lows."Colas said all three companies will likely have plenty of opportunities to pay down their debt loads by issuing fresh equity once their businesses return to profitability.Benzinga's Take: As Colas said, identifying a true zombie stock can be useful in that it's unlikely to make for a good long-term investment. However, the unprecedented 2020 economic disruption has made plenty of value stocks appear to be zombies, and some of these stocks will eventually come back to life once a coronavirus vaccine is widely available.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Why BofA Is Upgrading Cohen & Steers, Downgrading T. Rowe Price * Tesla's Valuation Is Greater Than Nearly The Entire Established Auto Industry(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla’s S&P 500 Debut May Spark $8 Billion Demand, Goldman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s already impressive stock market rally might be on the verge of a further massive boost.The electric carmaker’s scheduled Dec. 21 inclusion in the S&P 500 Index could result in $8 billion of demand from active U.S. large-cap mutual funds, analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. wrote in a note on Friday.“Of the 189 large-cap core funds in our universe, 157 funds that manage around $500 billion in assets under management did not hold Tesla on Sept. 30,” the analysts wrote. Assuming those funds chose to hold the carmaker at benchmark weight, they would need to buy $8 billion of the stock, or about 2% of Tesla’s market value, the analysts said.The shares were 0.5% lower U.S. pre-market trading, but set for a 22% weekly gain after Thursday’s all-time high. Tesla is the best-performing large-cap stock in the U.S. this year, soaring about 500%, as investors show increasing confidence that electric cars, trucks and buses will dominate the future of the auto and transportation industries.As Tesla’s market value burgeons, the Palo Alto-based company is also winning over some long-term skeptics. Morgan Stanley analysts this week gave Tesla an overweight rating for the first time in more than three years, predicting that Elon Musk’s firm is on the verge of a “profound model shift” from selling cars to generating high-margin software and services revenue.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Occidental Petroleum stock surges after Susquehanna analyst says its time to buy

    Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. surged 1.7% in premarket trading Friday, after Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril said it's time to buy into the oil and natural gas exploration and production company again, citing confidence in an oil price recovery. Perincheril raised his rating to positive, after downgrading it to neutral on March 16, and boosted his stock price target by 64% to $18, from $11. Perincheril is "increasingly confident" that crude oil prices will rise to about $50 per barrel by the end of 2021 and into 2022 on the back of improving economic data points and recent positive news on a potential COVID-19 vaccine. "[Occidental's] large debt burden has been a major headwind for the stock this year, but we see a line of sight to an improving leverage profile through enhanced free cash flow generation from higher oil prices," Perincheril wrote in a note to clients. Crude oil futures were up 0.7% at $42.20 in recent trading. Perincheril also believes Occidental's target for $2 billion to $3 billion in asset sales could increase if the oil outlook keeps improving, which would speed up deleveraging efforts. The stock has tumbled 67.6% year to date through Thursday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has shed 40.0%, crude futures have lost 31.0% and the S&P 500 has gained 10.9%.

  • GM Gets More Aggressive On Electric Transformation Plans; Mum On Nikola Talks

    General Motors announced more aggressive plans to pivot toward electric cars as it accelerates efforts to challenge Tesla.

  • Opera: Q3 Earnings Insights

    Shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.Quarterly Results Earnings per share were down 70.37% over the past year to $0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.31.Revenue of $42,416,000 declined by 54.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $40,770,000.Outlook Opera hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.Q4 revenue expected between $45,000,000 and $47,000,000.How To Listen To The Conference Call Date: Nov 19, 2020View more earnings on OPRATime: 08:00 AMET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dbh2zcyxPrice Action Company's 52-week high was at $11.4952-week low: $4.60Price action over last quarter: Up 17.92%Company Profile Opera Ltd engages in providing browser and integrated AI-driven digital content discovery and recommendation platforms. The products of the company are Opera browser for computers such as Windows, iOS and Linux and Opera Touch and Opera News. The company operates in four business segments including Browser and News, Fintech, Retail and Other.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Earnings Scheduled For November 19, 2020 * A Preview Of Opera's Earnings(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How Bank Of America Has Become One Of Warren Buffett's Best Investments

    Wall Street legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) filed its 13F form this week, revealing that Buffett has continued to reduce his exposure to a number of large U.S. banks.The lone exception to Buffett's bank selling in the third quarter was Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), which Buffett was buying.Bank of America is Berkshire's second-largest holding, and the stock's 14.1% gain in the last month has made it one of Berkshire's top performers.Roughly nine years ago when Buffett first invested in Bank of America, the company was in hot water.Bank Of America's Buffett Bailout: Bank of America and other big U.S. banks were at the epicenter of the financial crisis back in 2008 and 2009.Among the banks that survived the crisis, Bank of America was one of the hardest hit. In fact, Bank of America shares dropped as low as $2.53 in early 2009 as investors questioned whether the company could avoid bankruptcy or total nationalization.Fortunately for them, by the end of 2009 Bank of America had announced it would repay the $45 billion in bailout money it received from the U.S. government in its entirety. The stock started the 2010s back above $15.However, the Eurozone debt crisis in 2011 sent shares tumbling back down to as low as $5.13.Related Link: Here's How Much Investing ,000 In Bank Of America At Great Recession Lows Would Be Worth TodayAt the time, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan insisted the bank had plenty of capital and didn't need an infusion from Buffett. He convinced Moynihan that a deal with Berkshire would stabilize the bank's stock price, boost investor sentiment and also pad the bank's cash position during a difficult period.Buffett ended up investing $5 billion in preferred Bank of America stock redeemable at a 5% premium and paying a 5% annual dividend. In addition, Buffett received warrants to buy 700 million shares of Bank of America common stock at a price of $7.14 anytime within the next 10 years.Right off the bat, Buffett was earning $300 million per year in dividends from his preferred shares. He waited until 2017 to exercise the warrants to buy shares of common stock at the $7.14 price. By the end of 2017, those shares were worth $20 billion, three times the size of his initial investment.At the time of the Buffett bailout, Bank of America shares were trading at around $7.65. By late 2012, Bank of America was trading back above $10. After a volatile decade of trading, Bank of America hit its post-Great Recession high of $35.72 in December 2019.BofA In 2020, Beyond: Bank of America shares dropped to $17.95 in March during the coronavirus sell-off, but have since recovered to above $27.Buffett has made a fortune on his initial investment, but he's still buying the stock. In the third quarter alone, Buffett added 85 million shares to his stake, which is now valued at about $24.3 billion.Bank of America investors who bought the day of the Buffett investment back in 2011 didn't get the same sweet deal Buffett got, but they've still done pretty well over the years.In fact, $1,000 worth of Bank of America stock bought on the day of the Buffett investment in 2011 would be worth about $4,081 today, assuming reinvested dividends.Looking ahead, analysts are expecting minimal gains for Bank of America in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 24 analysts who cover the stock is $28, suggesting 1.4% upside.Photo by Tony Webster via Wikimedia. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.