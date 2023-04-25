M2 Compliance announces its sponsorship of the Sequire Investor Summit scheduled for April 25-26, 2023, at La Concha Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico

M2 Compliance LLC

Sequire Investor Summit

M2 Compliance sponsors Sequire Investor Summit - Puerto Rico

San Juan, Puerto Rico, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2, the fastest-growing filing agent in the industry, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Sequire Investor Summit. This highly anticipated event, scheduled for April 25-26, 2023, at La Concha Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico, promises exciting opportunities for funds, companies, and investors.



One of the standout highlights of this year's summit is the focus on attractive tax laws in Puerto Rico, which offer a unique tax-friendly environment for both funds and investors. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and knowledge on leveraging this advantage to drive their business success.

M2 will promote its industry game-changing UNLIMITED SEC FILINGS program for $5,995 annually. The unlimited program includes all your SEC filings, no matter what form type, for $5,995 per year. In some cases, it will also have unlimited registration statements. The program saves clients about $10,000 per year on average.

With more than 165 employees, 24/7 dedicated account management, and significant investments in regulatory technology, M2 can deliver unparalleled service at the most competitive rates in the industry.

We look forward to seeing you at the conference.

David McGuire

CEO

M2 COMPLIANCE

E: david@m2compliance.com

Attachment



