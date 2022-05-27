U.S. markets closed

M2 Compliance is a Platinum Sponsor for the LD Micro Invitational

M2 Compliance
·1 min read
M2 Compliance
M2 Compliance

Fort Lauderdale, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Compliance ("M2"), a leading global SEC-registered filing agent and financial printer, is the platinum sponsor for the upcoming LD Micro Invitational, a premier investor event. The 3-day conference will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village on June 7th - 9th, 2022

LD Micro is a leader in small- and micro-cap conferences. LD has recently gained access to the most extensive active base of micro-cap investors globally at over five million and counting. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com

M2 Compliance is the only firm to offer an UNLIMITED FILINGS program for a total annual cost of $5,995. This program includes all your SEC filings for both EDGAR & iXBRL, inclusive of UNLIMITED registration work.

Why M2

  • Filed over 120,000 files with the SEC

  • EDGARized over 6M pages

  • Faster Processing of EDGAR & iXBRL

  • Represents over 1,300 public companies

  • Served the industry since 2009

With more than 150 employees, 24/7 dedicated account management and significant investments in regulatory technology, M2 can deliver the most efficient drafting in the industry.

For more information, visit www.M2compliance.com or call (754) 243-5120

David McGuire
CEO
M2 Compliance
501 East Las Olas Blvd., Suite 300
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301 
T: (754) 243-5120
F: (754) 243-5135
E: david@m2compliance.com


