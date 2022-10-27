U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,807.30
    -23.30 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,033.28
    +194.17 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,792.67
    -178.32 (-1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.32
    +1.99 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.62
    +0.71 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,665.70
    -3.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.51
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    -0.0121 (-1.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9370
    -0.0780 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1566
    -0.0055 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2480
    -0.1120 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,425.09
    -327.64 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.07
    -7.32 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,073.69
    +17.62 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

M3-BRIGADE ACQUISITION III CORP. ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF DEPOSIT PROCEEDS IN CONNECTION WITH EXTENSION OF TIME TO COMPLETE INITIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE: MBSC) (the "Company") announced today that, on October 25, 2022, its sponsor, M3-Brigade Sponsor III LP, or its affiliates or designees deposited $1,696,500 into the Company's trust account, in part from the Company's working capital, for the benefit of the Company's public stockholders, in connection with the extension of the period of time the Company has to consummate its initial business combination until January 26, 2023.  As of the date hereof, there is approximately $305,088,901.38 in the Company's trust account.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We intend to focus its efforts on seeking and consummating an initial business combination with a company that has an enterprise value of at least $1 billion, although a target entity with a smaller or larger enterprise value may be considered. While we may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business industry or sector and in any geographic region, we expect to focus on businesses or companies which are based in North America and have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic or businesses in the renewable energy sector (or related products or services.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's search for an initial business combination target. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp.
c/o M3 Partners, LP
1700 Broadway
19th Floor
New York, NY 10019
www.m3-brigade.com

Investor Relations
Kristin Celauro   (212) 202-2223

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/m3-brigade-acquisition-iii-corp-announces-receipt-of-deposit-proceeds-in-connection-with-extension-of-time-to-complete-initial-business-combination-301661783.html

SOURCE M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Rouble gains as central bank set to end rate-cutting cycle

    After two weeks of gains that have added more than 10% to the local stock market, Russian stocks advanced slightly on Thursday morning. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.2% to 1,091.1 points.

  • Amazon stock dives amid earnings beat, revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Allie Garfinkle joins the Live show to break down Amazon's third-quarter earnings report.

  • Apple revenue and profit top Wall Street targets but iPhones light

    Apple Inc on Thursday reported revenue and profit that topped Wall Street targets, although iPhone sales were not as strong as some analysts had targeted. Apple's saving grace were Mac sales of $11.5 billion, far head of analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. Apple's results showed some resilience in the face of a weak economy and strong U.S. dollar that has led to disastrous reports from many tech companies, although Apple's quarter was saved by its oldest technology, desktop computers, while its star, the iPhone, stumbled.

  • Amazon misses on holiday forecast and cloud growth, profit; stock plunges 20%

    Amazon.com Inc. showed its first quarterly profit of the year Thursday, but predicted that holiday sales and profit would come in well lower than analysts expected while cloud growth slowed, sending shares south in after-hours trading.

  • There’s a rush to buy I-bonds to lock in a high yield, but there may be an even better deal next week

    Friday is your last chance to buy at the 9.62% rate. But there are other important issues to consider.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Dropped Today

    QuantumScape continues to make step-by-step progress toward commercialization of its EV battery technology.

  • Mark Zuckerberg's Pipe Dream Turns Into $618 Billion Nightmare

    Mark Zuckerberg's plan to dominate the metaverse is turning into a nightmare for everyone. And it's costing real money.

  • Amazon Stock Dives As Weak Holiday Sales Outlook, Slowing Web Services Cloud Q3 Earnings Beat

    "There is obviously a lot happening in the macroeconomic environment, and we'll balance our investments to be more streamlined without compromising our key long-term, strategic bets," said CEO Andy Jassy.

  • Amazon stock tanks 20% after revenue and guidance miss expectations

    Here's what to expect today from Amazon's Q3 earnings.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Matches Q3 FFO Estimates

    Medical Properties (MPW) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 0% and 9.87%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 10 Best Shipping and Container Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best shipping and container stocks to buy now. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends and activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Shipping and Container Stocks to Buy Now. The shipping and container companies play an important role […]

  • UPDATE 1-Intel cuts annual revenue forecast for second time this year

    Chipmaker Intel Corp on Thursday cut its 2022 revenue forecast for the second time this year as a slump in PC demand looks set to worsen and recession fears muddy the outlook for the data center market. PC shipments fell 15.5% in the third quarter, data from Counterpoint Research showed. The research firm expects a 13% drop for the full year, higher than Intel's estimate of a roughly 10% decline.

  • Chipmaker Intel Tops Lowered Targets But Slashes Outlook

    Chipmaker Intel beat lowered expectations for the third quarter but slashed its outlook for the fourth quarter.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.91% and 24.17%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Intel cuts annual revenue forecast for second time this year

    PC shipments fell 15.5% in the third quarter, data from Counterpoint Research showed. The research firm expects a 13% drop for the full year, higher than Intel's estimate of a roughly 10% decline. Chipmakers have also come under pressure from concerns that the threat of a global recession could prompt clients from the more lucrative data center market to wind down spending.

  • Why Annaly Capital Stock Was Up Thursday

    Shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) surged higher on Thursday, jumping 6.2% shortly after the opening bell at 9:48 a.m. ET. The markets were mixed on Thursday morning as the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up more than 400 points at around 1:15 p.m. ET. Annaly Capital Management, a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), posted strong third-quarter earnings after the market close on Wednesday, which sent the stock price surging higher.

  • Elon Musk Is In Twitter’s Office and Will Address Staff Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk made his presence felt at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters Wednesday, posting a video clip of himself walking into the offices carrying a kitchen sink and changing his public profile descriptor to “Chief Twit.” He’s due to address staff Friday, the closing deadline for his planned $44 billion deal to take the company private.Most Read from BloombergMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, S

  • Wall Street Is Still Bullish on This Punished Growth Stock -- Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) tumbled by more than 55% this year, but that hasn't led Wall Street analysts who follow the stock to walk back their year-ahead price estimates or change their recommendations -- and for them, it's still a buy. In fact, compared to its current price (near $2.50), the average price target of analysts is $11, which would imply a massive run-up over the coming months. Bionano Genomics makes a device called the Saphyr, which biomedical laboratories use to analyze chromosomes.

  • Charles Schwab of Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL) Just Spent US$7.5m On Shares

    Those following along with Local Bounti Corporation ( NYSE:LOCL ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of...

  • Netlist, Inc. (NLST) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Netlist, Inc. (NLST) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -100% and 25.81%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?