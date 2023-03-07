U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

M3 WAKE RESEARCH POISED TO EXPAND PHASE I TRIAL SERVICES

·3 min read

New Executive Role Will Lead Growth of Phase I Trial Operations Beyond RTP

RALEIGH, N.C., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M3 Wake Research, a leading fully integrated network of clinical research sites and one of North America's largest providers of Phase I-IV clinical trials, announces the appointment of a new executive role to lead and grow Phase I Operations. Lucian Cappoli will serve as Head of Early Development and Phase I Operations. Since joining M3 Wake Research in 2019, Cappoli has led commercial business contracting for the clinical research network. He brings an extensive background in Phase I clinical research experience, including academic and industry research. As Head of Early Development and Phase I Operations, Cappoli will lead M3 Wake Research's future growth initiatives for early phase research, including enhancing capabilities of the network's Phase 1 research sites, and strategically expanding these early phase capabilities to additional sites in the network.

(PRNewsfoto/M3 Wake Research)
(PRNewsfoto/M3 Wake Research)

"I look forward to growing our Phase I trial operations nationwide," said Cappoli. "Our Raleigh unit has been performing phase 1 studies for quite some time. I am excited to build on that knowledge base by performing early phase studies not only in healthy volunteers but in patients who are excited about participating in trials that are personal to their own medical condition."

Phase 1 is the first stage of clinical research testing, to determine if assumptions made in the lab remain consistent when the compound is tested in humans. Early phase studies are mostly completed to confirm safety, proof of concept, and efficacy, and additional data may be collected to help inform later phase trials, to improve efficiencies and potentially get the drug to the patient faster, according to Cappoli, who said he was attracted to the growth potential of this opportunity. He looks forward to applying his experience to growing the early phase operations at Wake Research.

"I have held various operational roles in both industry and academic phase 1 research for the past 20 years. This experience has ideally equipped me to grow phase 1 operations for the Wake Research network. Additionally, I enjoy the optimism and fast pace of a phase 1 trial that are required to make them successful," said Cappoli.

The network's Raleigh site has been performing phase I studies since 2012. The 24-bed Raleigh location is well equipped with dedicated laboratory and pharmacy space, conveniently located near downtown Raleigh, as well as several major universities.

About M3 Inc.:

M3 Inc. operates in the US, Asia, and Europe with over 5.8 million physician members globally via its physician websites such as mdlinx.com, m3.com, research.m3.com, doctors.net.uk, medigate.net and medlive.cn. M3 Inc. is a publicly traded company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TYO:2413) with subsidiaries in major markets including USA, UK, Japan, S. Korea, and China. M3 Inc. provides services to healthcare and the life science industry. In addition to clinical research, these services include medical education, ethical drug promotion, market research, job recruitment, and clinic appointment services. M3 has offices in Tokyo, Fort Washington, PA, Raleigh, NC, Oxford, London, Paris, Beijing, and Seoul.

About M3-Wake Research, Inc.:

M3-Wake Research is an organization of integrated investigational sites, committed to excellence, working closely with and meeting the needs of the biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical industries. M3-Wake Research's 23 sites are fully equipped to meet the needs of sponsors and CROs in the conduct of Phase I-IV clinical trials in a large variety of indications.

M3-Wake Research is known for effectively combining strategic volunteer recruitment, rapid trial start-up and subject enrollment/retention with high quality clinical trial conduct, using standardized operating procedures and centralized marketing and advertising to ensure rapid subject enrollment. M3-Wake Research sites have conducted more than 9,100 research studies for hundreds of pharmaceutical and biotech sponsors and CROs. Wake Research's mission is to bring novel medications, biologics, and devices through clinical research to as many people as possible while providing unparalleled service and exceptional value to clinical trial partners and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.wakeresearch.com.

Contact

Andrea Clement

Phone

678.779.7549

Email

abc@clem.co

Website

www.wakeresearch.com

www.wakeclinical.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/m3-wake-research-poised-to-expand-phase-i-trial-services-301764613.html

SOURCE M3 Wake Research

