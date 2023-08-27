The M7 B-Schools: Everything You Need To Know

The M7 is an aspiration more than a reality for a huge number of prospective MBA students

In 2022, only around 7,700 applicants out of an army of more than 40,000 earned admission to an MBA program at one of the vaunted M7 business schools. Only about 4,500 enrolled that fall.

In other words, anyone’s chances of obtaining admission to an M7 is vanishingly small. Yet stories about the M7, individually or collectively, are consistently among the most popular at Poets&Quants. The fact is, folks like to read about elite places they will never see.

News about the Magnificent 7 — Harvard Business School, the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Stanford Graduate School of Business, Columbia Business School, MIT Sloan School of Management, Northwestern Kellogg School of Management, or Chicago Booth School of Business — draws eyeballs. As the vast majority of P&Q‘s readers are prospective MBA students rather than current ones or alumni, the popularity of these stories underscores more than the aspirational appeal of the M7: We think it also highlights the stability that this self-selected group of schools provides in a chaotic graduate business education landscape.

Change is the only constant in business and business education. The M7 is the north star of MBA aspirants, existing at a consistent level of superior quality and career assurance. In a world of unknowns, the M7 B-schools remain islands of stability.

The M7: By The Numbers

2022 Data (2021) Harvard Wharton Columbia Booth Kellogg Stanford MIT Average Acceptance Rate 14.4% (12.5%) 22.8% (18.2%) 19.7% (15.7%) 30.1% (22.6%) 31.4% (26%) 8.6% (6.2%) 14.8% (12.1%) 20.3% (16.2%) Yield 85.5% (82.7%) 62.0% (67.0%) 56.7% (64.8%) 48.5% (54.4%) 38.2% (42.2%) 80.3% (93.6%) 51.5% (54.4%) 60.3% (65.3%) Applications 8,264 (9,773) 6,319 (7,338) 5,643 (6,535) 4,352 (5,037) 4,187 (4,632) 6,152 (7,367) 5,349 (7,112) 6,374 (6,828) GMAT Average *730 (*730) 733 (733) 732 (729) 729 (732) 729 (727) 737 (738) *730 (*730) 731.4 (731.8) GPA Average 3.70 (3.69) 3.60 (3.60) 3.60 (3.50) 3.60 (3.60) 3.70 (3.70) 3.76 (3.78) 3.62 (3.59) 3.65 (3.64) GRE Average 326 (326) 324 (324) 322 (N/A) 327 (325) N/A (327) 327 (330) 325 (325) 325.4 (326.2) Women 46% (46%) 50% (52%) 42.5% (41%) 40% (42%) 48% (49%) 44% (44%) 40% (44%) 44.4% (45.4%) International 38% (37%) 35% (36%) 51% (48%) 49% (39%) 38% (36%) 44% (47%) 46% (43%) 43% (40.8%)

*median; (2021 data in parentheses)

THE M7 HAS AN OUTSIZED IMPACT ON GRADUATE BUSINESS EDUCATION

What can be said about the M7 that hasn’t been said already? They are seven distinct schools, each with their own areas of renown and expertise — and challenges. Collectively, they are leaders in gender and racial equity in higher education; beacons for the world’s most talented young leaders; home to the most elite faculty and thought leaders; sources of the most groundbreaking research and initiatives. And vectors of a mind-blowing level of philanthropy.

The group was created after a legendary meeting of the seven schools’ deans many years ago, details of which have intentionally been kept murky. What emerged is a union that to this day impacts every level of the seven schools and other schools that do business with them — which is most of the world’s top B-schools, and thus the vast majority of the graduate business education universe.

The M7 framework impacts more than the twice-yearly meetings among the seven deans; it also affects meetings among vice deans, admissions directors, career management directors, even PR and marketing types, as well as partnerships and programs between the schools that have created student leaders for decades.

What is new about the M7? For the prospective MBA applicant, the schools release a mountain of data every year that we slice, dice, compare, and contrast with previous years; from this, trends emerge. As we begin a new school year when a flood of Class of 2025 MBA class profile and employment data will imminently be available (and which already has begun to trickle out), we offer this collection of the available numbers from the previous MBA Classes at the M7 — a window into the elite of the elite. (You’ll also find links throughout this story to our past coverage.)

M7 Application Volume Through The Years

School 2021-22 Apps 2020-21 Apps 2019-20 Apps 2018-19 Apps 2017-18 Apps 2-Year Application Trend 5-Year Application Trend Harvard 8,264 9,773 9,304 9,228 9,886 -15.4% -16.4% Wharton 6,319 7,338 7,158 5,905 6,245 -13.9% +1.2% Columbia 5,643 6,535 6,971 5,876 6,029 -13.7% -6.4% Booth 4,352 5,037 4,909 4,433 4,289 -13.6% +1.5% Kellogg 4,187 4,632 5,813 3,779 4,471 -9.6% -6.4% Stanford 6,152 7,367 7,324 7,342 7,797 -16.5% -21.1% MIT 5,349 7,112 6,350 5,200 5,560 -24.8% -3.8%

THE M7: LEADERS ACROSS THE BOARD, DATA-WISE

The easiest way to measure the greatness of the M7 is through data. Employment data from the M7 MBA Classes of 2022 and profile data from the Classes of 2024 contained in this story, like the data from previous stories and prior classes, are a snapshot of some of the world’s most talented leaders in their incubation. The Class of 2022 data is particularly interesting as a portrait of those who started classes in a pandemic environment, with studies that were conducted partly or entirely online. Compared to their predecessors, what were class GMATs, GREs, and GPAs? What were the levels of women and international students admitted at each school? What industries did they matriculate to, and what did they earn? Here is where you will find the answers.

Let’s talk trends. One historical way in which the M7 have led the world: women. Though it wasn’t an M7 school that finally broke the gender equity barrier by enrolling 50% of women, it was M7 schools leading the way to that threshold. Six of the seven have for several years had at least 40% women in their full-time MBA programs; all do now. For three years in a row — including the cohort that begins classes this fall — Wharton has boasted at least 50% women, leading all ranked U.S. B-schools.

The M7 lead by example in racial representation, as well. According to the most recent data from U.S. News, four of the M7 have greater than 30% non-White representation in their MBA programs, and a fifth — MIT Sloan — has more than 27%. And they lead in international composition, with all seven schools boasting at least 35% foreign students, led by Columbia’s remarkable 51% in the Class of 2024.

Class Sizes At The M7 Schools 2022-2024

School Class of 2024 Enrollment Class of 2023 Enrollment Class of 2022 Enrollment 2-Year Change 3-Year Change Harvard 1,015 1,010 732 +5 +283 Wharton 877 897 916 -20 -39 Columbia 629 614 782 +15 -153 Booth 621 620 621 -1 Even Kellogg 503 508 559 -5 -56 Stanford 424 426 436 -2 -12 MIT 408 450 484 -42 -76

THE M7 FACE CHALLENGES, TOO

If it’s reported in class profiles, the M7 probably lead in it:

Graduate Management Admission Test scores: All the M7 schools are at or near 730 in average or median, and Stanford GSB led all schools in 2022 with a 737 class average;

Graduate Record Exam scores: Of the five schools that report this data, all are above 322 cumulative scores; only six other schools in the U.S. top 50 can say the same;

Undergraduate GPA: All seven schools boast class averages of 3.60 or greater (led once again by Stanford at 3.76).

But the M7 have their challenges. They are not immune to larger forces bearing down on graduate business education, a fact reflected in application volume to their MBA programs. All seven saw drops in apps between 2021 and 2022, and five have seen steady declines in the five years since the 2017-2018 application cycle. One of the two schools that are up in that span is the one school to report its 2023 class profile data so far — Wharton — and it reports a third year of decline.

As apps have declined, so have class sizes. The one big exception to this has been Harvard, but its class size expansion is temporary, the result of efforts to offset the coronavirus-impacted Class of 2022; Harvard did not participate in the pandemic-fueled boom on MBA applications because its final deadline for applicants to the Class of 2022 was in January before the outbreak of COVID. So expect HBS to have a much smaller class in 2023, meaning most or all of the M7 will have contracted since the enrollment of the MBA Class of 2022.

These are challenges faced to some degree by B-schools everywhere. How the M7 overcome them will doubtless serve as an example for other schools to follow.

Stanford GSB remains the costliest B-school to get an MBA from

Cost is a major structural barrier to building board rooms, management teams, and workforces that better resemble the societies in which they operate. The M7 solution has been to offer an increasing number of scholarships and greater accessibility to underrepresented groups. In 2022, Harvard Business school announced plans to cover tuition and fees for 10% of its admits based on need; HBS also went five years without increasing tuition, only breaking that streak for those entering this fall. Likewise, Columbia kept its tuition stable for three straight admission cycles.

Stanford and Harvard offer average annual awards of around $42,000 that are received by half the respective MBA programs’ students. Kellogg boasts that nearly two-thirds qualify for and receive financial aid.

But the M7 are not just the most illustrious of the world’s business schools. They are also the most expensive. Depending on living expenses, which fluctuate significantly according to school location and a student’s family size, two years of a full-time residential program at one of the M7 schools can cost anywhere from a quarter million dollars to well over $300K. The estimated average two-year cost at the M7 in 2023 is more than $241,000, up from around $229,000 in 2022. See table below for details.

Cost To Attend An M7 School

School Estimated 2-Year Cost 2023 Estimated 2-Year Cost 2022 Estimated 2-Year Cost 2021 Y-O-Y Change $ Y-O-Y Change % Tuition 2023 Tuition 2022 Y-O-Y Change Harvard $227,944 $224,306 $223,360 $3,638 1.6% $74,910 $73,440 $1,470 Wharton $246,952 $234,032 $227,159 $12,920 5.5% $87,370 $84,874 $2,496 Columbia $249,518 $241,237 $236,410 $8,281 3.4% $84,496 $80,542 $3,954 Booth $246,549 $226,917 $222,183 $19,632 8.7% $80,961 $77,841 $3,120 Kellogg $237,691 $228,917 $218,855 $8,774 3.8% $81,015 $78,276 $2,739 Stanford $250,854 $244,353 $238,608 $6,501 2.7% $79,860 $76,950 $2,910 MIT $229,175 $237,993 $238,844 -$8,818 -3.7% $84,200 $80,400 $3,800

An MBA from one of the M7 schools is, simply put, a ladder to higher status in society. In 2022, median starting salaries ticked upward at all seven schools, while bonuses were mostly flat, declining only in Chicago (after rising last year). Median compensation, calculated using the percentage of those reporting a bonus, grew at all seven schools after having fallen at three in 2021; moreover, some of the M7 schools report — and all have grads who receive — other compensation such as stock and relocation options, which add to their totals. In short, for a thrifty MBA it should take no more than 5 years to pay off the cost of their degree.

Nor do M7 grads need to sweat finding a job in the first place — for them, placement rates are always remarkably stable.

Pay & Placement At The M7 – Class of 2022

Data Harvard Wharton Columbia Booth Kellogg Stanford MIT 2022 Median Base Salary $175,000 ($150,000) $175,000 ($155,000) $175,000 ($150,000) $175,000 ($155,000) $164,000 ($150,000) $175,000 ($158,000) $165,000 ($150,000) 2022 Average Signing Bonus $30,000 ($30,000) N/A ($30,000) $30,000 ($30,000) $30,000 ($35,000) $30,000 ($30,000) $30,000 ($30,000) $30,000 ($30,000) 2022 Average Total Compensation* $193,000 ($165,800) N/A $199,780 ($172,140) $196,600 ($178,450) $190,982 ($175,800) $189,100 ($173,600) $196,180 ($171,630) 2022 Job Offers 95% 99.8% 95% 94.3% 94% 93% 83.8% 2022 Job Acceptances (3 Months) 90% 99.5% 92% 96.3% 96.3% 84% 94.4%

*Estimate; (2021 data in parentheses)

And where do M7 MBAs go to work once they have left the rarefied air of their respective B-schools? You may not be surprised to learn that the largest group of Harvard, Wharton, and Columbia grads work in finance, or that Booth and Kellogg send most of their MBAs into consulting — as it has always been. But it might interest you to know that Stanford techies — despite their location in the heart of Silicon Valley — are actually second at the school to finance grads? And that most Sloanies are consultants, with tech and finance tied this year for second?

Which schools produce the most entrepreneurs? Which send the most MBAs into healthcare? See the Class of 2022 distribution below for answers, with Class of 2021 in parentheses for year-to-year comparisons.

Industry Choices Of M7 Class of 2022 MBAs

Class of 2022 Harvard Wharton Columbia Booth Kellogg Stanford MIT Consulting 26% (23%) 24% (27.2%) 33.6% (33.4%) 35.5% (34.4%) 38% (33.2%) 15% (18%) 31.2% (28.3%) Finance 34% (35%) 38.6% (35.1%) 36.9% (36%) 35.1% (27%) 17% (14.2%) 33% (33%) 22.6% (21.4%) Tech 19% (19%) 16.9% (18.6%) 4.7% (17%) 14.9% (22.9%) 24% (30.1%) 30% (29%) 22.6% (25%) CPG/Retail 4% (3%) 1.6% (1.4%) 1.1% (2.9%) 2.9% (4.4%) 8% (7.8%) 2% (2%) 3.6% (4%) Healthcare 5% (6%) 5.6% (5.3%) 3.3% (2.3%) 4.1% (3.3%) 4% (6.8%) 5% (5%) 6.8% (9.8%) Manufacturing 5% (4%) 1.3% (1.4%) 3.2% (4.1%) 0.4% (0.9%) 2% (2.1%) 0% (1%) 2% (8.3%) Energy N/A (N/A) 1% (0.9%) N/A (N/A) 0.06% (1.1%) 0% (0.4%) 2% (1%) 2% (1.8%) Media/Entertainment 3% (3%) 1.3% (1.6%) N/A (1.9%) 0.04% (N/A) 1% (0.6%) 5% (4%) 2% (1.8%) Nonprofit 3% (3%) 1.3% (N/A) 1.4% (1.4%) 0.4% (N/A) 1% (0.4%) 1% (N/A) 1.2% (0.6%) Entrepreneurship N/A (8%) 0% (2.7%) N/A (2.1%) 3% (4.8%) 0% (2.3%) 18% (18%) 0% (4.2%)

(Class of 2021 in parentheses)

INSIGHTS FROM THE M7: SCHOOL DIFFERENTIATORS

Clare Norton, Senior Associate Dean of Enrollment Management, Columbia Business School

“At Columbia Business School, we continually retool how we educate students to meet contemporary business needs. Ten years ago, we began expanding our curriculum with classes focused on areas such as algorithmic decision-making, machine learning, and the coding platform Python. Our curriculum now contains courses that include tech fundamentals, applied AI, digital product management, blockchain, crypto, and climate tech, among others. Today, more than 88% of our students take an elective in data, tech, or analytics and ~67% take two or more electives in this space.

“CBS faculty members are leading the way in cutting-edge research in data, tech, analytics, and more. For example, Assaf Zeevi’s work on machine learning and its integration in the healthcare industry is highly innovative, Dan Russo’s research on AI, particularly in reinforcement learning, has far-reaching applications in developing large-scale recommendation systems and Bo Cowgill’s research on labor markets offers valuable insights into the impact of automation in the workforce. More research can be found here.

“Last year we established the Digital Future Initiative. Our goal is to work more closely with businesses, organizations, governments, and communities in an effort to optimize and accelerate technological advance. In January, we launched four new research labs to bring together students, business practitioners, and leading faculty from across Columbia University to promote research and curriculum development in the areas of the algorithmic economy, digital finance, humans in the digital economy, and media and technology.”

“HBS invented the case method pedagogy, which we still use today. Students discuss up to 500 cases over their two years at the school, reading and analyzing them before class to prepare themselves for a discussion about how they would solve the business challenge presented. HBS brings together amazingly talented people from diverse backgrounds and puts that experience front and center. Students do the majority of the talking (and lots of active listening), and their job is to better understand the decision at hand, what they would do in the case protagonist’s shoes, and why. They do not leave a class thinking about the case the same way they thought about it coming in. In addition to learning more about many different businesses, with the case method, they develop communication, listening, analysis, and leadership skills. It is a truly dynamic and immersive learning environment grounded in our mission of creating leaders who will make a difference in the world.

“The international nature of the HBS MBA program is another major differentiator. In addition to its global alumni network (with a third of MBA alumni living outside the U.S.), the School’s 15 research centers and regional offices in key areas of the world enable faculty to work with leaders, industry, government, and academia worldwide, and to learn from business challenges and innovations wherever they occur. Through sustained work in the field, faculty are provided the opportunity to immerse themselves in the culture and values – as well as intricacies and nuances – that lead to truly meaningful and insightful global research, and in turn, more robust and global-focused curriculum and opportunities for students.”

“The Wharton School was very pleased to be a frontrunner in gender parity in business schools. The energy on campus in and around our Class of 2023 with 52% women was unmatched. We are also proud to report the Class of 2024 arrived with 50% women, and both classes had the strongest academics indicators we have ever had.” (See also Wharton’s latest class profile, which maintains the school’s gender equity for a third straight year.)

“Additionally, Wharton just appointed Renita Miller as Wharton’s first-ever chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer. She comes to Penn from Princeton University, where she spent over four years as the associate dean for access, diversity, and inclusion and the executive director of the pre-doctoral fellowship initiative at the Princeton Graduate School. Renita will work to integrate inclusive practices into core academic activities of the school, such as supporting diversity practices in staff hiring and development, increasing opportunities for meaningful progress in conversations, and helping promote diversity, equity, and inclusion understanding and engagement among students and alumni.”

“Kellogg’s community and culture are like no other. One of the most memorable experiences for our students is getting introduced to their sections on their first day. A ‘section’ is a group of fellow classmates assigned at orientation who will be core to their Kellogg experience. It’s a community that will help them establish connections with classmates, expose them to different perspectives in and out of the classroom, and be their go-to support network as they adjust to Kellogg.

“Sections tend to remain a tight-knit group throughout their entire Kellogg journey, participating in small group dinners, light-hearted section competitions and more. Many lifelong friendships are forged out of these groups.”

“Many students have described Chicago Booth’s “pay-it-forward” culture as one of the greatest returns on investment. Booth’s dynamic global alumni network comprises 55,000 leaders, many of whom support new Booth graduates. Booth Alumni help new Booth graduates through mentorship, career guidance, and by providing networking opportunities and key connections at events like Booth 20/20, Alumni Breakfast Series, and Booth Family Dinners. New Booth graduates also engage with other alumni at First-Year Reunion Events such as Reconnect and its Alumni clubs (to connect recent graduates to the Recent Alumni Guide), and benefit overall from alumni’s general commitment to hosting events and remaining engaged with Chicago Booth.

“Our students and alumni have often shared that Booth’s approach to business education, the Chicago Approach™, prepares them for success throughout their career. The Chicago Approach is rooted in fundamental scientific disciplines at the heart of business–economics, accounting, psychology, sociology, and statistics—taught by the world-renowned business school faculty. This provides individuals with an enduring framework; its portability makes it adaptable to any situation, in any industry, and at any time. Our students and alumni say that because of Booth’s unique curriculum–and its focus on analytics and empirical data–they are more prepared than their peers to tackle today’s constantly changing, data-driven business landscape. It has helped to inform their decision-making, launch their careers, and made them highly marketable in numerous competitive industries.

“Full-Time Booth MBA students also remember the Random Walks trips to global destinations hosted by Booth. Second-year students lead first-year students on “adventures,” where all students have the opportunity to build camaraderie and experience different cultures, nightlife, nature, sports/physical activities, and relaxation.”

Pre-MBA Industries of the M7 Class of 2024

Harvard: 1,015 Students Wharton: 877 Students Columbia: 629 Students Booth: 621 Students Kellogg: 503 Students Stanford: 424 Students MIT: 408 Students Venture Capital/Private Equity: 16% (15%) Consulting 27% (23%) Financial Services 31% (29%) Financial Services 19% (29%) Consulting 24% (28%) Consulting 20% (19%) Financial Services 23% (21%) Consulting 16% (17%) PE/VC 9% (14%) Consulting 22% (22%) Consulting 25% (22%) Financial Services 19% (29%) PE/VC 20% (20%) Technology 14% (16%) Technology 14% (11%) Other 9% (10%) Marketing/Media 12% (11%) Marketing/Media N/A (11%) Technology 17% (12%) Technology 15% (16%) Government/Nonprofit 14% (12%) Finance 10% (12%) Nonprofit/Government 11% (10%) Technology 9% (9%) Technology 13% (9%) Other 8% (9%) Government/Education/Nonprofit 8% (8%) Pharmaceutical/Healthcare/Biotech 6% (7%) Manufacturing 9% (11%) Tech/Internet Services 12% (10%) Other N/A (8%) Other 12% (8%) Government/Nonprofit 7% (4%) Consumer Products & Services 7% (5%) Other 7% (6%) CPG/Retail 9% (9%) Financial Services 5% (19%) Nonprofit 3% (4%) Nonprofit 11% (4%) Media/Entertainment 4% (3%) Media/Entertainment 5% (6%) Energy 4% (5%) Healthcare/Biotech 8% (7%) Healthcare 5% (5%) Healthcare 5% (5%) Healthcare 6% (5%) Consumer Goods 7% (4%) Healthcare 5% (8%) Manufacturing 3% (4%) Nonprofit/Government 6% (8%) CPG/Retail 2% (4%) Real Estate 7% (5%) Real Estate N/A (5%) Health/Bio 7% (5%) Financial Services 4% (1%) Consumer Products/Retail 3% (4%) Military 4% (5%) Energy 2% (3%) Military/Government 4% (5%) Military/Government 11% (5%) Manufacturing 2% (1%) Clean Tech/Energy/Environmental 3% (3%) Automotive/Transportation/Defense 2% (2%) Services 3% (3%) Media/Entertainment 2% (2%) Energy 1% (2%) Energy 4% (2%) Military 4% (2%) Military 4% (5%) Media/Entertainment/Sports 0.5% (2%) Media/Entertainment 4% (2%) Manufacturing 1% (NA) PE/VC 5% (N/A) Energy 2% (3%) Manufacturing 3% (4%)

(Class of 2023 in parentheses)

Undergraduate Majors of the M7 Class of 2024

Harvard Wharton Columbia Booth Kellogg Stanford MIT Engineering: 28% (27%) Humanities: 34% (39%) Business: 37% (33%) Business: 25% (27.4%) Economics/Business: (49%) Business/Commerce: 19% (15%) Engineering: 29% (33%) Business/Commerce: 24% (21%) Business: 32% (27%) Economics: 18% (20%) Economics: 25% (23.5%) STEM: (35%) Engineering, Math & Natural Sciences: 31% (39%) Economics: 17% (19%) Economics: 19% (20%) STEM: 34% (33%) Engineering: 15% (16%) Engineering: 24% (23.8%) Humanities: (21%) Humanities, Social Sciences: 26% (15%) Business: 23% (18%) Math/Physical Science: 14% (15%) Social Science: 13% (12%) Liberal Arts: 13% (11.6%) Math & Science: 15% (9%) Social Sciences: 10% (13%) Humanities: 6% (6%) Physical Sciences: 9% (8.6%) Social Science: 10% (6%) Arts/Humanities: 5% (4%) Sciences: 7% (8%) Other: 4% (5%) Humanities: 2% (4%) Technology: 2% (2%) Computer Science: 2% (3%) Other: N/A (2%) Law: 1% (1%)

(Class of 2023 in parentheses)

“There’s a quote engraved on the cornerstone of the Knight Management Center that perfectly captures the essence of Stanford GSB and is the natural starting point for a tour of the school: ‘Dedicated to the things that haven’t happened yet and the people who are about to dream them up.’ From there, a quick trip through the Arbuckle Dining Pavilion will convey a sense of the energy, excitement, and collaboration among Stanford GSB students. From celebrating birthdays to imagining new ventures, the dining pavilion is the hub of activity and the heart of our community where students meet for lunch, class meetings and coffee chats.

“The best advice for prospective applicants is to effectively demonstrate your potential to be impactful leaders – even if you don’t yet know which field you may choose to focus on, and help us see what drives your curiosity. Just as there is a wide range of ways leaders are successful, we welcome students with a wide range of personal, professional, and educational backgrounds. But the common thread among all of our successful applicants is curiosity, passion, a spirit of collaboration, and a strong desire to have a positive impact on the world as well as within the GSB community.”

“MIT Sloan has launched its Digital Product Management Certificate program that aggregates a variety of courses and product management club activities into a formal pathway for students interested in pursuing a career in technical product management.

“The MBA program is also reviving its study tour program, which gives students the opportunity to develop up to three geographically topical courses that include a 10-14 day immersion travel experience. Pre-pandemic, these trips included, among others, explorations of cryptocurrency in Europe, microfinance in Africa, and education in South America.”

The Wharton School was named No. 1 in the most reliable ranking of MBA programs — Poets&Quants‘. Courtesy photo

MBA rankings continued to be a mess in 2023, just as they were in 2022 — and, one could say, as they have been since the coronavirus pandemic. Both Bloomberg Businessweek and The Economist were hammered for methodological miscues in 2022, leading to the latter’s declaration that it has left the rankings game altogether. Forbes hasn’t bothered to do a ranking since 2019, and it’s not clear they ever will again. The Financial Times is all over the place since the top schools — including the M7 — boycotted their 2020 list; its 2023 list notoriously excluded Wharton, which had been No. 1 the previous year. Then there are the bogus rankings from Fortune, CEOWorld, and QS, which hardly merit mention.

Even U.S. News got dinged this year for a messy ranking that had to be delayed to iron out major issues. Looking for a consistent and widely respected ranking? Your best bet is Poets&Quants’ annual aggregate list.

But no matter the ranking, one thing is always true: If they’re included, the M7 schools sit atop, or very near the top, of any respectable list.

The M7 In The Rankings

How The M7 Rank By Specialization, According To U.S. News

Specialization Harvard Wharton Columbia Booth Kellogg Stanford MIT Accounting 13T (14T, 18T) 2 (2, 3) 29T (20T, 28T) 6 (4, 5) 29T (26T, 33T) 8 (9T, 8) 26T (18, 18T) Entrepreneurship 4 (6, 6) 6 (6, 6) NR (27T, NR) 23T (27T, 14T) NR (19T, 18T) 2 (2, 2) 3 (3, 3) Finance 7 (7, 8) 1 (1, 1) 4 (4, 4) 2 (2, 2) 14T (18, 11T) 6 (6, 6) 5 (5, 5) Management 1 (1, 1) 5 (7, 4) 12 (11, 10) 19 (21, 22) 4 (3T, 3) 2 (2, 2) 16T (14T, 15) Information Systems NR (NR, NR) 9T (9T, 10) NR (NR, NR) NR (NR, NR) NR (NR, NR) NR (NR, NR) 2 (1, 2) Marketing 4 (3T, 3) 2 (2, 2) 5 (7, 7T) 6 (8, 7T) 1 (1, 1) 4 (3T, 3) 31T (NR, 25) Production & Operations 12T (11T, 15T) 7 (8, 6) 17 (11T, 12T) 19T (23T, 22T) 12T (15, 10) 4 (5, 5) 1 (1, 1) Nonprofit 2 (2, 2) NR (NR, NR) 6 (7, 10T) 8T (9T, NR) NR (9T, 7t) 3 (3, 3) NR (NR, NR) Supply Chain Logistics NR (NR, NR) 15 (17T, 17) NR (NR, NR) 25T (NR, NR) 13 (17T, 17T) 9T (10, 10T) 2 (2, 2) International Business 2 (2, 2) 6 (7, 6) 5 (6, 7T) NR (NR, NR) NR (23T, 17T) NR (NR, NR) 15 (17T, 24T) Business Analytics 11 (10T, 21T) 4 (3T, 3) 8 (12, 12) 9 (8, 6T) 16T (17, 18) NR (NR, NR) 1 (1, 1) Project Management NR (NR, NR) NR (NR, NR) NR (NR, NR) NR (NR, NR) NR (NR, NR) NR (NR, NR) 1 (1, 1) Real Estate NR (NR, NR) 1 (1, 1) 3 (4, 4) NR (NR, NR) 11T (12T, 13T) NR (NR, NR) 11T (12T, 13T)

2023 data (2022, 2021 in parentheses; click here for more)

Parsing The Rankings On The M7 MBA Programs

Category Harvard Wharton Columbia Booth Kellogg Stanford MIT U.S. News Recruiter Assessment Score (out of 5) 4.6 (4.5) 4.5 (4.5) 4.2 (4.2) 4.6 (4.5) 4.5 (4.4) 4.7 (4.6) 4.5 (4.4) U.S. News Peer Assessment Score (out of 5) 4.8 (4.8) 4.7 (4.8) 4.4 (4.5) 4.7 (4.7) 4.5 (4.6) 4.8 (4.8) 4.6 (4.7) Financial Times’ Aims Achieved 91% (89%) NA (90%) 91% (90%) 91% (89%) 90% (90%) 93% (93%) 91% (91%) Financial Times’ Research Rank 1 (1) NA (2) 2 (4) 4 (3) 9 (8) 7 (14) 13 (6) Financial Times’ Salary Increase 117% (104%) NA (115%) 132% (105%) 123% (120%) 122% (117%) 131% (114%) 111% (99%)

2022 data (2021 in parentheses)

The post The M7 B-Schools: Everything You Need To Know appeared first on Poets&Quants.