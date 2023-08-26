MA Financial Group (ASX:MAF) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of A$0.06

The board of MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.06 per share on the 20th of September. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 4.3%, which is around the industry average.

MA Financial Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. Generally, we think that this would be a risky long term practice.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 62.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 59%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

MA Financial Group Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 5 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.07 in 2018 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 23% a year over that time. MA Financial Group has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 2.6% per year. MA Financial Group's earnings per share has barely grown, which is not ideal - perhaps this is why the company pays out the majority of its earnings to shareholders. That's fine as far as it goes, but we're less enthusiastic as this often signals that the dividend is likely to grow slower in the future.

MA Financial Group's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for MA Financial Group (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

