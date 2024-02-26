MA Financial Group's (ASX:MAF) Dividend Will Be A$0.14

The board of MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.14 per share on the 20th of March. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 4.5%.

MA Financial Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 132.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 58%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

MA Financial Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that MA Financial Group has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2018, the annual payment back then was A$0.07, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 19% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Although it's important to note that MA Financial Group's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

We're Not Big Fans Of MA Financial Group's Dividend

Overall, this isn't a great candidate as an income investment, even though the dividend was stable this year. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. Considering all of these factors, we wouldn't rely on this dividend if we wanted to live on the income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for MA Financial Group you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

