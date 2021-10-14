U.S. markets closed

MAAG Group Launches Advanced Centrifugal Dryer

3 min read
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MAAG Group, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), announced the introduction of the eXso centrifugal dryer, which now includes new features that add value and improved performance for drying pellets produced by underwater and wet cut strand pelletizers. Centrifugal dryers are commonly used in the virgin polymer, compounding, and recycling industries to remove cooling water from plastic pellets during the production and package preparation processes.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover)
(PRNewsfoto/Dover)

The innovative design of the eXso dryer includes new features and enhancements that were developed to increase reliability, reduce changeover time and improve product quality. A defining feature is its 3-door housing, which allows greater access and visibility to the interior of the unit. This allows for faster and more effective cleaning and lowers the risk of cross-contamination.

"With eXso, we are delivering even more value to our customers," said Martin Baumann, Vice President and General Manager at MAAG Group. "Its advanced design enables our customers to dry at higher rates while using 23% less floor space and reduces the risk of contamination and scrap."

"eXso was developed to meet the evolving requirements of our customers," added Alisha Konst, Research and Development Manager at MAAG Group. "Our team was focused on improving all aspects of our legacy dryers based on customer feedback. Hundreds of hours were spent validating the design and performance to ensure eXso exceeds the expectations of our customers, even those with demanding applications."

eXso dryers are ideal for compounders and recyclers who require a pellet drying step prior to packaging. eXso dryers have been tested and validated for rates up to 8,200 kg/hr.

For more information about the MAAG Group products, please visit www.maag.com.

About MAAG Group:
MAAG Group is a broadly diversified global solutions provider with integrated and customizable systems in process technology for the polymer, chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and food industries. Its Pump & Filtration Systems, Pelletizing & Pulverizing Systems, Recycling Systems, and Digitalization divisions consolidate the many years of experience and in-depth know-how of the AUTOMATIK, ETTLINGER, GALA, MAAG, REDUCTION, SCHEER, and XANTEC product brands. The MAAG Group currently employs over 1,100 people at production sites in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, the USA, and China. Additional sales and service centers in France, Taiwan, Malaysia, India, Thailand and Brazil ensure close attention to customers' needs. For more information, please visit www.maag.com.

About Dover:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

MAAG Group Contact:
Olga Wiedmann
(330) 548-9708
olga.wiedmann@maag.com

Dover Media Contact:
Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications
(630) 743-5039
asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:
Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
(630) 743-5131
agaliuk@dovercorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maag-group-launches-advanced-centrifugal-dryer-301400801.html

SOURCE Dover

