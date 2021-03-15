U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,968.94
    +25.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,953.46
    +174.82 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,459.71
    +139.84 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,360.17
    +7.38 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.40
    -0.21 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.70
    +9.90 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    +0.42 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1935
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6070
    -0.0280 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3900
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1110
    +0.0930 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,891.12
    -3,213.48 (-5.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,128.64
    -65.60 (-5.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,749.70
    -11.77 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,766.97
    +49.14 (+0.17%)
     

Maalouf Ashford & Talbot Named Law Firm of the Year for 2021 in 13 Countries and in Multiple Categories

Maalouf Ashford & Talbot
·4 min read

Maalouf Ashford & Talbot

Maalouf Ashford &amp; Talbot Named Law Firm of the Year for 2021 in 13 Countries and in Multiple Categories
Maalouf Ashford & Talbot Named Law Firm of the Year for 2021 in 13 Countries and in Multiple Categories
Maalouf Ashford & Talbot Named Law Firm of the Year for 2021 in 13 Countries and in Multiple Categories

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, one of the world’s leading international law firms, today announced that the Firm has been named Law Firm of the Year for 2021 in 13 Countries and in multiple categories including:

UNITED STATES

Arbitration & Litigation
Banking & Finance
Capital Markets
Compliance
Corporate
Energy
Environmental
Full Service
Islamic Finance
International Trade & Finance
M&A
Oil & Gas
Shipping & Maritime
Tax
Real Estate

DUBAI

Arbitration & Litigation
Banking & Finance
Compliance
Corporate
Intellectual Property
Oil & Gas
Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
Real Estate
Shipping & Maritime
Technology, Media & Telecommunications
Real Estate

SAUDI ARABIA

Arbitration & Litigation
Corporate
Compliance
Intellectual Property
M&A
Oil & Gas
Regulatory
Real Estate

BAHRAIN

Arbitration & Litigation
Banking & Finance
Compliance
Corporate
Oil & Gas
Regulatory
Real Estate

EGYPT

Arbitration & Litigation
Corporate
Compliance
Intellectual Property
Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
Regulatory
Technology
Media & Telecommunications
Real Estate

IRAQ

Arbitration & Litigation
Compliance
Corporate
International Trade & Finance
Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
Regulatory

JORDAN

Arbitration & Litigation
Compliance
Corporate
International Trade & Finance
Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
Regulatory

LEBANON

Arbitration & Litigation
Banking & Finance
Compliance
Corporate
M&A
Oil & Gas
Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
Regulatory
Real Estate

MOROCCO

Arbitration & Litigation
Compliance
Corporate
International Trade & Finance
Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
Regulatory

QATAR

Arbitration and Litigation
International Finance
Intellectual Property & Technology
M&A
Media and Telecommunications

CHINA

Banking & Finance
Corporate
M&A
Oil & Gas

UK

International Finance
M&A

BRAZIL

Corporate
M&A
Oil & Gas

ABOUT MAALOUF ASHFORD & TALBOT

Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP, is one of the world's leading international law firms with offices throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

The Firm represents Fortune 500 Companies in connection with matters involving international trade & finance law, arbitration & litigation, oil & gas law, corporate law, banking law, compliance and regulatory issues, technology, media and telecommunications law, pharmaceuticals law, tax law, mergers & acquisitions, Islamic finance law, intellectual property law, and media & telecommunications law.

Maalouf Ashford & Talbot has offices in New York City, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Al Khoper, Al Qatif, Cairo, Beirut, Baghdad, Erbil, Amman, Zurich, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, and affiliated offices in over 90 different countries worldwide.

Maalouf Ashford & Talbot represent clients in connection with their legal needs in the following countries:

MIDDLE EAST

United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
Qatar
Bahrain
Morocco
Iraq
Kuwait
Oman
Yemen
Lebanon
Syria
Jordan
Tunisia
Afghanistan
Libya
Israel
Iran (sanctions only)

AFRICA

Nigeria
Benin
Angola
Botswana
Republic of Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo
Central African Republic
Chad
Burkina Faso
Madagascar
Malawi
Burundi
Sierra Leone
Mauritius
Mozambique
Cameroon
Niger
Namibia
Seychelles
Mali
Cote d’Voire
South Africa
Swaziland
Djibouti
Eritrea
Zimbabwe
Equatorial Guinea
Cape Verde
Algeria
Ethiopia
Gabon
Mauritania
Ghana
Guinea
Kenya
Liberia
Senegal
Somalia
Tanzania
Uganda
South Sudan
Sudan (sanctions only)

AMERICAS

United States
Mexico
Canada
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile

EUROPE

United Kingdom
France
Switzerland
Spain
Germany
Russia
Italy
Belgium
Austria
Greece

ASIA

China
Japan
South Korea
Singapore
India
Pakistan
Malaysia
Vietnam
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines

About Dr. John J. Maalouf

Dr. John J. Maalouf, Senior Partner of the Firm, is one of Wall Street’s top lawyers and is a globally recognized expert in the areas of International Trade & Finance Law, International Arbitration & Litigation, Corporate & Business Law, Banking Law, Mergers & Acquisitions, Oil & Gas Law, Pharmaceuticals Law, Telecommunications Law, and Intellectual Property Law.

Dr. Maalouf has been ranked as one of the Top 10 International Trade & Finance Lawyers in the United States for the past 15 consecutive years by the United States Lawyer Rankings, 2006 - 2020 Editions, taking the No. 1 position for the past 3 consecutive years.

In addition to being one of the world’s leading lawyers, Dr. Maalouf is also an International Arbitrator with the following Courts of International Arbitration and International Arbitration Centers:

• London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA)
• Dubai International Financial Center/LCIA (DIFC/LCIA)
• Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC)
• Abu Dhabi Global Markets Arbitration Centre (ADGM)
• Swiss Arbitration Association (ASA)
• Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre (EMAC)
• International Council for Commercial Arbitration (ICCA - The Hague, The Netherlands)
• Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA - United States of America)
• New York International Arbitration Center (NYIAC - Member)
• British Virgin Islands International Arbitration Centre (BVI IAC)
• Australian Centre for International Commercial Arbitration (ACICA)
• British Columbia International Commercial Arbitration Centre (BCICAC)
• GCC Arbitration Centre (Bahrain)
• Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC)
• Korean Commercial Arbitration Board (KCAB)

As an International Arbitrator, Dr. Maalouf has over 15 years of experience deciding large international commercial disputes between multinational companies around the world. In addition, Dr. Maalouf is a Member of MENSA, the International High IQ Society, and has a certified Genius IQ.

Lisa Stone
lisa.stone@maaloufashford.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 5000 Role Models conference forges trust, respect between police and young men of color | Opinion

    The challenge of fractured relationships between police departments and communities of color took center stage nationally last year after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. At the same time, one of the best practices for collaboration between law enforcement and young men of color in South Florida took on additional significance.

  • Hip-hop’s Southside arrested at Aventura Mall. Cops say he had loaded, unlicensed guns

    Rapper and producer Southside had licenses to drive and a concealed weapons permit for the guns in his car, say police who stopped him Sunday afternoon.

  • Grammy Ratings Crash In Early Results; Lowest Viewership Ever Looks Likely For 2021 Ceremony

    From local juke joints waiting to reopen out of the coronavirus pandemic to Beyoncé making more music history and Taylor Swift’s Folklore snagging album of the year, the semi-virtual 62nd annual Grammy Awards hit a lot of high notes Sunday night. Add a deft hosting stint by Trevor Noah live in Los Angeles, the incomparable […]

  • Need help with your NCAA Tournament bracket picks? Here's our experts' take on March Madness

    From the NCAA Tournament first-round upsets all the way to the championship picks, our experts break down March Madness.

  • Musk Adds ‘Technoking of Tesla’ Title; CFO Is Coin ‘Master’

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk and his finance chief have added tongue-in-cheek titles while another one of the company’s top executives changes roles.Musk, the carmaker’s chief executive officer, is now also the “Technoking of Tesla,” and Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn has added the title “Master of Coin,” according to a regulatory filing. They will retain the titles of CEO and CFO, respectively.In a separate filing Monday, the company said Jerome Guillen, who’s been president of automotive since September 2018, transitioned last week to president of Tesla heavy trucking. Musk first showed a Semi prototype in December 2017 and said at that time Tesla would start production in 2019. It’s now planning to start deliveries by the end of this year.“As Tesla prepares to enter the critical heavy-trucks market for the first time, Mr. Guillen will now leverage his extensive background in this industry to focus on and lead all aspects of the Tesla Semi program, including the related charging and servicing networks,” the company said.Investors reacted positively to the move. Shares of the company rose as much as 2.8% to $713.18 in New York.“We view Guillen moving to the heavy truck frontier as a significant strategic move showing Tesla plans to double down on its semi and trucking vision over the next few years,” Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush who has a neutral rating on the stock, wrote in a note to clients Monday.In the past year, Guillen has sold around 82,000 shares and pocketed roughly $50 million of proceeds. The vast majority of those sales have happened in the past six months, including 30,000 shares sold so far in 2021. The sales have been made according to pre-arranged trading plans, regulatory filings show. They didn’t disclose his reason for selling.Tesla used to have a chief technology officer in co-founder J.B. Straubel, but he left the company in 2019. Kirkhorn’s “Master of Coin” title may be a reference to the company’s purchase of Bitcoin disclosed last month.(Updates share trading in sixth paragraph; adds analyst comment in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks steady, U.S. yields slip with Fed meeting on tap

    World stock markets were little changed on Monday and benchmark U.S. bond yields slipped from 13-month highs as investors looked to the U.S. central bank's meeting later in the week. Wall Street's main indexes were higher in afternoon trade after the benchmark S&P 500 set record highs last week, while European shares were flat after rising to pre-pandemic levels, with travel shares gaining in both regions. The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday is in focus with rising bond yields and concerns over a pickup in inflation.

  • COVID-19 stimulus checks: Millions face tax refund delays as first batch of $1,400 relief payments roll out

    Nearly 7 million Americans face significant refund delays this tax season as the IRS rushes to send out stimulus checks.

  • Biden Eyes First Major Tax Hike Since 1993 in Next Economic Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is planning the first major federal tax hike since 1993 to help pay for the long-term economic program designed as a follow-up to his pandemic-relief bill, according to people familiar with the matter.Unlike the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus act, the next initiative, which is expected to be even bigger, won’t rely just on government debt as a funding source. While it’s been increasingly clear that tax hikes will be a component -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said at least part of the next bill will have to be paid for, and pointed to higher rates -- key advisers are now making preparations for a package of measures that could include an increase in both the corporate tax rate and the individual rate for high earners.With each tax break and credit having its own lobbying constituency to back it, tinkering with rates is fraught with political risk. That helps explain why the tax hikes in Bill Clinton’s signature 1993 overhaul stand out from the modest modifications done since.For the Biden administration, the planned changes are an opportunity not just to fund key initiatives like infrastructure, climate and expanded help for poorer Americans, but also to address what Democrats argue are inequities in the tax system itself. The plan will test both Biden’s capacity to woo Republicans and Democrats’ ability to remain unified.“His whole outlook has always been that Americans believe tax policy needs to be fair, and he has viewed all of his policy options through that lens,” said Sarah Bianchi, head of U.S. public policy at Evercore ISI and a former economic aide to Biden. “That is why the focus is on addressing the unequal treatment between work and wealth.”While the White House has rejected an outright wealth tax, as proposed by progressive Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, the administration’s current thinking does target the wealthy.The White House is expected to propose a suite of tax increases, mostly mirroring Biden’s 2020 campaign proposals, according to four people familiar with the discussions.The tax hikes included in any broader infrastructure and jobs package are likely to include repealing portions of President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax law that benefit corporations and wealthy individuals, as well as making other changes to make the tax code more progressive, said the people familiar with the plan.The following are among proposals currently planned or under consideration, according to the people, who asked not to be named as the discussions are private:Raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%Paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnershipsRaising the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000Expanding the estate tax’s reachA higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. (Biden on the campaign trail proposed applying income-tax rates, which would be higher)White House economist Heather Boushey underlined that Biden doesn’t intend to boost taxes on people earning less than $400,000 a year. But for “folks at the top who’ve been able to benefit from this economy and haven’t been this hard hit, there’s a lot of room there to think about what kinds of revenue we can raise,” she said in a Bloomberg TV interview Monday.An independent analysis of the Biden campaign tax plan done by the Tax Policy Center estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over a decade, though the administration’s plan is likely to be smaller. Bianchi earlier this month wrote that congressional Democrats might agree to $500 billion.The overall program has yet to be unveiled, with analysts penciling in $2 trillion to $4 trillion. No date has yet been set for an announcement, though the White House said the plan would follow the signing of the Covid-19 relief bill.An outstanding question for Democrats is which parts of the package need to be funded, amid debate over whether infrastructure ultimately pays for itself -- especially given current borrowing costs, which remain historically low. Efforts to make the expanded child tax credit in the pandemic-aid bill permanent -- something with a price tag estimated at more than $1 trillion over a decade -- could be harder to sell if pitched as entirely debt-financed.What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...“The next major legislative initiative, infrastructure investment, could provide the sort of durable economic gains that not only support higher pay, but promote diffusion of those gains across demographic lines and political persuasions.”--Andrew Husby and Eliza Winger, U.S. economistsFor the full report, click hereDemocrats would need at least 10 Republicans to back the bill to move it under regular Senate rules. But GOP members are signaling they are prepared to fight.“We’ll have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month, predicting Democrats would pursue a reconciliation bill that forgoes the GOP and would aim for a corporate tax even higher than 28%.Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the House Ways & Means Committee, said, “There seems to a be a real drive to tax investment of capital gains at marginal income rates,” and called that a “terrible economic mistake.”While about 18% of the George W. Bush administration’s tax cuts were allowed to expire in a 2013 deal, and other legislation has seen some increases in levies, 1993 marks the last comprehensive set of increases, experts say. That bill passed on a two-vote margin in the House and required the vice president to break a tie in the Senate.“I don’t think it is an understatement to say the current partisan environment is more severe than 1993” said Ken Kies, managing director of the Federal Policy Group, a former chief of staff of the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. “So you can draw your own conclusions” about prospects for a deal this year, he said.Still, there could be some tax initiatives Republicans could get behind. One is a shift from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects.Read More: By-the-Mile Vehicle Tax to Help Fund Infrastructure Gains SteamAnother is more money for Internal Revenue Service enforcement -- a way to boost revenue without raising rates. Estimates have found that for every additional $1 spent on IRS audits, the agency brings in an additional $3 to $5.Democrats are also looking to revise tax laws that they say don’t do enough to stop U.S. companies from shifting jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue, one aide said. Republicans could potentially support incentives, though it’s unclear whether they’d back penalties.White House officials including deputy director of the National Economic Council, David Kamin -- who wrote a 2019 paper on “Taxing the Rich” -- are in the process of fleshing out the Biden tax plans.As for timing, if passed, tax measures would likely take effect in 2022 -- though some lawmakers and Biden supporters outside the administration have argued for holding off while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.Lawmakers have their own ideas for tax reforms. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden wants to consolidate energy tax breaks and require investors to pay taxes regularly on their investments including stocks and bonds that have unrealized gains.“A nurse pays taxes with every single paycheck. A billionaire in an affluent suburb on the other hand can defer paying taxes month after month to the point where their paying taxes is pretty much optional,” Wyden told Bloomberg in an interview. “I don’t think that’s right.”Warren has pitched a wealth tax, while House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters has said she would like to consider a financial-transaction tax.Democratic strategists see the next package as effectively the last chance to reshape the U.S. economy on a grand scale before lawmakers turn to the 2022 mid-term campaign.“Normally, the party in power gets one or two shots to do major legislative packages,” said Chuck Marr, senior director of Federal Tax Policy at the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. “This is the next shot.”(Updates with White House economist comments in first paragraph after bullet-pointed section.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus check tracker: Why you may see ‘Payment Status Not Available’—or a pending direct deposit in your bank account

    Also, why can’t you withdraw the stimulus payment in your bank account?

  • Americans ready to pour $40 billion into bitcoin and the stock market as stimulus checks arrive: survey

    Americans intend to plow as much as 10% of the latest round of stimulus checks into bitcoin and stocks, according to a survey by Mizuho Securities, with bitcoin by far the more popular choice.

  • Stripe’s Value Jumps to $95 Billion, Becomes Top U.S. Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc.’s valuation almost tripled in less than a year to $95 billion with its latest funding round, making it the most valuable U.S. startup.The online payments processing company drew $600 million in its latest fundraising, Stripe said in a statement.The valuation figure is at the top of the range Bloomberg News reported in November, when Stripe was in talks with investors that would boost its value to more than $70 billion, with the possibility of pushing it to as high as $100 billion. The valuation also overtook billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Instacart Inc., according to CBInsights data.Stripe was founded in 2010 by two Irish siblings: 32-year-old Patrick Collison and his younger brother John, 30. Their net worth surged to $11.4 billion each with the latest valuation, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, up from $4.3 billion in the last funding round.The company’s software, which competes with Square Inc. and Paypal Holdings Inc., is used by businesses to accept payments. Customers include Amazon.com Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., and Lyft Inc.Stripe will invest in its European operations, in particular its headquarters in Dublin, to support surging demand and expand its global payments and treasury network. It also has a dual headquarters in San Francisco, according to its website.Primary investors in Stripe also include the digital investment unit of Allianz Group, Axa SA, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Co., Sequoia Capital and Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency, the company said Sunday.Stripe didn’t really need the money in spite of the fundraising, Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara said. “I view this as a bit more opportunistic,” she said in an interview on Sunday. The company “is highly capital efficient.”Stripe was valued at $36 billion as recently as April, when it raised $600 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital.“It will just sit on the balance sheet,” Mike Moritz, partner at Sequoia Capital and a Stripe board member, said in an interview, emphasizing that the money will just be “a rainy day fund -- it pays to have a little more insurance.”Stripe has benefited as some of its customers such as Instacart, which started out small, grew into significant companies. For Stripe, “the growth has been rapid and perhaps more rapid than anticipated,” Moritz said.Both Moritz and Suryadevara said Stripe will continue to seek out acquisitions. The company isn’t focusing on an initial public offering right now, the CFO said, and picked investors who shared its long-term view. “The next 10 years and beyond are even more exciting,” she added.Mark Carney, former governor of both the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, joined its board last month. He will help guide Stripe’s efforts to enable more businesses to bring funding to emerging carbon removal technologies.Stripe, which sells software allowing businesses to accept online payments, has been a beneficiary of the e-commerce boom accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. The company has recently branched out to offer checking accounts to businesses through e-commerce providers, working with banks including Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks sent to wrong bank accounts for some Americans checking IRS ‘Get My Payment’ tool

    Some taxpayers say the IRS "Get My Payment" tool indicated that their third stimulus check was deposited into a bank account that isn't theirs.

  • Will there be a fourth stimulus check, after the current third round?

    Some lawmakers are already pressing President Joe Biden to give you more relief money.

  • Diginex Anticipating Bitcoin Rise to $175K by End of 2021: CEO

    "Things are going to get a lot more heated from here," said Richard Byworth.

  • When will you get your $1,400 stimulus check? Some payments already arrived, but many to hit Wednesday

    Now that the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill has been signed into law, the wait is on for the sweeping package's $1,400 stimulus checks.

  • I gave my ex-husband half of the first two stimulus payments for our child. He calls me a ‘monster.’ What do I do with the third?

    ‘I am bugged by him paying nothing while also going on trips and buying vehicles when he gets extra money, instead of paying anything to me for our child. Maybe I am being petty.’

  • Stripe’s Value Jumps to $95 Billion, Becomes Top U.S. Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc.’s valuation almost tripled in less than a year to $95 billion with its latest funding round, making it the most valuable U.S. startup.The online payments processing company drew $600 million in its latest fundraising, Stripe said in a statement.The valuation figure is at the top of the range Bloomberg News reported in November, when Stripe was in talks with investors that would boost its value to more than $70 billion, with the possibility of pushing it to as high as $100 billion. The valuation also overtook billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Instacart Inc., according to CBInsights data.Stripe was founded in 2010 by two Irish siblings: 32-year-old Patrick Collison and his younger brother John, 30. Their net worth surged to $11.4 billion each with the latest valuation, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, up from $4.3 billion in the last funding round.The company’s software, which competes with Square Inc. and Paypal Holdings Inc., is used by businesses to accept payments. Customers include Amazon.com Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., and Lyft Inc.Stripe will invest in its European operations, in particular its headquarters in Dublin, to support surging demand and expand its global payments and treasury network. It also has a dual headquarters in San Francisco, according to its website.Primary investors in Stripe also include the digital investment unit of Allianz Group, Axa SA, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Co., Sequoia Capital and Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency, the company said Sunday.Stripe didn’t really need the money in spite of the fundraising, Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara said. “I view this as a bit more opportunistic,” she said in an interview on Sunday. The company “is highly capital efficient.”Stripe was valued at $36 billion as recently as April, when it raised $600 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital.“It will just sit on the balance sheet,” Mike Moritz, partner at Sequoia Capital and a Stripe board member, said in an interview, emphasizing that the money will just be “a rainy day fund -- it pays to have a little more insurance.”Stripe has benefited as some of its customers such as Instacart, which started out small, grew into significant companies. For Stripe, “the growth has been rapid and perhaps more rapid than anticipated,” Moritz said.Both Moritz and Suryadevara said Stripe will continue to seek out acquisitions. The company isn’t focusing on an initial public offering right now, the CFO said, and picked investors who shared its long-term view. “The next 10 years and beyond are even more exciting,” she added.Mark Carney, former governor of both the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, joined its board last month. He will help guide Stripe’s efforts to enable more businesses to bring funding to emerging carbon removal technologies.Stripe, which sells software allowing businesses to accept online payments, has been a beneficiary of the e-commerce boom accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. The company has recently branched out to offer checking accounts to businesses through e-commerce providers, working with banks including Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 5 tax hikes that may be coming under Biden: strategist

    President Biden and his administration may soon propose several tax hikes. Here is where they could come.

  • Value stocks are making a comeback. Don’t get left behind, these analysts say

    After a 14-year stretch of outperformance for growth stocks compared to value, investors seem to finally be rewarding the left-behind names. “Growth’s dominance relative to value peaked in the fall of 2020,” wrote Keith Lerner, chief market strategist, and Dylan Kase, investment analyst, at Truist Advisory Services. “It would not be unusual to see value consolidate some of its recent outperformance, but we would stick with the value trend and use any short-term setbacks to add to the position.”

  • AMC’s Chinese Owner Gives Up Control Over World’s Largest Cinema Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Dalian Wanda Group Co., the conglomerate founded by Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin, has given up its majority control over AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. after the world’s largest cinema chain reported a record loss of $4.6 billion for 2020 amid repeated warnings of insolvency.Wanda, which bought AMC in 2012 for $2.6 billion, cut its stake and voting power in the company to 9.8% as of March 3, AMC said in its annual report. The group continues to be AMC’s largest shareholder, the cinema chain’s Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron said in an earnings call. As of October, Wanda had held 37.7% of the Leawood, Kansas-based company and 64.5% of its voting power.Wanda’s dwindling holdings in AMC marks further contraction of the group’s operations outside of China after it sold its last overseas real estate project in Chicago last year. The company, spanning malls, films, sports and theme parks, was among Chinese conglomerates that accumulated some of the world’s largest debts after paying top prices for overseas trophy assets. The conglomerate has been slimming down aggressively since 2017 to pare debt.“With no controlling shareholder in place, now, AMC will be governed, just as most other publicly traded companies, with a wide array of shareholders,” Aron said during the call.The core businesses of Wanda have been hit by lockdowns and other pandemic-induced restrictions. AMC racked up the record loss after theater attendance plummeted over 90%. The cinema chain has raised more than $1 billion since December to keep itself afloat and has cut all non-essential spending.Wanda cut its stake in AMC to 23.1% by the end of December, with a voting power of 47.4%. In February, the group converted all outstanding Class B common stock to Class A common stock, resulting in further downsizing of its holdings, according to the annual report.The group may still have significant influence over AMC’s management because it sill has two board seats, according to the statement and Aron.AMC’s stock has surged more than fivefold this year to $11.16, fueled by an investment frenzy led by Reddit users.At the height of its overseas expansion, Wanda bought landmark assets including Spanish soccer club Atletico Madrid, Hollywood studio Legendary Entertainment and luxury real estates in Beverly Hills and London. Most of these assets have been disposed of. Last year, Wanda also sold its Ironman triathlon business for $730 million.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.