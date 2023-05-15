MAAS Group Holdings Limited's (ASX:MGH) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

MAAS Group Holdings (ASX:MGH) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 16% over the last month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study MAAS Group Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MAAS Group Holdings is:

12% = AU$71m ÷ AU$590m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

MAAS Group Holdings' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, MAAS Group Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 13%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 40% seen over the past five years by MAAS Group Holdings. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared MAAS Group Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 21%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is MGH worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MGH is currently mispriced by the market.

Is MAAS Group Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

MAAS Group Holdings' three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 28%, meaning the company retains 72% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like MAAS Group Holdings is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

While MAAS Group Holdings has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 30%. Regardless, the future ROE for MAAS Group Holdings is predicted to rise to 17% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that MAAS Group Holdings' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

