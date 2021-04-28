Mabl Supports Open DevOps with New Native Jira Integration

Agile teams transitioning Jira to the cloud can now seamlessly integrate automated testing and issue tracking into their DevOps pipeline

BOSTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mabl , the leading intelligent test automation solution for high-velocity software development, introduced a new native Jira integration in support of Open DevOps from Atlassian. The combined power of these two solutions enables users to harness the compute power and scalability of the cloud with a convenient way to promote collaboration between quality and development teams on issue tracking and fast resolution.

"There's no question that the flexibility, security, and scalability of the cloud enables a wide variety of new capabilities that supercharge agile software development," says Izzy Azeri, co-founder at mabl. "Jira is one of the most popular tools among quality engineers, and this new native Jira integration ensures that high-velocity teams can continue to deliver high quality applications as they move workflows with Jira to the cloud."

This new Jira integration - coupled with the additional native integrations with Bitbucket and Bamboo - builds on a long-standing partnership between Atlassian and mabl. Both companies are driven by their mission to unleash innovation in the software industry, and now with Open DevOps, teams have the tools they need to plan, track, test, and release best-in-class software.

"Teams shouldn't be forced to consolidate tools - they should have the flexibility to use the best tool for the job," added Suzie Prince, Head of Product for DevOps. "That's why Atlassian is laser focused on making sure Jira integrates with the tools they already use in Open DevOps - regardless of the tool."

The enhanced Jira integration gives mabl users the ability to:

Easily collaborate on finding and fixing software bugs.

Improve visibility into issues by displaying detailed test results directly in Jira Cloud.

Quickly triage reported issues with comprehensive mabl test data.

Re-run existing tests locally to reproduce, debug and fix issues faster.

The new Jira integration is immediately available to all mabl users and also available in the Atlassian Marketplace . Start a free trial to see for yourself how you can combine the power of automated testing and Jira's issue tracking in the cloud to deliver high quality applications without slowing down development.

About mabl

Mabl is the intelligent test automation company that empowers high-velocity software development teams to integrate automated end-to-end testing into the entire development lifecycle. Mabl users benefit from a unified platform for easily creating, executing, and maintaining reliable tests that result in faster delivery of high quality applications. That's why customer-centric brands like Splunk, NCR, jetBlue, Dollar Shave Club, Charles Schwab and many other enterprises rely on mabl for testing their business critical apps. https://www.mabl.com .

