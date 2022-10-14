U.S. markets open in 6 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,702.00
    +20.25 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,246.00
    +155.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,134.50
    +50.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,747.60
    +12.80 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.40
    +0.29 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.80
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    18.99
    +0.07 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9795
    +0.0012 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.94
    -1.63 (-4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4220
    +0.2400 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,810.83
    +731.33 (+3.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.97
    +15.43 (+3.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Mablink Bioscience Announces a €31 Million Series A Funding Round Led by Sofinnova Partners and Mérieux Equity Partners

Sofinnova Partners
·5 min read

The financing will enable the company to advance its lead candidate to the clinic and to build a pipeline of next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs)
Its proprietary ADC technology opens the door for new and better treatment options for cancer patients

LYON, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Mablink Bioscience ("Mablink"), a biotechnology company aiming to transform cancer therapy using next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), announced today that it has raised a €31 million Series A funding round to advance its lead candidate to the clinic and to build a pipeline of ADCs using its proprietary platform technology. The round was led by Sofinnova Partners and Mérieux Equity Partners, with participation from existing investors.

Sofinnova Partners, Friday, October 14, 2022, Press release picture
Sofinnova Partners, Friday, October 14, 2022, Press release picture

Mablink's technology is based on a unique structure of chemical links (called "linkers") placed between an antibody and any chosen cytotoxic molecule to be delivered into tumor cells. The unique structure of those linkers masks the cytotoxic molecule which provides a "stealthy" property to Mablink's ADCs, conferring two highly desirable pharmacological properties. First, it enables ADCs to stay longer in the body and gives them more time to destroy tumor cells. Second, these stealth ADCs have greatly improved tolerability. These two aspects translate into a 10-fold increase of the therapeutic index observed in animal models, a potentially game-changing factor for future clinical successes in the ADC space.

"We are very proud to be joined by such experienced investors," said Jean-Guillaume Lafay, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Mablink. "They bring the necessary funds but also the expertise and network that will be critical for the success of Mablink in bringing its first ADC to the clinic. We are also thankful to our historical investors who decided to reinvest in this round."

The proceeds of this financing round will enable Mablink to become a clinical-stage biotech by bringing its lead candidate, MBK-103, into clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, notably ovarian cancer. At the same time, Mablink will build a pipeline of ADCs for solid tumors.

"Mablink offers a complete solution that tackles the challenges currently limiting the development of ADCs," said Graziano Seghezzi, Managing Partner at Sofinnova Partners. "With its "masking" technology, we have the potential to build a pipeline of products for patients without real treatment options today. We look forward to working with Jean-Guillaume and his team to transform Mablink into a global ADC player."

Valérie Calenda, Managing Partner of Mérieux Equity Partners, said: "Merieux Equity Partners was attracted by the project at its inception in 2019 and decided to support it through its industrial accelerator M2Care before advising UI Investment and Pertinence Invest 2 to participate to the seed round. Since then, the quality of the team and the progress made reinforced our conviction that this platform can bring to millions of patients safer and more potent ADCs thanks to an improved therapeutic window. We are delighted to continue supporting MabLink by co-leading this Series A financing with our venture fund OMX Europe."

"After a €4M Seed funding a year ago, Mablink enters a new era. We are particularly proud of the success of this Series A funding, which will increase exponentially the capacities and investments of the company in research and development, the consolidation of its pipeline as well as the hiring of seasoned profiles" said Florian Denis, Investment Director at Elaia, on behalf of the Mablink's historic investors.

Dr Calenda and Mr. Seghezzi both join Mablink's Board of Directors.

Existing shareholders, Elaia Partners, UI-Investissement / Pertinence Invest 2 (advised by Mérieux Equity Partners), Sham Innovation Santé (advised by Turenne Capital), Fondation Fournier-Majoie, Simba Santé (Angelor) and Crédit Agricole Création also participated in the Series A.

About Mablink

Mablink Bioscience is a biotechnology company that seeks to bring new and better treatment options to cancer patients with unmet needs. The company is developing the next generation of an emerging class of cancer drugs called antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Mablink's patented hydrophilic drug-linker technology enables the design of homogenous, plasma-stable next generation ADCs that have high DAR (drug-to-antibody ratio) while retaining excellent pharmacological properties and tolerability. For more information, please visit mablink.com

About MBK-103

MBK-103 is an ADC designed with Mablink's proprietary linker, and exatecan, a potent Topoisomerase-I inhibitor, as the payload. MBK-103 targets Folate Receptor Alpha (FRa), a protein overexpressed in several solid tumors with high unmet medical needs including ovarian or triple-negative breast cancers.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage. The firm actively partners with ambitious entrepreneurs as a lead or cornerstone investor to develop transformative innovations that have the potential to positively impact our collective future.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €2.5 billion under management.

For more information, please visit: sofinnovapartners.com.

About Mérieux Equity Partners

Mérieux Equity Partners (‘MxEP') is an AMF-accredited management company dedicated to equity investments in the health and nutrition sector. MxEP actively supports entrepreneurs and companies with differentiated products and services, giving them privileged access to its sector expertise and international network. MxEP currently manages over € 1 billion in assets and recently closed its latest Venture Capital fund, OMX Europe Venture Fund, with the co-sponsorship of Korys.

www.merieux-partners.com

Press Contacts

Mablink Bioscience: Marie-Charlotte POTET ; mc.potet@bcadvisory.fr ; +33 6 70 91 25 23
Sofinnova Partners : Bommy LEE, blee@sofinnovapartners.com ; +33 6 47 71 38 11
Elaia: Louisa MESNARD ; lmesnard@elaia.fr
Mérieux Equity Partners: Valérie CALENDA ; valerie.calenda@merieux-partners.com ; +33 6 08 75 46 90

SOURCE: Sofinnova Partners



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720365/Mablink-Bioscience-Announces-a-31-Million-Series-A-Funding-Round-Led-by-Sofinnova-Partners-and-Mrieux-Equity-Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Mako Mining Intersects 36.65 g/t Au and 29.5 g/t Ag over 3.1m (Estimated True Width) at the SW Pit

    Mako Mining Corp. (TSXV: MKO) (OTCQX: MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional high-grade drill results from an area located approximately 50 meters ("m") southwest of the current open pit mining operations at the San Albino West Pit in northern Nicaragua (the "SW Pit").

  • Is OP Bancorp (OPBK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 49% of the company

    A look at the shareholders of Bluejay Mining plc ( LON:JAY ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group...

  • Advent International and Wilbur-Ellis announce the merger of their life sciences and specialty chemicals solutions businesses to form a leading global value-add distribution platform with unique positions in high-growth regions and combined sales of around EUR 3 billion

    Advent International ("Advent"), one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors with a well-established track record in chemicals, and Wilbur-Ellis, one of the largest family-owned companies in the world, today announced that they have reached an agreement to merge their life sciences and specialty chemicals solutions businesses, Caldic B.V. ("Caldic") and Connell, to create a global leader in its sector.

  • Here's Why We Think UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Infosys jumps after upbeat forecast, buyback plan

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of India's Infosys Ltd jumped to a one-month high on Friday, after it announced a $1.13 billion share buyback plan and raised its revenue growth outlook. Bengaluru-based Infosys said on Thursday it now expects revenue to grow 15%-16% this fiscal year ending March, as against a 14%-16% increase earlier. Shares of Infosys rose as much as 5.2% to an intraday high of 1,493.70 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, their highest since Sept. 14.

  • Analysis-Chinese property developers on tenterhooks ahead of Communist Party Congress

    Chinese real estate developers are delaying their debt restructuring moves until after the upcoming Communist Party Congress, hoping the crucial gathering offers clues on how Beijing plans to stabilise the embattled sector. While there is no consensus in the property industry on what specific sector measures, if any, are expected from the party congress - or in its immediate aftermath - and how far-reaching they could be, developers are nevertheless sitting tight. "The terms for the restructuring would be very different if the market recovers (post-congress meeting) and we are able to start selling and get cashflow rolling again," said a senior executive at a developer based in China's southern province of Guangdong, explaining the rationale for deferring the company's debt restructuring talks.

  • Dow Jones Surges 1,300 Points From Bear Market Lows After Hot Inflation Report; What To Do Now

    Stocks plunged to bear market lows on a hot inflation report, but then rebounded powerfully. Here's what investors should do now.

  • Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report

    Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Again Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has tanked more than 40% in the last month, far outpacing the approximately 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Nio shares continue to slide today, down 2.5% as of 11:25 a.m. ET. Nio doesn't yet do business in the U.S., but the prospect for the Federal Reserve to have to raise rates even more than hoped has global implications.

  • FTSE and Wall Street on rollercoaster ride as US inflation hits 40-year high

    Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy components, jumped to 6.6% over the period, higher than forecast, and the highest since 1982.

  • Thursday was ‘one of the craziest days of my career’ in markets, says BlackRock’s Rick Rieder

    Investors have witnessed some 'pretty crazy' times in financial markets lately, with Thursday's wild fluctuations ranking high among the them.

  • Violent S&P 500 Reversal Hammers Traders Positioned for Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- The stock market’s shocking reversals Thursday after a hotter-than-expected inflation report caught many on Wall Street by surprise. Just ask IUR Capital’s Gareth Ryan. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Fa

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were skyrocketing 31.6% this week as of 3:18 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. On Monday, Swiss regulators recommended the use of Novavax's Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine as a booster in adults ages 18 and older. Novavax's partner, SK Bioscience, also filed for South Korean approval of Nuvaxovid as a booster.

  • Apple announces high-yield savings account for credit card holders

    Apple and Goldman Sachs are teaming up to offer a new, no-fee, high-yield savings account for Apple Card users.

  • Here's Why InMode Stock Soared Today

    Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) soared on Thursday after the medical device company released preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2022. As a result, InMode stock was up 13% as of 11:45 a.m. ET. InMode habitually releases preliminary numbers weeks before announcing official results.

  • Ray Dalio Says There’s a ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The headwinds have piled up for the US economy, and today’s producer price index, coming in well above the forecasts, was just the latest blow. As the PPI reminds us, inflation is stubbornly high, and compounding on last year’s elevated numbers. In addition, we’re facing a 1H GDP contraction, a nosedive in consumer confidence, shaky supplies chains, and the Federal Reserve’s rapid shift to hiking interest rates. And all of that may just be the tip of the iceberg. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio s

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — just issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Why Chevron Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) were moving higher today as oil prices ticked up. The company also said it sees an opportunity to increase liquid natural gas (LNG) sales in Europe as the war in Ukraine has sent prices of the energy commodity soaring. Markets swung wildly today after the consumer price index report came in hotter than expected, with September inflation up 0.4% from August and 8.2% over the last year.